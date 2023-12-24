December Full Moon 2023: Zodiac signs prep for intense emotional vibes of the Cold Moon

All zodiac signs are set to end 2023 with a bang as the universe has planned a lunar gift for them, just a day after Christmas! December full moon 2023, also known as the Cold Moon, is set to illuminate the night sky on 26 December, giving much-needed closure to the emotional lives of the 12 sun signs.

December full moon 2023: Meaning and significance

A full moon occurs because of the moon’s orbit around the sun. There are various moon phases from waxing to gibbous but when it is right between the sun and the earth, we get a perfectly illuminated full moon. The Cold or Snow Moon will rise on 26 December at 6.03 am IST (7.33 pm ET). This full moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer and it is a rare occurrence that it falls just a day after Christmas. Astrologers have predicted that the Snow Moon will appear full from 24 December onwards. It is interesting to note that the last full moon on Christmas Day was in 1977 and the next one will be in 2034.

The reason why the December full moon is called Cold Moon or Long Night Moon is because it is the beginning of extreme cold weather in the northern hemisphere. Also, at the places where there is snowfall, days become shorter while the nights are longer during this full moon period. Hence, it is important to note that the moon will be on the horizon for around 15 hours, more than the usual 12 hours.

Astrological importance of this December Full Moon 2023

This moon phase is in the cardinal water sign of Cancer which is also ruled by the moon. Emotions and passions are set to run high during this holiday season as the moon is a symbol of inner mind, feelings and consciousness. All zodiacs will feel highly reflective, nostalgic and vulnerable as they unpack their past experiences and create core memories with their family and friends.

This full moon in Cancer is in sextile with Jupiter which means that harmony, growth and abundance will thrive in this period. All signs will feel comfortable in their emotional space and will even be motivated to heal their souls through spirituality.

Effects of the full moon 2023 on the zodiacs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

As this full moon lights up the night sky, the hot-tempered and fiery Aries, denoted by the ram, will feel extremely vulnerable during this period. They will shed their tough defence and give in to their soft side making them feel more emotional than usual. They will dwell on their past painful moments which might be cathartic and even liberating for them.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

It is time to have some tough conversations and confront loved ones for this fixed earth sign. Though slightly uncomfortable, the full moon will propel them to address their issues with loved ones and give them closure. Overall, this period (like all other full moons) will bring peace and growth to this sign symbolised by the celestial bull.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This full moon will bring motivation to prioritise self-care and make some decisions about finances for this air sign, symbolised by the twins. Since this is also the time when Mercury is in retrograde, it will come as a double whammy making them feel their emotions a lot more intensely.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This is an important period for this crustacean sign as the full moon occurs in this sign. There is a good chance that this cardinal sign might feel triggered after reliving some old memories with their loved ones. But this will also lead them to focus on healing their inner child.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The general disposition of this fire sign is to remain optimistic in the face of adversity but that leads to the repressing of their inner feelings and pushing pertinent issues under the rug. This full moon will allow Leos to address those problems and tackle them head-on.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Virgo is an earth sign symbolised by the maiden or the virgin. The focus of this earth sign will be on their social circle. Virgos are naturally ambiverts and open up only with their close ones. This time around, they will want to extend their scope and assess what their associations bring to their lives. They will also successfully cut out people who no longer align with their thought processes.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Librans thrive on partnerships and this lunar phase will grant them exactly that! A key figure will play a huge role in moulding and resetting their beliefs. It is also advised to the natives of this cardinal air sign that they exercise caution while spending money.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This intense fixed water sign, symbolised by a scorpion, will focus on self-growth and discovery. They will also be vocal about their needs which will help steer their relationships in the right direction.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

During this Cold Moon of 2023, natives of the fire sign of Sagittarius will land themselves in a make-or-break situation when it comes to their love life. They will have a fiery and intense romance but those who are struggling in their relationships might end up filing for a divorce or breaking up during this period.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

The earth sign of Capricorn is known for being serious about their professional and personal commitments. They hardly lose focus and are known as the taskmasters of the zodiac. During this full moon, their energy will shift from working to letting their hair down and having some fun. They will throw caution to the wind and indulge in some romantic escapades.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This intelligent and progressive air sign, denoted by the water bearer, will focus on mental and physical health this lunation. They must take some time off to decompress and heal on their own time.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The full moon of December 2023 will focus on the family and companionship aspect in the lives of these natives. It is a fulfilling time for them overall as they will focus on forging and maintaining bonds with their loved ones.

