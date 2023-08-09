Why are Aquarius, Virgo and Gemini among the most intelligent zodiac signs?

Who doesn’t want to be singled out as smart? While each sun sign has its unique attributes, some factors make for the most intelligent zodiac signs.

Although the zodiac system is broadly divided into 12 signs, an individual’s ascending and moon sign gives a more nuanced understanding of their personality. Additionally, their birth chart forms a unique astrological DNA, which maps out how their entire life.

Intelligence is one of the most prominent facets of an individual’s personality. While some signs excel at traditional brain power, others are blessed with emotional intelligence. Knowing your strengths can help you achieve your goals and align your advantages along with your unique traits for a winning combination.

Markers of intelligence among the zodiac signs

When it comes to intelligence, some sun signs are ahead of others, and each of them has a few traits that are worth mentioning.

In the zodiac system, while earth signs are deeply rooted in the practicality of life, water signs are highly intuitive and emotional. Fire signs are known for their passion, optimism and drive, and air signs are characterised as the brains of the zodiac.

Here are the most intelligent zodiac signs, starting with the smartest one

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This air sign ranks high on the intelligence front as it is ruled by the planet of revolution, Uranus. People born under this zodiac, represented by a water carrier, are known for thinking out of the box. They can dazzle other zodiac signs with their futuristic ideas and profound thoughts. They are of fixed modality and are sure of what they want in life.

Aquarians believe in flowing forward and not looking backwards in life. They like to selectively socialise with people who can match their intelligence. They are also very self-reflective.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

This earth sign denoted by the maiden is the perfectionist of the zodiac. It is of mutable modality and is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury.

People born under this sign are detail-oriented and have a lot of tenacity to fulfil their set goals. Their constant need for improvement makes them one of the most intelligent zodiac signs. They like to maintain a scientific temper and are not easily swayed by others’ opinions. Virgos like to look at all angles before making an informed decision. Since they tend to dislike impulsiveness of any kind, they are also considered thoughtful and mature zodiacs.

Gemini (21 May to 20 June)

Among the most intelligent zodiac signs is the first air sign on the zodiac wheel, symbolised by The Twins. It represents duality in astrology, which is not necessarily a negative trait. Buzzing with ideas, people born under this sign are spirited and sassy. They have highly developed people skills and are excellent communicators since they are ruled by Mercury.

Unlike Virgos, Gemini natives like to express their thoughts lucidly and sometimes struggle with fulfilling all their goals. Their enthusiasm and ability to adapt to different situations (since they belong to the mutable modality) make them a smart sun sign.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

A water sign, Scorpio (symbolised by a scorpion) is one of the most misunderstood signs because of its intense and foreboding energy. This is because it is ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction. However, it is also the most intuitive among all the zodiac signs and people born under it possess a powerful sixth sense.

It is said that they can screen the other signs and know their true intentions easily. Scorpios are said to possess good leadership qualities as they belong to the fixed modality and are considered emotionally as well as conventionally intelligent. This makes them one of the smartest zodiac signs.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This air sign is symbolised by the weighing scale and is of cardinal modality. Librans focus on creating symmetry in general life situations and like to weigh opposing viewpoints before making an informed decision. This makes them highly evolved and intelligent beings. They are also patrons of art and appreciate beauty in every form, which is why famous personalities from the fashion world often belong to this sign. Ralph Lauren, who is the founder of his namesake fashion brand, and American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian are some examples.

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Venus. They are intelligent and charming. Their core appeal is a cultivated sense of sophistication that helps them handle tough life situations. These attributes make them a part of the smartest zodiac signs.

