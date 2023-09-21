Kareena Kapoor birthday and birth chart: Traits of the iconic Bollywood diva revealed

A brilliant performer with a string of iconic roles, she is one of the most influential actors in Hindi cinema. From her memorable portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2002) to her OTT debut with the 2023 crime thriller Jaane Jaan, her inevitable stardom was written in the stars. Creative, talented, flamboyant and charming — Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birth chart — calculated from her birthday and time — reveals the planetary alignments behind her shining personality and career.

Kareena Kapoor’s sun sign’s contribution to her popularity

Born on 21 September 1980, Kapoor’s sun sign is Virgo, her moon sign is Capricorn and her rising sign is Sagittarius. Earthy, grounded and a stickler for perfection, the broad strokes of the star’s persona are characterised by this earth sign.

The second earth sign on the zodiac wheel, this sign is very much rooted in the practical world. They are detail-oriented, committed to their work and fastidious. Virgo natives also love their families a lot and are committed to their homes. Additionally, they have a protective streak when it comes to their loved ones and family.

What her moon and rising sign say about her

While one’s sun sign is indicative of their overall personality, the moon sign reveals their inner world and closely guarded emotions. Just like her sun, her moon is in an earth sign.

Kapoor is passionate but not impulsive as her moon sign, Capricorn, is ruled by the planet of orderly regulation, Saturn. For people with these planetary positions, responsibility comes first and they have fixed professional goals to achieve. They are sincere in their relationships and value commitment to a great degree.

The Jab We Met (2007) actor’s sun and moon signs make her stay guarded, hardworking, cherish commitment and have great respect for her profession.

Furthermore, the ascendant is one of the most important signs in the birth chart as it is indicative of your looks, minor details of your personality, the way you perceive others and vice versa. Also known as Bebo, Kapoor’s rising or ascendant is in the fire sign of Sagittarius. Bold and adventurous, she has always displayed streaks of vibrance, be it in her personal or professional life.

Sags are ruled by the planet of travel, Jupiter which has a positive and constructive influence on its natives. Their physical stature is naturally well-toned with broad foreheads, open smiles and twinkling eyes. They love to go places and hate stagnation of any kind.

Personal planets and how they help Bebo lead a balanced life

Despite her inconsistent career graph of 23 years in the Hindi film industry, Kapoor has remained relevant and in the limelight for all the right reasons. From an astrological point of view, this could be attributed to her powerful birth chart where her Mercury lies in Virgo, Mars lies in Libra and Venus is in Cancer.

Mercury dictates communication and it is clear that the Bollywood actor has always displayed clarity in her thoughts and has worked hard to achieve her dreams, thanks to her trait of being in sync with her inner and outer world. Because her sun sign and Mercury are in the same sign of Virgo, she is known to put her personal and financial growth at the forefront.

The position of the planet of action and drive, Mars, is in the intelligent air sign of Libra. This sign displays a balanced approach towards life. This is indicative of the way Bebo balances work and life, giving equal priority to all the sectors in her life. She is a natural multitasker and has an innate charm and likeability, which is a distinctive trait of this sign symbolised by the weighing scales.

Planet Venus rules love, beauty and money and in this case, it is in the emotional water sign of Cancer. This cardinal sign loves domesticity and keeps their loved ones very close. Hence, the actor has remained loyal to her old friends and is in a successful union with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. She is also emotionally intuitive, which makes her sensitive to her loved ones’s needs.

What makes Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan a match made in heaven

Khan, who also is the Nawab of Pataudi, belongs to the regal fire sign, Leo. The Virgo-Leo combination of Kapoor and Khan’s sun signs is powerful and representative of their strong bond. Since their wedding in 2012, the actor couple’s relationship has only grown from strength to strength.

Seemingly quite opposite to each other, they are wonderful together because they share a common moon sign: Capricorn. The two are in sync with each other’s emotional needs and attuned to their marriage by putting in equal effort in spending time with each other, and raising their kids — Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Interestingly, Khan’s Venus is in Virgo, a sign which dominates Kapoor’s birth chart. He, too, is equally family-oriented and a perfectionist when it comes to appeasing his loved ones. Theirs is, thus, a match made in heaven.

It is predicted that their association will only grow in future and it is set to get mature and strong as both age.

Frequently Added Questions (FAQs)

-What is the birth chart of Kareena Kapoor?

According to Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, her sun sign is Virgo, her moon sign is Capricorn and her rising sign is Sagittarius.

-When did Kareena Kapoor get married?

Kareena Kapoor got married to fellow actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

-Who is the first husband of Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena has been married only once, to Saif Ali Khan.

-What is Kareena Kapoor’s Nakshatra?

According to her birth chart, Kareena Kapoor’s birth nakshatra is shravana and the rising nakshatra is purva ashadha.

