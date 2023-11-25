Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of November 27 – December 3, 2023

Each week or rather each day brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keeps changing with the motion of the planets. Know your relationship horoscope for 27 November – 3 December. Understand your partner better with the help of our love life predictions this week.

Love quote for the week – “Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.” Take the guidance of the Tarot cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week. Know this week’s love life horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs.

November love life horoscope 2023 weekly prediction

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries sun sign natives need to be cautious and not take their relationship for granted. Your efforts might be mostly towards your work and career, but you need to nurture your bonds with your partner. Family members might feel neglected. You need to spend more time with them.

Singles: According to this week’s love life prediction, singles might be too occupied with their career to pay heed to other things. All work and no play make jack a dull boy. A balance in life is extremely important for mental sanity. Natives in love might be in distress. Keep fighting to keep a balance between their work and love life.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus sun sign natives are likely to enjoy stability, security, and contentment in their relationships. You will enjoy carnal pleasures and have a good time with your partner. Family life will be satisfactory, and you will enjoy a good bonding and great camaraderie with family members.

Singles: Singles will be meeting a lot of people and might genuinely get fond of someone and be inclined towards commitment. Natives in love will be happy in their relationship and will be ready to tie the knot.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini sun sign natives will experience some positive changes in their relationship with their partner. You will be spending more time together and strengthening the bonds of love and understanding. You will enjoy good intimacy and will be satisfied with your love life. Family will be supportive and you will share a good bonhomie with them.

Singles: According to this week’s love life predictions, love and romance will bloom for singles and you might form a romantic liaison with someone special. Natives in love will be happy with their chosen ones and might want to propose. The advice is to wait for some time.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will have a positive and progressive relationship with their partners. You will be in a happy space. Family members will be happy with your attention and you might celebrate some happy and joyous occasion together.

Singles: Singles will be happy in their single status and not inclined for commitments. It is a good time to enjoy to the fullest but be honest and frank in your friendships. Natives in love will be hesitant to commit. Take your time to be sure and ready.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives will be in a comfortable zone with their partners. It is a good time to increase your family. The time is right for pregnancy and conception. Family bonding will be pleasurable, and you are likely to spend some good time with your family members.

Singles: Singles will be happy with their social life and you are likely to be struck by the golden arrow and fall for someone special. Your romance is all set to bloom. Do not rush into commitments. Natives in love will fall deeply in love and will be ready for proposals and marriage. It is a good time to tie the knot.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo sun sign natives need to add fun in their lives, according to this week’s love life prediction. You need to go for a holiday together or indulge in some fun things together. Sex is a stark barometer for marriage. You need to increase the intimacy with your mate. Try to add fun in your relationship and see the bonds of love grow.

Singles: Singles might not be finding the right person and may feel lonely. Try not rush. Things happen when they are supposed to. So, have patience and wait to be struck by the golden arrow. Natives in love will be happy with their significant other and might want some more time to seal the relationship. Do not get pressurised into commitment and take your time to decide.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra natives might reflect on past memories and grow closer. Your bonding is all set have a beautiful and satisfying relationship. Conception of a child is a big possibility. Family will be thrilled with the attention and extra care from your side.

Singles: Singles might be rekindling a relationship and getting together with an old flame as per this week’s love life prediction. The advice is to introspect on the issues which made you grow apart and move ahead if you are able to get over them. Natives in love might be ready for marriage after some unexpected delays in tying the knot. It is a good time to get married.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will be increasing their understanding and sorting out all the previous issues and misunderstanding amicably. You will be having a superb time in between the sheets. Your relationship will grow and prosper, and the closeness will increase. Family will be appreciative of your efforts towards them and you will enjoy good camaraderie with all the family members.

Singles: Singles will be in luck as they will meet a lot of interesting people and will be spoilt for choice. You are likely to be at your social best and will be enjoying your singlehood to the hilt. Natives in love will be extremely satisfied with their relationship and will be in admiration of their mates this is a good time to propose and seal the relationship.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius sun sign natives will be committed in their relationship and in full frame of mind to get positive changes in their relation with their mates ready to compromise and adjust to make a success of their partnership. You are likely to do a lot of fun things together and your bonding is all set to increase. Family will enjoy the time spend together and you will enjoy peace and harmony this week.

Singles: Singles will be ready to strike a romantic bond with their significant other and will be in a compromising mode. It is good to be giving and accommodating but mark the boundaries carefully. Natives in love might be having some adjustment issues and the advice is not to compromise on your principles even if it leads to difficulties in the short term.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives will have a fulfilling relationship. You will be enjoying a good bonding with your mate, have an exciting sex life, and a good bonding with your family. Youngsters will be a source of joy and elders will be appreciative of you.

Singles: Singles might be finding their soulmates and will be ecstatic in their growing relationship. Do not jump into commitments. Take your time to weigh all aspects properly. Natives in love will be happy and satisfied with their significant other and will be planning permanency and marriage.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples:Aquarius sun sign natives will have to be careful of ego and dominance. You could be dominating your partner because of the money power you hold. Be kind and generous and move positively towards improving your relationship. Family members might feel uncomfortable with your manoeuvring and dominating nature. You need to introspect and work towards an amicable familial bond.

Singles: Singles will be ready to mingle but will not be finding a suitable partner. You need to set realistic expectations of your partner and give ample space in relationships. Respecting each other’s opinion is as important as loving and understanding each other. Natives in love need to be more adjusting and not over critical towards the partners.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces natives might be being manipulated and manoeuvred to do things they do not like to do. You might be doing your best to improve strained ties but it takes two to tango. The advice is to have a frank conversation with your mate and lay down some ground rules. Family might be feeling neglected and it is advised not to fail in your duty towards your family.

Singles: Singles will be happy with their single status and in no hurry for commitments. Enjoy your singlehood till the cupid strikes, when it does you will get an additive desire of dependence and commitment. Natives in love will be very much in love but some external factors might cause a delay in moving ahead.

