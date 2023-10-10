Kim Kardashian’s birth chart decodes the Venusian charm that makes her a game-changer

Love her or hate her, but you cannot simply ignore her. Such is the clout and power of Kim Kardashian, one of the wealthiest women influencers of our times. Her name has stirred mainstream media, and it is not an exaggeration to say that she has remained relevant by rewriting the rules of long-term fame in this digital world. She is aspirational, unapologetic and completely in sync with the demands of paparazzi culture and social media, making her a cult figure with millions of followers. So, let’s take a look at Kim Kardashian’s birth chart to find out how her stars have aligned to make her the global star she is.

Kardashian’s big three and their overall impact on her life and career

Born on 21 October 1980, her sun is in the cardinal air sign of Libra. Although her immense fame has been chequered with scandal and speculation, her public image makes her one of the most famous and richest celebrities in the world. While detractors easily dismiss her as a personality with no real talent, she has always taken this criticism in her stride and has shown great business and marketing acumen with her various successful ventures like the SKIMS clothing line and SKKN BY KIM, a skincare line. Her intelligence shines through the way she has created a brand surrounding her name which is a characteristic Libran trait.

Another classic Libran trait as displayed by the Kardashian is her penchant for art, beauty and fashion. While she has been an aspirational role model with anything she does — from her hair and make-up to her fashion sense — they have also gotten her under media scrutiny for decades. This is because the ruling planet of this sign, denoted by weighing scales, is Venus, the planet of beauty and money.

Besides this, she has also shown an interest in studying law, again thanks to this air sign’s penchant for seeking justice. Another important influence of her sun sign on her life is Kardashian’s need for partnerships. It has been observed that she thrives well with her personal and professional partnerships, be it her ‘momager’ Kris Jenner or her profitable professional partnership with ex-husband Kanye West, officially known as Ye.

While her sun sign is inherently charming and likeable, her moon is in the elusive and meditative sign of Pisces. Her inner world is ruled by the emotions typical of this calm and deep, mutable water sign. She also displays a great deal of imagination and at times seems to be cut off from reality despite being in the public eye. This is because her moon sign, denoted by the two fishes swimming in opposite directions, is ruled by the planet of dreams, Neptune. She is also guarded about her children and closely bonded to her family. Her Piscean moon makes her gentle when in love and creative at heart. This disposition perfectly balances with her Libra sun.

A rising or ascendant sign of a person gives us an idea about how they present themselves to the world and how the world perceives them. This celebrity’s ascendent is the fire sign of Sagittarius. Bold, fiery and adventurous, this makes her a risk-taker in both her personal and professional life. Additionally, her fun-loving attitude comes from her inherent Sag energy. Her brutal honesty is also an unmistakable Sag attribute.

Kim Kardashian birth chart: Role of planets in helping her attain the cult celebrity status

Kardashian’s Mercury is in the intense water sign of Scorpio. This makes her a powerful communicator. She has also managed to create an aura of mystery around her persona, despite putting her life on display. This helps build curiosity around her brand and increases her sex appeal, too. These are all Scorpion attributes.

Her Venus, which dominates love and money, is in the sign of Virgo. This makes her a perfectionist when it comes to showing up in front of people. She is very mindful of how she is seen in public and is disciplined in running her various businesses. Her material wealth could be attributed to this mutable earth sign ruling her Venus.

The planet Mars rules drive and ambition in a person’s birth chart. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s Mars is again in the fire sign of Sagittarius. Her enthusiasm and thrill-seeking disposition could be attributed to this last of fire signs.

The millionaire’s love life as written by the stars

Media reports say that Kardashian’s marriage to Ye has shaped her life in many ways. For one, her style was transformed by Ye who was her stylist, and she is believed to be in a professional partnership with him even after their divorce was finalised in 2022.

Being a Libran, she always has displayed a need for being in a relationship. After filing her divorce from Ye in 2021, she dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months, whose sun sign is Scorpio.

Currently, she is in her single era, which is rare for her inherent nature. However, it is predicted that she would gravitate towards fellow air signs but would find happiness with stable earth signs or emotional water babies.

(Hero and featured image Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Facebook)