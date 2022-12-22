Vastu plants for home that promote monetary success and prosperity

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian technique to optimise a living space to its maximum potential. It is believed that the Chinese derived the practice of Feng Shui from Vastu Shastra. However, they both stress the importance of building or moulding one’s physical environment (Vastu) in sync with nature. While Vastu Shastra loosely translates into ‘science of architecture,’ it combines and assesses the essential elements of earth, water, fire, air and sky to create a space which is well-optimised for our general well-being and prosperity. This brings us to discuss some specific Vastu plants that aid in attracting money.
Ancient science is significantly followed in all stages of the construction of a home — from laying out a basic plan to decorating the place. It is an individual choice to follow the guidelines of this 8000-year-old spatial science, but it sure does not hurt to note the marketed benefits of this practice on one’s physical and psychological well-being.
While experts rely on ‘Vastu compliance’ to plan and execute the structures, there are a few architects who have also challenged the relevance of this practice in today’s day and age.
Facts about Vastu Shastra
Direction plays a crucial role in Vastu Shastra. Hence, it is important not to go by hearsay to determine things like the entrance of your house, the placement of the pooja room (room for worship) or the direction of your bed. The most accurate way to determine direction is to place a compass in the centre of the house and check the direction. You can accordingly decide the key arrangement of your furniture and other home decor items.
It is also important to check with a Vastu specialist about the use of pictures and paintings in the house. Images of a capsized ship and scenes from Indian mythology are to be avoided.
Many factors are involved in deciding the correct photograph and the direction it should be placed in for a desired positive effect. One should sparingly use photo frames of gods and goddesses in the house as well.
The use of mirrors is discouraged in the bedroom, as per Vastu, but this is not a blanket rule. Thus, it is recommended to consult a Vastu expert to understand the choice and placement of pictures and other aspects of interior decoration to get maximum benefits from this practice.
Significance of plants in Vastu
Plants instantly elevate the spirit of space, enhance its aesthetic value and introduce a homely vibe. In Vastu, just like in Feng Shui, people can reap many benefits of adding the right plants to their abode or even places of business. A variety of plants are considered auspicious to attract good energies of peace and prosperity. Many others promote good health, like the snake plant that helps eliminate toxins from the air and emit oxygen.
Mistakes to avoid and tips to remember while planning your home garden
Direction is an essential aspect when it comes to the placement of plants, and Vastu has specific rules for different plants. For example, money plants are not supposed to touch the ground; they should be kept inside the house. Vastu recommends keeping your plants well hydrated and in a healthy condition to optimise their benefits.
Vastu plants for money: Here are some plants that attract fortune
(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash)
Money plants or golden pothos are highly recommended, as it is said to attract wealth and prosperity. Many believe that it eases the financial burden of a family. The key factor while incorporating this plant is that it should be kept in the south-east direction and never be given as a present to others.
These natural air purifiers are fairly easy to maintain, as they require little sunlight and moderate watering.
Image: Courtesy of Jubair1985/ CC BY-SA 4.0/WikiCommons
Bright green in colour, the velvety soft, succulent with rounded leaves are sure to arrest your attention. Also known as the dollar plant, this can help increase cash flow into your home.
Vastu recommends the jade be planted in the south-east direction. The plant, which is tender to care for, should not be placed in the bathroom. Jade plants are also known to improve interpersonal friendships.
One needs to be very careful with the maintenance of the jade plant, as it is a succulent. This plant requires very little water and direct exposure to sunlight. It is necessary to keep the soil dry and one can fertilise it twice a year.
Image: Courtesy of Kevin Malik/Pexels
One of the best qualities of areca palm is that it can be grown in any corner of your humble abode as it needs indirect sunlight and sparse water. Besides purifying the air, the palm also brings a lot of good luck and affluence to the owner.
Image: Courtesy of Alexey Demidov/Pexels
There is a lot of religious and mythological importance attributed to the Holy Basil, popularly known as tulsi. Almost all Indian households have this plant at the entrance to usher in health and wealth. Ancient Hindu scriptures relate this plant to the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.
