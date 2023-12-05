Rewind and Reset! All the Mercury retrogrades in 2024 and their effects on all zodiac signs

In astrology, Mercury is one of the most important planets influencing the lives of individuals on Earth because of its position in the solar system. So, how do the dates of Mercury Retrograde in 2024 affect the zodiacs?

Every person has a unique natal chart or birth chart which acts as their astrological DNA. This consists of the placement of the key planets and the constellation of stars and luminaries (the Sun and the Moon). Its study not only goes beyond looking at sun signs but also the 12 houses determining the person’s past, present and future life. Astrologers make predictions based on looking at this nuanced document. To further understand this, here’s an in-depth analysis of what the celestial phenomenon means.

What is the meaning of mercury retrograde?

Mercury, a luminous planet in the solar system, goes in an apparent retrograde or backward motion three to four times (approximately) in a year. While all planets follow their respective paths and speeds to orbit around the Sun, there comes a time when the Earth’s position is parallel to Mercury and appears to be moving faster, giving an illusion from our planet’s vantage point that we are speeding, leaving Mercury behind.

Each cycle lasts for three weeks, and it is divided into Pre-retrograde reflection, retrograde and post-retrograde shadow. The reason Western astrology puts so much importance on Mercury retrograde periods is because this planet stands for communication, technology and travel, and its retrograde motion is said to affect all the zodiacs severely.

This astronomical event is said to cause confusion, delays and miscommunication for all the zodiacs in general, but since astrology is all about perception, it is not all bleak and dark during the Mercury retrograde period. This phase allows all the zodiacs to sit back, introspect and analyse their life. Another intriguing thing to note is that all the Mercury retrogrades in 2024 will be in the fire signs. This means these cycles will ensure that all star signs will have an action-packed 2024.

All the Mercury retrograde in 2024 dates and their effects on the zodiac signs

13 December 2023 to 1 January 2024

It is interesting to note that we will enter 2024 with a planet Mercury retrograde in the fire sign of Sagittarius. While the planet of communication will begin its backward motion in the earth sign of Capricorn, it will end its cycle in the adventurous and thrill-seeking Sag, denoted by the archer.

All the zodiacs will be motivated to make New Year resolutions and will be filled with excitement, positivity and confidence which will lead them to make some spontaneous decisions. All sun signs will tend to act impulsively, but they need to wait until after the post-retrograde shadow period ends to take any concrete life decision.

The first retrograde Mercury brings in a lot of promise to all the zodiacs and inspires them to achieve multiple goals. However, they should curb this impulse as these actions might have chaotic consequences in the long run.

1 April to 24 April

Mercury goes retrograde in the headstrong, hot-tempered, passionate and driven fire zodiac sign of Aries. This sign is symbolised by the ram, and the natives will experience an uncontrollable urge to jump into making decisions and confront challenging situations with assertiveness and aggression. Sparks will fly between the zodiacs, and there might be some kind of tension and conflict between them.

The best way for all the zodiacs, especially the fire signs, is to keep a low profile and reflect intensively before communicating with other zodiacs, as their words may hurt others. It is also important, especially for Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, to not go by their gut during this period to avoid future disasters.

4 August to 27 August

The Mercury is in retrograde in the earth sign of Virgo from 4 to 14 August and then moves into the constellation of Leo until its end. This period will begin with clarity to set goals and natives of all the zodiacs — not just the earth signs — will pay attention to detail and work with a steadfast outlook towards daily life. A shift will occur after 14 August, as Mercury will be in retrograde in the confident but egoistic fire sign of Leo.

While Virgo enables one to constructively commit to self-improvement and critique their loved ones from time to time, natives influenced by Leo do not take any kind of criticism well, as they crave praise and validation from others.

All the zodiacs need to be extra careful when it comes to their love life as this phase is bound to create some confusion and plenty of miscommunication.

25 November to 15 December

The last retrograde of the year will again be in the sign of Sagittarius. The holiday season of 2024 will fall bang in the middle of a Mercury retrograde which might cause some hiccups in planning and executing vacations or family dinners.

All the natives are advised to double and triple-check their bookings, travel itineraries and plans with friends and family before taking up long journeys. It would also be helpful to not go into unnecessary arguments with loved ones or people in general because it would leave a bitter aftertaste of regret for all the zodiac signs.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Jeremy Thomas/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What happens when the Mercury retrograde ends?

After checking the dates for Mercury retrograde 2024, one needs to see when the post-retrograde shadow ends, as things go back to normal during this period. It is perceived that the confusion created by the backward spin of Mercury comes under control, and zodiacs go into a damage control mode.

-How long does Mercury retrograde usually last?

Mercury retrograde lasts for three weeks.

-How does Mercury retrograde affect me?

Mercury retrograde causes delays in travel and chaos in communication. Zodiacs are also known to experience technological glitches during this period.

-What should we avoid during Mercury retrograde?

Making hasty decisions, over-committing and acting on an impulse should be avoided during the Mercury retrograde.