Spruce up your space by incorporating these Vastu Shastra tips to attract money

What Feng Shui is for the Chinese, Vastu Shastra is for the Indians. While the latter loosely translates into “science of architecture,” it believes in the balance of the natural elements in a home to create the right flow of energy, which ushers in positivity, good fortune and prosperity for its inhabitants. Here are some sure-shot Vastu tips that are easy to implement and effective in attracting money.

But first, what exactly is Vastu Shastra?

To put it simply, Vastu Shastra deals with creating a semblance between paanch dhatu, or five elements, comprising the Sun, wind, moon, water, earth and fire. To make a house Vastu compliant, experts construct or design a space considering directions, astronomy and astrological principles. Building the structure of a house based on the concept of eight directions forms the foundation of Vastu. Additionally, the inclusion of panch dhaatu, their placements and maintaining hygiene is recommended for the owner’s overall good health and enhancing wealth.

Simple yet effective Vastu tips to attract money

Placement of safes and lockers in the south-west direction

Vastu stresses storing money, valuables and wealth of any kind in the southwest corners of the house. East and southeast corners should be avoided at all costs, to place financial records, cash or precious articles.

Another important thing to factor in here is that the doors of the lockers should open in the north or northeast directions. This helps eliminate unnecessary expenses and aids in multiplying wealth.

Vastu also suggests placing a red cloth and a citrine crystal in the locker to attract good fortune.

Installation of a figurine of Lord Kuber in the north

Lord Kuber is known as the royal treasurer and custodian of wealth in mythology and Vedic studies. This deity is worshipped to attract money and is believed to rule the north and northeast directions of the house. It is, hence, recommended to free up this section of the one’s house and place a mirror to reflect positivity and good fortune in the house.

A small object known as Kuber Yantra is advised to be placed here, as it is believed to ensure continuous cash flow in the house.

Fixing water leakages

Vastu insists on not having leaky faucets or taps in the house. Considered inauspicious and related to the draining of finances, this is included in the general upkeep and maintenance of the house. Keeping one’s home clutter-free is believed to encourage the flow of positive energy to make one feel and live well in their abode.

Inclusion of decorative water bodies

One wants to include showpieces which predominantly has water element in them, like fountains or aquariums, they should place them in the north or northeast corner of the house. However, it is important to make sure that the water is cleaned regularly.

One should be mindful of keeping overhead water tankers away from the northeast or southeast sections of their house, as they are said to add to mental pressure on the inhabitants and symbolise physical and mental ill-health.

Placement of toilet and storage spaces

One of the key placements in the Vastu Shastra, it directly affects the health and fortune of the residents. Southwest and southeast corners or portions of the space need to be strictly avoided. Recommended directions to place the toilet and washroom are north and northeast. The study claims that one needs to construct the toilet separately from the washroom.

Careful curation of the colour palette

Warm tones of gold are associated with money and are, therefore, recommended along with hues of purple and green, which symbolise royalty and abundance in Vastu.

Choose your indoor plants well

Like Feng Shui, Vastu also derives a lot of positive energy from indoor plants. Jade, golden pathos, tulsi, lucky bamboo, peace lily and lavender are some of the recommended plants to be placed in particular directions to attract money. Plants with cracked pots, bonsai and cacti of any type should be avoided strictly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How can I attract money easily?

Attracting money, according to Vastu Shastra, is all about clearing out blockages at the entrances of your living space, keeping the house clutter-free and being mindful of the directions to store wealth.

– What should I keep at home to attract money?

Vastu Shastra recommends placing a Kuber Yantra in the north or northeast direction of the home to attract wealth.

– How do I activate my wealth corner?

Vastu Shastra suggests storing wealth in the southwest corner of the house, which is the earth centre and is said to bring stability to the inhabitants. It also insists on keeping the north and northeast sections of the house clutter-free for the positivity and good fortune to flow.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Alan Anto/Pexels)