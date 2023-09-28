Ranbir Kapoor birth chart: Decoding the stardom, success and famous life of the Bollywood hero

One of the most famous names in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor was born on 28 September 1982. The third-generation actor entered the family business when he debuted in 2007, with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Saawariya’. Here on, he’s enjoyed a steady string of successes — from Rockstar (2011) to Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022). Married to fellow actor Alia Bhatt, Kapoor is now going through a prosperous and stable phase in his personal life as he welcomed his baby girl, Raha in 2022. Here is what his birth chart says about his career, family and his overall life path.

The influence of the sun, moon and rising sign in making Kapoor a huge star

The Rockstar actor was born in Mumbai on 28 September 1982. Ranbir Kapoor’s zodiac sign according to Western astrology is Libra and it is not surprising that his personality shows all the typical traits of this air sign. Ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Venus, Kapoor has been perceived as classy and stylish. He has always been publicly desirable and known for his charming looks and overall persona. As a leading Bollywood actor, he has displayed a non-confrontational attitude and has always aced the balancing act with his family, personal life and professional ambition.

Kapoor’s soft-spoken temperament is the result of the Libran’s need to be liked by society. Similarly, his so-called bad-boy image when it came to dating is because of this cardinal sign’s constant need for a relationship. Libra, denoted by the weighing scale, is perceived to be flirty and mischievous, which holds true in the Animal star’s case.

If one checks his sun sign according to Vedic astrology, it is the intense water sign of Scorpio. Sensual and at times misunderstood, this fixed sign is passionate, highly intelligent and deeply emotional. They also have a dark, vengeful side to them which is deemed a bit dangerous by the other zodiacs. The star’s personality has some of these undercurrents as well.

Kapoor’s moon sign is the earth sign of Capricorn, ruled by the planet of rules and regulations, Saturn. Disciplined, focused and devoted to their work, this earth sign denoted by the celestial sea goat is a taskmaster. Since the moon sign dictates the heart and the inner world of a person, the star has a practical approach towards his love life and is a strong believer in karma, a trait typical to this earth sign.

The actor’s rising or ascendent sign is the stable earth sign of Taurus. The influence of earth signs is unmissable in his birth chart. The rising sign determines how the person perceives the world and how the world perceives him. This fixed sign denoted by the celestial bull is not just goal-oriented but also likes to indulge in luxurious and expensive experiences. Sometimes stubborn, they radiate a lot of strength – both emotionally and physically.

Ranbir Kapoor horoscope: Planetary positions and their effects

A further dive into Ranbir Kapoor’s kundli will show the position of the planet of communication, Mercury, in Kapoor’s chart, in the earth sign of Virgo. It is interesting to note that he has a presence of all three earth signs in his natal chart even though his sun sign belongs to the air sign of Libra.

Virgo is a mutable sign which is also dominated by Mercury. The distinctive quality of this sign, symbolised by the Virgin or the Maiden, is that they like to internalise their feelings. Never harsh, impulsive and hurtful, they like to weigh their thoughts before speaking up. They steer clear from making controversial statements and like to maintain a silent decorum unless they have important information to share.

Not just Kapoor’s Mercury, but even Venus is in the sign of Virgo. He is ruled by practicality in love (which is indicated even by his moon sign, Capricorn) and perfection in his acting profession. Sincere to his craft with a mind well rooted in the physical or material world, the actor is sincere in his romantic relationships but tends to choose mind over the heart and make decisions that are helpful to him and his partner. In matters of money, Venus plays an important positive role, as he is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry today.

His birth chart indicates that the planet of passion and aggression, Mars, is in the water sign of Scorpio. This water sign balances out his chart beautifully and gives an impression of a well-aligned combination of planets. Mars dictates the drive of its natives, and in Kapoor’s case, it is intense. A recipient of six Filmfare Awards, he is passionate about his work and does not let anything distract him. He is quiet but profound in his thoughts and has ambitious goals, which he is eager to implement in all aspects of his life.

Are Kapoor and Bhatt a successful love match, astrologically?

Kapoor married the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on 14 April 2022 after dating her for a few years. Bhatt’s sun sign is Pisces, which is a mutable water sign and extremely sensitive, sentimental and dreamy, while Kapoor is a charming and flirtatious Libra. Astrologically, this is an unlikely pairing, but to match horoscopes, the moon sign of the partner along with the sun sign of the native is seen. In this context, Bhatt’s moon sign is Sagittarius, which is a perfect combination with Kapoor’s Libra.

This passionate and adventurous fire sign brings in a much-needed sense of excitement to the balanced Libran soul. They strengthen each other’s lives with the complementing elements of their sun and moon signs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Ranbir Kapoor’s first wife?

Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor’s first and only wife.

– Are Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor related?

Yes. Ranbir and Kareena are first cousins.

– How old is Ranbir in real life?

Ranbir is 41 years of age.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of IMDb)