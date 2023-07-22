Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 24 – July 30, 2023

Love is tenderness, fondness, warmth, passion, adoration, friendship and a never-ending list of adjectives. It definitely is the oxygen for all living beings. Love is one of the most intense feelings of deep affection without any limit and condition that we experience as human beings. Love is not an acronym or abbreviation but the widely used hypothetical full form of love is life’s only valuable emotion. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from July 24 – 30, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
The weekly love horoscope will help you re-evaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Which signs will luck out and which ones will not be so lucky in love will depend on the energies of the cosmos. Venus the planet of beauty and relationship being retrograde might encourage people to reassess their relationship and set some basic rules as to what they want from the partner. If you understand this, our weekly love horoscope from July 24 – 30, 2023 will help you navigate better.
This transit might also free natives from their past and heal the wounds if any. Mars in Virgo will balance the passion of Sun in fiery Leo and seek perfection in relationship besides just sex. Earthy Virgo hosting the feisty Mars will improve relationships as the hot blooded Mars will be acting patiently and pragmatically and these energies will help put the partner’s needs ahead of their own. Unattached natives and the ones in relationship might become very choosy as they will set impossible standards for their partners and this might take a toll on relationships.
Each zodiac will be differently affected depending on the placement of planets at their time of birth besides the transit. The energies will be reflected in the cards Read along to find, which zodiacs with enjoy bliss in their relationships, who will find love and which sun signs will not be so lucky in love this week.
Couples: The couples of this sun sign will have disagreements among themselves and instead of blaming your partner you need to introspect and see what has been your contribution. Your family might feel distanced from you, and you need to give attention and affection to strengthen familial bonding.
Singles: You should have a realistic outlook and instead of looking for perfection, you should work towards it. You cannot tailor make your partner. Be adaptable and open to accepting people as they are. You will ultimately sow what you reap, hence sow well. Natives in love will be confused and it is advised to give each other time and space.
Couples: Taurus natives will be comfortable in their relationship and enjoy stability. Your partnership will be satisfactory and harmonious. If wanting to beget offsprings, this is the perfect time. Family will be caring and loving towards you and you will be reciprocating these emotions too, and enjoying family attention.
Singles: Single natives will meet a lot of interesting people and your ego will be boosted with all the attention this week. You will be in no hurry to rush into commitment and rightly so. Take your time and be sure. Natives in relationship should give time to their relationship. Test the waters and only commit if, you are sure.
Couples: Peace and harmony in relationship is foretold by the cards this week for Gemini natives. The love and understanding between couples will increase and they will have a good time together. You might indulge in a holiday together and fall in love all over again with your partner. Family life will be good.
Singles: Singles are likely to find their dream person and be content in each other’s company. Do not be in a rush to lose your single status. Staying together is totally different than a few hours together when both the partners are at their best. Give it time and see how. Natives in love would like to tie the knot but the advice is to wait and watch for some more time.
Couples: Relationships will be good you will think alike and want to do similar things together. The bonhomie among couples will be good and you will enjoy marital bliss with your mate. Couples will be passionate and bask in the warmth of intimate relationships. Familial will be satisfactory. There will be lots of interaction between family members and the bonding will greatly increase.
Singles: Singles will meet likeminded people and will gel very well with each other. You will be a fun-loving duo with sparks flying instantly. The bonds of love will grow so fast that you will not know what hit you. You might experience love at first sight, but the cards foretell all that glitters is not gold. It is better to wait and watch.
Couples: Partners will experience a stable relationship which grows and becomes stronger with each passing moment. Do not take things for granted. Nurture your relationship and work towards maintaining this special bond. Elders in the family will be particularly caring and loving towards you and you will be enjoying this family attention.
Singles: Singles will be enjoying their single status and be inclined towards an older and mature person. Age is just a number. The most important part in a relationship is mental and physical compatibility. Natives in love will be emotionally satisfied and will think of tying the knot.
Couples: Virgo couples will face some discord in their relationship. Small issues will snowball into bigger ones creating a rift among partners. Address the issues and do not brush them aside. You need to be open and frank and tackle all issues and find amicable solutions. Family might be a little distant but their support will always be there if you need it.
Singles: Unattached natives of this sun sign will be feeling lonely and alone, but do not let this make you rush into a relationship. People in love might be having second thoughts about each other. The advice is to give it time and see.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will have disagreements with their partners. The challenges will be because of the past grudges you hold. The advice is to drop all negativity. Dwelling on the past often spoils the present and future. Start on a clean slate and focus on improving your relationships. Family might feel neglected and want some nurturing from you.
Singles: Natives who are healing from heartbreak need to look ahead and get into a new relationship. Accept your past mistakes, learn from them, and do not repeat them. Natives in love need to nurture their relationship and give some time for it to mature and develop. Do not be in a hurry to tie the knot.
Couples: The cards foretell a happy state of mind for Scorpio natives. The cards indicate you need to spend some more time with each other. Try different things together. Break the routine and try to break the monotony. Scorpio natives will enjoy good sex with heightened passion. The family will be supportive and you will enjoy good family time.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet someone during travel and you will hit it off well together. You will get the made for each other feeling with your mate, but the advice is not to rush things. Let the relationship develop and mature. Be patient and take your time to decide. Natives in relationship will be passionately in love and in a hurry to tie the knot.
Couples: The natives of Sagittarius sun sign need to communicate well with their partners. Rekindle the sparks and re-establish the relationships. Give due respect and space to your partner. Children will be a source of pleasure and you will enjoy good family bonding.
Singles: Singles will want a casual relationship and be in no rush for commitments. Giving proper time to a relationship is good but do not mislead your mate. Honesty and clarity in a relationship are very important. Natives in love will want to spend more time together but other commitments will keep them apart. It’s not a good time for proposals and marriage.
Couples: The natives of Capricorn sun sign need to sort out things with their partners. There are some unresolved issues between you and your partner. Honesty hurts in the beginning but it is the best policy. You need to be sincere and committed towards your partner. Family might not be very cooperative this week and you might feel neglected. Do not worry as this will sort out on its own shortly.
Singles: Singles will be confused, unsure, and indecisive about their romantic endeavours. It is advised to let things take their natural course. You need to concentrate on your work and family for the time being. Natives in an alliance will be unsure and doubtful of their relationship. The advice is to weigh the pros and cons.
Couples: This week indicates a pleasant time for couples. You will be content with your mate but the cards foretell you find a balance in your relationship. Compromise is a necessity but give in only to an extent where your self-respect stays intact. This card signifies a good bonding and pleasurable union. Family will be very loving and caring.
Singles: Singles will have a blast and will be spoilt for choices. Make full use of the favours bestowed by the universe. Commit only when you are absolutely sure. Natives in a relationship will enjoy good bonding and might like to move towards permanency.
Couples: The cards foretell Pisceans will have to put in effort to have a smooth sailing this week. This watery sign is very adaptable, but the advice is not to give in all the time. The prosperity of a relationship depends on both partners and not just one. This week, the passion might be lacking in your relationship, and you need to work on it.
Singles: Singles are likely to meet their soulmate. Do not be in a rush to get married. Take your time and be sure. Natives in love are likely to take their relationship to the next level. This is a good time to propose and move towards permanency.