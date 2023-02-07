Zodiac compatibility: Know the most and least compatible sun signs

Man is a social animal and wants to cohabitate with happiness and self esteem, therefore seeks compatibility in relationships. Compatibility means the ability of two people to exist, work and live together in peace and harmony. Sun sign compatibility is a guidance as to which zodiac sign is best suited to yours, but the basic ingredients in a relationship are mutual love, respect, understanding and trust, which you have to inculcate, acquire and practice yourself.

If sun sign elements are compatible, there are positive vibes and energies in the relationship and you are attracted to each other. Element compatibility of zodiac signs is the easiest way to judge the equations in relationships. Each zodiac sign has an element associated with it, and these elements pair up well with other elements of similar properties.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are compatible with other fire and air signs.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are compatible with other water and earth signs.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are compatible with other air and fire signs.

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are compatible with other earth and water signs.

Opposites attract – zodiac signs which are opposite to each other have a cosmic polarity, although they have different elements, they have the same modality (cardinal, fixed, and mutable) and these opposite signs share a special attraction and bond.

Zodiac sign compatibility is one of the ways to see if you are compatible with your partner. That does not mean that if you and your partner have clashing signs, you will not be compatible. Astrological compatibility goes beyond just your sun sign.

For astrological compatibility you need your respective horoscopes, and a proper matching by a learned astrologer. In matching of charts or Synastry in Vedic astrology, a lot of importance is given to the Moon, its placement, the sign it occupies and its constellation. The placement of other planets, their friendships, and their constellations also play an important role. The rising sign or Ascendant is also of great significance. Venus the planet of love becomes extremely important when we talk about compatibility and Mars represents energy, and libido. The placement of Mars in the birth chart reveals your approach to sex and sexuality, as well as what turns you on, your sexual compatibility, which is an important part of a relationship.

Another way to check your compatibility is through Chinese astrology. Chinese astrology divides the signs by years; it is believed that people born in the same year share the same traits. Chinese astrology is based on the lunar calendar; each year in the repeating zodiac cycle of 12 years is represented by a zodiac animal.

Check your zodiac compatibility based on the element of your sun sign