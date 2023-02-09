Lucky gemstones to choose from as per your zodiac sign

Gemstones are an integral part of astrology, as it attaches a lot of significance to using them for prosperity. In astrology, it is believed that wearing a specific stone as per your zodiac sign can bring good fortune and health to one’s life. But before getting to these lucky stones for all of the 12 zodiac signs, let’s get to know why they are so precious and significant.

These precious gems are nothing but naturally occurring inorganic minerals or organic matter, which are cut and polished to make jewellery. While some are quite hard, others are extremely fragile. However, most importantly, they are rare and hence, expensive.

Since ancient times, various astrological systems have maintained that these stones balance energies, ward off evil and create harmony, which is sometimes disrupted by planetary transits and other external conditions.

Now, if you, too, are seeking a prosperous and harmonious life and have faith in gems, then look no further. Here are the lucky stones for all zodiacs. However, it is always advisable to seek an astrologer’s opinion before you head to a jeweller’s shop to buy one.

Lucky stones for all zodiacs and their benefits

Aries — Coral

Corals are organically found precious gems extracted from the skeletal remains of aquatic animals called Coral Polyps. This red stone is financially beneficial for this fire sign symbolised by the ram. People in leadership roles and real estate should opt for corals as that could translate into profits and monetary gains.

It is also believed that it brings good health, resolves fertility issues and increases immunity.

Taurus — Diamond

Priceless, pure and regal, a diamond is the hardest naturally occurring material on the planet. When processed, it gets its unmistakable sheen and brightness. Taurus is governed by the planet Venus, which represents beauty, wealth and love. A diamond is considered a precious stone for this planet, and hence, the material world-loving Taureans are sure meant to shine bright like diamonds!

Gemini — Emerald

This air sign is governed by the planet Mercury, which drives communication. Emeralds have a hexagonal crystal structure and are considered to be lucky for this sign symbolised by The Twins, because it soothes their minds, promotes creativity and leads to financial gain.

Cancer — Pearl

Naturally occurring in shellfish or mussels, these gems are also called moonstones. As the name suggests, they are considered lucky for signs dominated by the moon. This emotional water sign, symbolised by the crab, finds a lot of love, peace and luck in the pearl. They give Cancerians much-needed overall stability.

Leo — Ruby or red garnet

This rich red corundum is considered extremely lucky for the fiery Leo ruled by the sun. Wearing a ruby translates into professional and academic success for this fire sign. Since rubies are rare and expensive, red garnets, which are gems with similar chemical composition manufactured artificially in a lab, make for decent substitutes for rubies.

Virgo — Emerald or green tourmaline

Dominated by the planet Mercury, a Virgo is a practical earth sign that believes in internalising communication rather than outrightly expressing their innermost feelings. Emeralds are lucky stones for this zodiac sign, as they guarantee success in their career and business. Green Tourmalines are great alternatives to emeralds, as they are cost-effective.

Libra — White quartz or diamond

Ruled by the planet Venus, this cardinal air sign is sociable, intelligent and rational, yet detached. Diamonds accentuate their creative power, bring emotional stability and attract wealth. Meanwhile, white quartz is another inexpensive substitute for diamonds.

Scorpio — Red coral

Red coral is the stone for this intense water sign ruled by the planet Mars. Corals work very well for the deep thinkers that Scorpios are and help them manage their anger issues.

Sagittarius — Yellow sapphire

Yellow sapphire or oriental topaz is a lucky stone for the planet Jupiter. Sagittarius is ruled by this planet. Hence, this golden yellow gemstone is lucky for this fire sign. This zodiac symbolised by the archer gets immense academic and professional success owing to a yellow sapphire.

Golden topaz is its substitute.

Capricorn — Blue sapphire

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet represented by rules, regulations and tasks. They are goal-oriented individuals with very clear ideas of right and wrong. Blue sapphire is an ideal stone for them because it soothes their senses and ensures money and popularity to them.

Aquarius — Blue sapphire

Also ruled by Saturn, Aquarians are broad-minded, progressive thinkers with great mental prowess. Blue sapphires or their cheaper substitutes, like turquoise and lapis lazuli, help them clear their minds and stabilise wealth.

Pisces: Yellow sapphire or pearl

Calm, collected, wise and spiritual Pisceans, denoted by two fish swimming in opposite directions, are ruled by the planet Jupiter. Yellow sapphire is the best stone for Pisceans. Alternatively, even pearls work well to bring them emotional stability and eliminate anxiety.

(Main and featured image credit: Marta Branco/Pexels)