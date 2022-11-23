Your horoscope for the new moon in Sagittarius: The good, bad and the new!

‘Tis the time of the year to open our hearts and minds, express gratitude for all the blessings the universe has bestowed on us, pick up the pieces of our past, move on from our losses and look ahead towards a positive 2023. Just as we are all set for the year-end Mercury retrograde for the final time in December, let us take note of another important astrophysical event which is the new moon in Sagittarius. This phenomenon is taking place on November 23 at 5.57 pm EST and at 4.27 am IST on 24 November 2022.

For the uninitiated, the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius is virtuous, bordering on being self-righteous and truth-seeking but also fun and adventurous. So, what does the new moon in Sagittarius mean for the 12 zodiac signs? However, before diving into this, let us first understand what exactly does the new moon imply and signify in astrological parlance.

New moon in Sagittarius: Meaning and importance

The new moon is characterised by the conjunction of the sun and the moon to the same degree, and as a result creating a common and powerful field of energy directly affecting the people on earth. Both the moon and the sun are close to each other in the sky which creates certain intensities due to their unison.

In addition to this, there are also planetary influences of Mercury (known as the messenger of Gods) and Venus (planet of love and pleasure) in the Sagittarian new moon. This is called ‘Stellium’ in astrology and it is interesting to note that the collective influence of these bodies propels the laws of attraction.

Thus the synergy created is highly regarded to manifest, set goals and often symbolise new beginnings. And hence, the new moon in Sagittarius is a perfect year-ender to give us a much-required closure.

New moon in Sagittarius: How does it affect the 12 zodiac signs?

Open up your eyes to new opportunities, take time to reflect and move forward with brand new ideas this new moon. Here is how every sign can use this astrophysical event to their benefit, vibe and thrive to the max.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This new moon may present a number of interesting opportunities to this sign symbolised by the Ram. Ariens may be motivated to take up long-awaited travel, new projects, especially in the media or publishing industry or pursue spirituality. Reflection is as important as action for this sign.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This earth sign may have to resist temptations from friends who could turn lovers in this phase. Or, perhaps a financial opportunity would come knocking at the doors. It is important to tread carefully in these matters. Also, finding balance in love and professional life is the key.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This is a make-or-break phase as far as personal relationships are considered for the Twins. Partnerships of intimate nature may come into focus and a major (positive or negative) decision may be taken concerning the same.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This sign symbolised by the Crab may be overstimulated with numerous opportunities on the work front coming their way. New projects may keep them busy. It is necessary to take a pause in between in order to avoid burnout.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The Lion is all set for a time of love, fun, frolic, adventure and sex in a big way. Fiery and passionate romance is coming their way. Although heady and exciting, it is necessary to take a stalk of things before making any long-term commitments.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Things look positive at the home front on this new moon for the Virgin. Lot of time and attention may be spent on the domestic front as the Virgo may take a much-needed break from hectic work and social scenes to stabilise their sacred abode.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This is truly a great time for Libra to articulate their big ideas and do well in their profession, especially those associated with social media, advertising or media industry. The new moon also gives them an opportunity to look within and find the inner strength needed to take on new challenges.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Good news is things are looking up on the money front for this psychic and deep water sign. The bad news is that there may be some unpleasant relationships and sex-related experiences which can force them to begin afresh.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

It is time for the Sagittarius to manifest everything they have been seeking and more. As the new moon comes in their house, it gives them a chance to broaden their horizons and pursue their dreams.

Capricorn (22 December– 19 January)

The overambitious Capricorn desperately needs to take a break and retreat into a quiet place to rest and reflect before the new year begins. This is a great time to address your feelings or some long-buried issues with your therapist.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The new moon is set to give a boost to the vibrant social life of the Aquarian. It is important though to conserve energy so as to not take on more than you can chew.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The usually non-confrontational Fish may come out of their shell and be assertive in the workplace. That would do wonders for them.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Sanni Sahil/Unsplash)