Tulsi has many health benefits and is used in Ayurveda to make medicines to cure cold and cough. It has immunity-boosting health benefits, too.
The tulsi plant requires a moderate water supply and well-drained soil. Make sure to give a direct exposure to sunlight and prune its branches whenever required to ensure a thick, bushy growth
Image: Courtesy of Shashidhara Halady/CC BY-SA 3.0/WikiCommons
This plant is considered to be prosperous both in Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui. Its smooth-textured leaves are symbolic of coins, and, thus, the plant itself represents money. It is essential to position the rubber plant in the south-east direction of the house, preferably in the living room or entrance of your house.
Avoid placing this plant next to others to maximise its positive effect. Rubber plant needs sunlight but not directly.
Tip for beginners: Put your plant pot near the window with sheer curtains to avoid exposure to harsh sunlight. It is recommended to water this plant once a week and wipe off the leathery leaves with a wet cloth to retain moisture.
Image: Courtesy of Eric Fiori/Pexels
One of the holy flower plants for Buddhists, chrysanthemums are symbols of prosperity. These revered plants are even offered at the altars of Buddhist temples, as they are believed to attract positive energy and money. However, this plant should be placed in the living room but not in the bedroom.
These plants require regular watering and special care to avoid fungal growth. Decent light and a well-aired environment are a must for this plant to bloom.
Image: Courtesy of Yang Yu/Unsplasj
An unconventional choice, this bonsai is a beautiful plant but can be a bit difficult to maintain. Also, some Vastu experts claim that it is not usually recommended to keep a bonsai plant inside the premises of the house because it symbolises stunted growth, intentionally so. However, ginseng ficus is considered a good luck charm, but it is highly recommended to be placed outside the house — in a verandah, courtyard or garden.
Image: Courtesy of Elina Araja/Pexels
The lotus plant has a lot of religious significance, according to Hindu mythology. Goddess Lakshmi who is the deity of wealth is found to be sitting on this flower, as per the scriptures. It symbolises wealth and keeping this flower in the house ensures a certain level-headedness required to carry out financial transitions. The flower symbolises stability and maturity, too.
The lotus needs to be kept in the north-east direction of the house. If you are keeping just the flowers then it is best to dip them in water in a bowl to attract wealth.
It needs a certain level of diligence and practice to grow your own lotus plant in your home garden. It needs to be soaked in water with a specific kind of soil and moderate sunlight.
Image: Courtesy of Jay Castor/Pexels
This is one of the most adored plants in Feng Shui and Vastu Shastra. It is commercially available in different sizes. Right from its miniature versions to a full-sized potted plant, you can easily add this plant to your home garden.
It not only purifies the air but is considered to be a symbol of good fortune and luck. Growing a total of seven bamboo shoots together is considered lucky.
This plant loves humid air and hot weather. Provide ample sunlight and regular water for this plant to reach its maximum growth.
Image: Courtesy of Toni Cuenca/Unsplash
This flowering plant is a symbol of harmony and wealth. It is critical to place this plant in the northern part of the house, preferably in the northeast direction. These plants need water once a week and regular pruning. They need to be fertilised every once in a while.
Image: Courtesy of Yoksel Zok/Unsplash
One of the most popular gifting plants, orchids radiate positivity and abundance. They are to be placed in the south-west corner of the house and are beneficial for new parents or newlyweds.
Orchids need to be planted in a snug pot and watered once a week. They need a lot of humidity and ample sunlight to grow.
Image: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder/Unsplash
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: It is fairly simple to grow a money plant. Remember to plant this climber in the southeast direction and preferably inside your house. Money plants are said to relieve the owner of the house from financial burden.
Answer: Vastu denotes a lot of importance to Holy Basil or Tulsi plant. This plant is worshipped and considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. Other plants for good luck according to Vastu Shastra are bamboo, money plant, neem tree, banana plant and snake plant, to name a few.
Answer: Money plants attract wealth, prosperity, good luck and relieve the owner of financial burden.