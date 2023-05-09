Gemini zodiac sign: Personality traits, compatibility and more

If you are born between 21 May to 21 June, your Sun sign is Gemini. The Gemini zodiac sign is located between Taurus and Cancer zodiacs. It encompasses 60-90 degrees of the ecliptic. The word ‘Gemini’ is a Latin word for twins. Gemini has a ‘twin’ personality and is of dual nature and character.

Gemini zodiac sign personality: The Myth

The myth of Gemini is a myth of Castor and Pollux – the two brightest stars of Gemini, sons of Zeus and Leda. Castor was the mortal twin brother, of the immortal Pollux. Zeus gave a choice to Pollux to spend every day as an immortal among the gods or give half of his immortality to his brother Castor. He opted for the latter. This myth is a reminiscence of sincere sibling love, a special friendship, and a connection between the mortal and immortal world.

Attributes, Ruling planet, and traits

Odd, masculine sign, with a dual nature, and its element is air. It is a nocturnal sign indicating it is more auspicious at night.

Gemini is owned by the planet Mercury. This planet is the prince of the solar system. The day it represents is Wednesday. Mercury is most connected to nature hence its colour is green. This planet exalts in Virgo and debilitates in Pisces.

Each zodiac sign is characterised by its unique good and not-so-good traits. The strong and weak traits of Gemini Sun sign natives are as follows.

Strengths and Weakness

Gemini Sun sign natives are, affectionate and loving, extrovert, inquisitive and curious, adaptable, intelligent, and very loving. They are expressive and quick-witted. They are very social, communicative, and always ready for fun. Gemini natives are versatile, wanting to experience everything that is in the offering.

They are the nervous types, inconsistent, indecisive, and talkative, and change their opinions very fast. They are nosy, flirty, and social butterflies. Gemini natives are restless and often feel they are missing their other half, thus constantly seeking the company of family, friends, mentors and colleagues.

Likes and Dislikes

Gemini natives like listening to music, reading books and magazines, talking, chatting, travelling and they like to be appreciated all the time. What Gemini natives dislike most is being alone. They dislike being confined. Repetition and routine make them very unhappy. They crave variety and spice at every moment.

Lucky metal and stone

Bronze is the lucky metal of the Gemini natives. The stone worn by Gemini natives to appease Mercury is Jade or Emerald.

Career and profession

Gemini natives excel in creative fields. They make good writers and good media professionals. They excel in finances so accounts and banking jobs are good for them. A career in travel and tourism is very befitting to Gemini natives. They make good interpreters, they excel in public relations. They make good businessmen, engineers, and sportspeople.

Astrology

Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury which hosts the constellations of Mrigshira, Ardra and Punarvasu. This is a Sheershodaya sign (rising from the head). It represents the southeast direction. Mercury is the illegitimate Son of Moon (father) and Tara (mother). Mercury’s consort is Ila and children are Pururavas.

Anatomy

The body parts this sign of the zodiac represents are the throat, lungs, bronchial tubes, arms hands, and capillaries. Mercury, the owner of Gemini rules over the nervous system and skin.

Health disorders

Health disorders that Gemini natives may face are – respiratory disorders (related to throat, and lungs) skin related problems, and nervous disorders. Insomnia is common for Gemini natives.

Gemini zodiac sign celebrities

Some notable Gemini celebrities include – Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Karan Johar, John F Kennedy, Donald Trump, Novak Djokovic, Micheal Hussy, Venus Williams, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sunder Pichai to name a few.

Gemini zodiac sign compatibility: Friendship and romance

One cannot and should not leave the fate of their love life on astrology alone, but the guidance of astrological compatibility does ensure high chances of success in relationships.

The most compatible signs for Gemini friendships and romantic relationships are air signs – Aquarius Libra, fellow Gemini, and Fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius match well with Gemini natives. They are less compatible with water signs and earth signs, particularly Pisces and Capricorn.

Compatibility meter: Gemini zodiac sign

The most important factors for compatibility between a couple are a good emotional connection, communication, friendship, trust, honesty, loyalty, respect for each other, some common interests, and last but not least physical intimacy. Let us see the astrological compatibility of Gemini natives with other sun signs.

Gemini with Aries – They can be good friends and partners. The adventurous spirit of a Gemini is well matched with the Arian energy. They are both fun-loving signs and have good chemistry together. Their libidos match and they are great partners in bed.

Gemini and Taurus – This combination is generally considered a mismatch, but they are other factors that might be favourable for this duo.

Gemini with Gemini – This a good combination, of two like-minded spirited people. There will be lots of adventure in this union with good bonding and a passionate love life.

Gemini with Cancer – They both have an opposite nature. While Gemini is free-spirited, Cancer tends to look for security. If the other planets complement each other in the charts then this could be a successful duo.

Gemini with Leo – This is a great match. Gemini natives feel very comfortable with fiery signs. There might be some ego clashes, but this pair will share good intimacy and passion and make a secure and strong bonding with each other.

Gemini and Virgo – Both are creative signs ruled by Mercury. Virgos will not be able to match up with the energy of the Gemini partner and the couple might have intimacy issues. The ruling planet is the same and they are both mutable signs. Virgo provides much-needed stability to the frivolous Gemini.

Gemini with Libra – They have a great connection with each other, and it is one of the best combinations. They will enjoy a harmonious relationship. With similar thinking and interests, they will satisfy each other’s libido and passion. They share intellectual interests, and the flirty Gemini loves the Libran balance.

Gemini with Scorpio – This is not considered a compatible relationship. Scorpio natives are too sensitive, secretive, and uncommunicative for the outspoken Gemini.

Gemini and Sagittarius – This is considered the best match – soulmates to each other. The two polar opposite signs are both caring and supportive. This is a made-for-each-other couple. They are compatible not only mentally but also physically.

Gemini and Capricorn – These two signs can be quite compatible. There can be miscommunication between these two zodiac signs.

Gemini and Aquarius – This pair has good compatibility. They enjoy a special bond with each other. They will enjoy good intimacy, and a physical relationship is a big contributing factor to the success of a relationship.

Gemini with Pisces – These two signs have a lot in common which can be monotonous and boring for this pair. Their common characteristics can make them very affectionate towards each other, but the two signs do not gel very well unless other factors in the horoscope are compatible.

Compatibility Conclusion

A person is born with some traits. While some are circumstantial, some are cultivated through the course of life. One needs to be judicious and prudent in relationships. Most of the challenges can be met by effort. Be ready for adjustments and changes. Drop your egos and embrace change. Humility and compassion are the best virtues to acquire. Respect and love your partner. Whatever may be your zodiac sign, compatibility between couples to a large extent depends on them.