The most immature zodiac signs in love and relationships

Relationships can be tricky. Right from identifying red flags in your prospective partners to dealing with emotional immaturity, one negotiates and tries to sustain a relationship by calling out childish behaviour in self and partner. Here is what astrology says about the most immature zodiac sign when it comes to love and relationships and how to handle it.

It is an instinct to look at what the stars have to say about your date. Zodiacs, even if not 100 per cent accurate, still hold a lot of significance when it comes to understanding a person’s pet peeves and personality traits that could pose a compatibility issue, at least in the initial stage of the relationship.

Want to find out why you are flitting from one situationship to another or want to settle into a stable and fulfilling long-term relationship but are unable to find the best match? Or are you already in one and want to know why it is sometimes nerve-wracking to deal with your partner despite being madly in love? Maybe their sun sign is to be blamed, or maybe it is yours.

Most immature zodiac signs that are seemingly hard to love

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

It is no coincidence that Aries tops almost all immaturity charts. This is not to generalise that this fire sign, symbolised by the ram, is the baby of the zodiac. But people born under this sign have an impulsive side, which is their trademark trait. In a relationship, they are super aggressive, at times demanding and have a terrible temper, which characterises them as immature.

Although relentless in their pursuit to fulfil their lover’s needs, their temperamental disposition and anger issues make them a bit difficult to handle.

Aries is a cardinal sign, which means that they like to always be in control. They are ruled by the red-hot planet of Mars, which symbolises anger, drive and determination. Arians, therefore, are earnest yet explosive partners.

Best way to deal with this most immature zodiac sign: Well, if you fall in love with the ram, make sure you are calm and patient with them. It is best to let them express themselves with verbal bombs and temper tantrums, and they will calm down on their own in some time. Not everyone can deal with an Aries, but the best way to do so is to focus on their positive points, such as their giving nature, childlike excitement about life, ambition and, of course, unbridled passion.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Charismatic and magnetic, Leo symbolised by the lion is ruled by the Sun. They are usually known for being bright, cheerful, warm and optimistic. This fixed sign does not like to be eclipsed by anyone and wants to take centre stage in every life situation.

They adore attention and sometimes cannot stand it when they are sidelined. In a relationship, they are large-hearted and passionate, but only till their partner showers them with all the attention and gives them royal treatment while carefully massaging their egos.

They are known to be possessive lovers and can act immaturely by being jealous most of the time. They also tend to make everything about themselves, which is often exhausting for their partners to deal with. Since they are a fixed sign, they could also be controlling.

Best way to deal with this most immature zodiac sign: Let them take the spotlight while maintaining healthy boundaries with each other. Making them feel loved and patiently addressing their insecurities will adequately reassure the immature zodiac sign that Leo is.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Again a fire sign, Sagittarius is symbolised by the archer and influenced by the planet Jupiter. The core trait of this mutable sign is that they are a bit of a commitment-phobe. Their ruling planet seeks adventure and yearns to travel. The worst thing that could happen to a Sag is being tied down to a place.

They want surprises, passion and loads of travel with their loved ones and if that interest is not mutually shared, they get bored very easily and would want out of the relationship. They also are quite unpredictable as sometimes they will dote on their partner with total devotion, but other times just ignore them without any provocation.

Best way to deal with this most immature zodiac sign: Just let them be. Giving them lots of space will do good for your relationship with them. Zodiacs with abandonment issues, like Cancer, should avoid dating this sign because their need for domesticity will make the archer feel suffocated.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This brilliant air sign dominated by the planet of communication, Mercury, is a highly light-hearted and joyous being. Symbolised by The Twins, this sign represents the duality in the zodiac.

Gemini natives have gotten a bad reputation for being ‘two-faced’. They are of mutable modality, which makes them very adaptable; but at the same time, they have too many things going on simultaneously and struggle to prioritise their relationship. This might be a bit disconcerting for their partners.

Since they like to try a variety of things, their partner needs to be imaginative and full of surprises. They appreciate the goofy, quirky and non-serious vibe in their relationships and so, they mustn’t pair with an intense water sign like Scorpio or a rigid earth sign like Capricorn.

Best way to deal with this most immature zodiac sign: Ensure your Gemini partner is charmed at all times. That way, there will never be a dull day in your relationship.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Taurus is an earth sign symbolised by a celestial bull, with the planet of love and money ruling it. If there is a word to describe them, it would be steadfast. They like permanence and stability in life and they work with tenacious ambition to achieve their professional and personal goals. Despite these qualities, they might be a bit immature in love because their modality is fixed, making them stubborn.

People born under this sign struggle with being flexible and that could be a bone of contention between them and their partner. Since they are rooted in their beliefs, the scope for them to evolve with their partner in their relationship is stunted. This is why they are counted among the immature zodiac signs in relationships.

Best way to deal with this most immature zodiac sign: Avoid an argument with the classic Taurean as it will rile them up further. Instead, convince them by treating them to the food of their choice and then gently putting your point across.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Noah Buscher/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which zodiac sign falls in love deeply?

Cancer and Pisces are the two signs that can love deeply.

– Which zodiac signs fall in love slowly?

Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus are the signs that take time to fall in love.

– What zodiac is difficult to fall in love with?

Scorpio is the most misunderstood sign, and other zodiacs tend to feel intimidated by the sign, making it a bit difficult to fall in love with them.

– Which zodiacs are true lovers?

Cancer and Pisces believe in true love.