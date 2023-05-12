Crystals for zodiac signs: Keep away bad vibes with these healing baubles

The universe is a mysterious place with many facets which are still unexplored. Human civilisation has always tried to find answers to survive in tandem with the natural world. While medical science has developed extensively with time, some people gravitate towards alternative healing methods. And, using crystals based on zodiac signs is one such practice.

Traditionally, different types of crystals are used to unlock their specific energies to usher in good luck, positivity, wealth and fame. Almost all streams of astrology believe that an individual is innately influenced by the sun, the moon, the different planets and the constellation of stars at different points in their life. Both Western and Vedic astrology divides a person’s birth chart into different houses for every aspect of their life.

Based on the placement of their stars, a crystal is recommended to be used as body jewellery or to meditate with, for channelising all the good energy into their life. It is said that the stones help make the best out of any unfavourable positioning of certain planets and constellations at a particular phase of one’s life, as per the zodiac system.

As per a 2005 study by the National Library of Medicine, spiritualism and alternate healing have a positive influence on the human mind and body. This practice alongside Western medication has been found helpful for patients dealing with chronic illnesses.

It is believed that the energy from the right crystal according to one’s zodiac sign aligns their inherent body energy to work in positivity and bring happiness and peace in their lives.

Here is everything you need to know about healing stones for each zodiac sign and why to get them.

Best crystals for each zodiac sign and their properties