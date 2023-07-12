Find out if your car number is lucky for you according to numerology

Do you prefer a flashy sports car, a soothing sedan or a utility-driven SUV? Long gone are the days when people splurged on cars for the very purpose of transportation! In today’s day and age, the vehicle you own is an extension of your personality – defining your lifestyle, power and purpose. Whether you’re an automobile enthusiast or not, investing in a car is a major decision, and there are many things like the overall appeal, practicality, colour and even the vehicle’s registration number that you should keep in mind. While many of you might dismiss your car’s number as just another identity tag, it can guide your luck and fortune! Curious to know if your car number is lucky enough for you? Read on!

The widely followed concept of numerology places utmost importance on numbers to guide your life’s trajectory. You might’ve seen people throw in huge amounts of money to get fancy car numbers without understanding its effects on their life. While digits like 1111, 9999 and more surely look attractive on your number plate, they might not necessarily be compatible with your stars. Each number from 1 to 9 has many positive and negative traits. Therefore, knowing your vehicle number is key before cementing any number plate on your car.

So, how do you decipher your vehicle number?

People usually count all the numeric values in their registration number and think they’ve deduced the correct digits. However, this approach is totally wrong. Since a registration number comprises both numerals and alphabets, it’s equally important to know the numeric value of each alphabet to decipher your correct vehicle number.

In numerology, there’s a numerical value assigned to each alphabet that will help you decipher if your car number is lucky for you. Have a look:

Now that you know the digits representing the alphabets in your car number, let’s tell you how to calculate your vehicle number.

Let’s take a random car number, UP 15CH8203.

When converted into digits, this becomes 37 15388203.

Now add up all the digits until you get a single number. 3+7+1+5+3+8+8+2+0+3 = 40. 4+0=4.

This means, 4 is your vehicle number.

If you’ve calculated your vehicle number successfully, now is the time to know the positive and negative connotations of each digit and see if your car number is actually worth keeping or altering. We’ve curated an easy guide explaining the relevance of each number. Keep reading!

Find out whether your car number is lucky for you or not!

Number 1

Ruled by the planet Sun, number 1 holds a prime position on the road and is seen as the pack’s leader. It represents newness and signifies endless possibilities. The fiercely independent and competitive connotations attached to number 1 enhance a person’s overall appeal, which is handy in professional dealings. For these reasons, vehicle number 1 works best for people in businesses and proves fruitful for even those working in government departments.

Number 2

Number 2 stands for togetherness, balance and harmony, so cars whose number plates add up to 2 are usually reliable and will never leave you stranded. It is less likely to get stolen or land the owner in any road rage. People driving number 2 cars are fun to be around, making them extremely likeable in any social setting.

However, 2 also represents a highly emotional and sensitive state. So, people who easily get overwhelmed by the smallest of setbacks or difficulties in life must avoid it.

Number 3

The Jupiter-guided number 3 stands for wisdom, creativity and curiosity, representing people who think outside the box. Vehicle number 3 works wonders for people with money-related professions like financial advisors, economists and stockbrokers. Since 3 is also an omen of creativity, people in creative/ artistic fields can harness its benefits.

However, 3 is attached to traits like excessive authority, dominance or money-mindedness. So, while vehicle number 3 can help the owner further their professional endeavours, it also highlights their obsession with all things materialistic (which doesn’t leave a great first impression).

Number 4

Those with car numbers adding to 4 must consider themselves lucky as they might experience massive monetary gains. 4 is a highly auspicious number, representing knowledgeable and clever people with strong leadership skills. This number promises the person a smooth ride in life, devoid of serious breakdowns on and off the road.

Conversely, there are better picks than number 4 when forging successful relationships. So, if someone’s having a rough phase with their partner or going through a separation, it’s best to avoid this digit as it can lead one to take wrong decisions.

Number 5

The Mercury-ruled number represents smooth, easygoing, and devoid of altercations. People driving vehicles numbered 5 often flourish in their businesses or other commercial activities. The number also stands for freedom and change, making it ideal for people who want to embark on new adventures or explore new possibilities in life. For people who want to manage their fears and become more spontaneous, number 5 is a good luck charm.

Number 6

Ruled by the planet of beauty and love, Venus, number 6, reflects long-term partnerships and unions that will succeed. So, people looking to begin any new relationship or even venture into new professional endeavours should choose registration numbers adding up to 6. The digit also brings out people’s creative abilities, so it holds special significance for those in artistic or cinematic fields.

While 6 fosters feelings of love, it can also lead to overindulgence. So, people battling any addiction must steer clear of this number.

Number 7

This number leans towards the practical side of things, therefore suiting people with a more intellectual approach to life than an emotional one. It brings harmony and balance, helping the owner deeply reflect on whatever’s happening in their life. Because of its outstanding ability to foster deep thinking, number 7 is good for mental and physical healing.

Vehicle number 7 is perfect for people working in scientific or technical fields and those invested in social work or research work as it nudges one to work logically and orderly.

Number 8

As number 8 doesn’t attract much attention, it is perfect for quiet riders who look at their cars as only an option to commute. Additionally, hardworking and persistent people in their professional endeavours can use this number to achieve wealth and success. It will help them catapult to massive career success and imbue their life with balancing energies. Overall, 8 is a lucky car number to try out.

Number 9

Ending the cycle is number 9, indicating completion and new beginnings. The number will shower luck on people entering a new chapter in their life or trying to move away from their past miseries. 9 is also believed to be the total of all elements that one learns in their lifespan, whether love, compassion or creativity. So, it will bestow the owner with enough money, food, health, love and everything that makes life worthwhile.

The flipside of 9 is that it heightens people’s impulsive nature, often leading them to take hasty decisions. The number is linked with having excessive control over things and getting intensely involved in situations which can be disastrous. So, people who struggle to control their impulses should be wary of 9.

Hero image: Courtesy StockSnap/Pixabay; Feature image: Courtesy Michael Fousert/Unsplash