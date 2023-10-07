Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of October 9 – October 15, 2023

The constantly changing energies in the cosmos make you fall in and out of love. Some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Each day is a beginning. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and from their mates. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from October 9 – October 15, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

There is no fixed definition of love it is an interpersonal relationship, love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Passionate affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are added on for romantic love.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and life seems perfect, complete, exciting, and worthwhile if you have the family support and the right partner beside you.

Solar eclipse is falling 14 October and it is a good day for self-improvement, doing charity, and to manifest love and bonhomie.

Love quote for the week – “Love does not consist of gazing at each other but in looking together in the same direction.” Take the guidance of the cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week.

October love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction