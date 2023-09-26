Best auspicious wedding dates in the last quarter of 2023

Marriage is a union – generally between a man and a woman governed by certain legal and societal norms. For a successful and everlasting marriage, you need the right companion with whom you can develop a good understanding, a lasting love, and not to disregard a good sexual compatibility. So, which are the most auspicious marriage dates in 2023? Let’s find out.

When two people get married, they both have their own stars and own energies. These stars and energies should be compatible to each other as they will be interacting and spending their life together. If your horoscopes match, you are by and large compatible. Appropriate date and time are calculated based on the astrological calendar as per the planets transit and their placement in the respective horoscope of the bride and groom to make the union pleasant and lasting.

Jupiter and Venus are the main planets for marriage. Their position, placement, and transit are to be considered. Meanwhile, Mars indicates the libido. Astrologers do not advise marriage when these three planets are in combust or retrograde motion or not in a good house in transit as these adversely impact happiness in a marriage.

The placement of moon is also given immense importance in these calculations. These auspicious time slots are derived by considering all factors and events important in a person’s lifetime. Mercury, a benefic planet felicitates clean and open communication between partners and other family members, hence it plays an important role in nuptials.

The malefic planets Saturn, Mars, Rahu, and Ketu can disrupt the harmony and stability of marital relationships hence their placement, transit, and relation to the horoscopes of both the partners are also considered. Astrology should be taken as guidance and not followed blindly. One must be cautious, aware, and practical.

Only solar months are considered when deciding on wedding (marriage) dates. Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is supposed to be sleeping is from 29 June to 23 November in 2023 stretching to five months this year due to Adhik maas. Adhik Maas and Pitrapaksha (A 16 lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors) which are considered inauspicious for marriage will also fall during this time. In fact, marriages are also prohibited during Navratri. This year, Navratri will continue from 15 – 24 October 2023.

Marriages are not considered auspicious during Kharmas also. It is the time when the movement of Sun slows down. Kharmas is from 16 December 2023 to 14 January in 2024.

According to Chinese lunar calendar, in the year of Rabbit, the best and most fortunate dates in the last quarter to tie the knot are 2, 8, 13, 14, 17, 20, 25, and 29 of November. As per Chinese astrology, the year of the Dragon is considered the luckiest of all – and that’ll be in 2024.

Auspicious marriages dates according to Hindu astrology calendar in the last quarter of 2023

September – No auspicious dates available.

– No auspicious dates available. October – No auspicious dates available.

– No auspicious dates available. November – 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29.

– 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29. December – 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 15.

These are general auspicious dates for marriage that have been calculated keeping a lot of factors in mind. For specific dates suitable to your horoscope, one should consult a professional.

Most auspicious dates for wedding in 2023 according to your zodiac sign

Aries: 11 and 15 December are auspicious dates for Aries zodiac sign people to tie the knot. Mars is the ruler of this sign, and red is the auspicious colour to wear for this bold and fiery sign.

Taurus: 23 and 24 November are auspicious dates for marriage for this fixed, earthy sign and the colour most suited is orange.

Gemini: 23, 24, 27,28, and 29 November are good dates for this zodiac sign, to say I do. For Mercury owned dual sign, green colour is best suited for bridal attire.

Cancer: 11 and 15 December 2023 are auspicious marriage dates for this watery zodiac sign. The most suited colour is white and cream.

Leo: 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29 November are good dates for this fiery sign to get married. Ruled by Sun, the most suitable colour to wear is red.

Virgo: 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29 November are good marriage dates in 2023 to tie the knot for this dual sun sign, ruled by the Mercury. The favourable colour is shades of green for this earthy sign.

Libra: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 15 December 2023 are auspicious dates for marriage for Librans. A fairytale wedding with outfit in pastels are best suited for this cardinal sun sign.

Scorpio: This sensual watery sign ruled by Mars should get married on 27, 28 and 29 November and hues of saffron is the most suitable colour for this fixed sun sign.

Sagittarius: 23 and 24 November are the most auspicious dates to say I do. The perfect hues for the wedding attire are yellow.

Capricorn: The most suitable wedding dates for this earthy sign are 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 of November and 9, 11 and 15 of December. Shades of blue are the auspicious colours for the wedding outfit.

Aquarius: The most auspicious dates for marriage are 11 and 15 December. The suggested colours to wear are purple, black, and silver.

Pisces: The best wedding dates are 9, 11, and 15 of December. The most auspicious colour to wear is shades of yellow and golden.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock