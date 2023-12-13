Starlit escapes in India: Uncover ideal travel destinations for 2024 with zodiac insights

Have you ever wondered why the wanderlust bug seems to bite some people often, prompting them to move around more than others? While some of us prefer to adhere to our routines and unwind in the comfort of our homes with loved ones, astrology suggests that your big three – the Sun sign, the moon sign and the rising sign – play a significant role in ascertaining whether you are an adventurous spirit or prefer to stay homebound. Let insights from astrology guide you to your ideal destination. Here are some places to visit based on your zodiac sign in 2024.

Zodiac wonders: How astrological elements shape your travel choices

All 12 zodiac signs are divided into four elements: earth, fire, water and air, with core characteristics formed based on these elements. For example, earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) are stable and grounded in their approach. They prefer to play it safe, even when it comes to their travel choices, and opt for locations that are tried and tested.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) are impulsive and easily excitable. Their love for exploration and experimentation is reflected in the way they travel, with a thrill-seeking temperament that leads them to action-packed travel schedules.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) are intelligent souls who love to contemplate and socialise. They prefer destinations that allow them to explore art and culture, providing food for their brains. They are more likely to embark on a road trip than follow a guided tour.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) are emotionally deep, contemplative and intense of all zodiacs. They often take a path less travelled, seeking peace and calm. Slow travel is their thing, and they are often seen choosing meditative retreats.

2024 travel: The ideal places to visit based on zodiac

Aries (21 March-19 April): Shillong

Bold, courageous and confident, this fire sign, symbolised by the ram, will love to explore the unchartered territories of northeast India. The lush greenery, rich wildlife, exotic cuisine and the culture of Shillong are alluring to this spontaneous and enterprising sign. Not surprisingly, this historically rich modern town in Meghalaya is on the bucket list of many Arians.

Taurus (20 April-20 May): Darjeeling

Charming, quiet, collected and consistent, Taurus (an earth sign) symbolised by the bull is deeply rooted in reality but also wants to indulge in worldly pleasures. Darjeeling, a fan-favourite hill station known for its verdant tea gardens, quaint cafes, sublime weather, and, of course, the majestic Eastern Himalayas, is the dream-come-true destination for this luxury-loving sign.

Gemini (21 May-20 June): Mumbai

A bustling metropolis and the financial capital of India, Mumbai has many cities in one. From the colonial architecture of South Mumbai to the happening nightlife of Western suburbs, there is much that this air sign, denoted by the twins, can choose from. With beaches, trendy cafes, museums and a vibrant street food scene, this curious and social sign would be spoiled for choice!

Cancer (21 June-22 July): Andamans

Remote and cut off from the mainland, the exotic islands of Andamans are perfect for the emotional water sign of Cancer, denoted by the crab. Here’s why: this crustacean sign is ruled by the moon, which is why it is very sentimental and an overthinker. They are not necessarily travel-oriented, but when they do travel, they seek peace and calm. Crabs are generally inclined towards going to places that are away from the hustle and bustle of human civilisation. The Andamans tick all these boxes perfectly well.

Leo (23 July-22 August): Jaipur

Royal in stature and large-hearted in dealings with the world, this sign could be called the king or queen of the zodiac. This optimistic fire sign is symbolised by the sun and is, therefore, very self-assured. They want to make everything grand, and what better way for them to celebrate this spirit than to spend a holiday in the Rajput palaces of Jaipur in Rajasthan?

Virgo (23 August-22 September): Ajanta caves

This UNESCO World Heritage site boasts Buddhist caves dating from the first and second centuries BCE to the fifth and sixth centuries AD. Awe-inspiring and beautiful, this national treasure will impress the fastidious earth sign of Virgo. Symbolised by the maiden or the virgin, Virgos are detail-oriented and very organised, making these man-made wonders catch their meticulous eye.

Libra (23 September-22 October): Pune

If Mumbai is New York, then Pune could be the Los Angeles of Maharashtra. Historic, cultured and peppered with royal influences from the Peshwa rule, this city is perfect for the artistic, stylish and well-rounded personality of this air sign.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November): Spiti Valley

This gorgeous region of the Trans-Himalayan mountain ranges serves as the best backdrop for this intense water sign to explore. Scorpio, symbolised by a scorpion, often chooses an off-beat destination that is challenging in terms of its crisp mountain air, topography, and fewer tourists. This region with snowy mountains matches well with its reclusive but intuitive and passionate nature.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December): Goa

This fire sign, symbolised by the archer, has Jupiter as its ruling planet, representing adventure. No surprises here; Sagittarius is the most thrill-seeking sign in the zodiac. Outgoing and fond of parties, Goa, the party capital of the world, offers myriad experiences, from casinos to quiet beaches: The sky is the limit here!

Capricorn (22 December-19 January): Agra

One automatically thinks of the Taj Mahal with the mention of Agra. This city steeped in Mughal history and culture has a lot to offer to the knowledge-seeking, disciplined mind of this earth sign, symbolised by the sea goat. Capricorns would be fascinated with the tombs, forts, mausoleums, and markets of this old city. Agra is, therefore, one of the best places to visit in 2024 based on the zodiac.

Aquarius (20 January-18 February): Kashmir

Aquarius, an air sign denoted by the symbol of a water bearer, is the most forward-thinking, progressive and community-oriented of all the sun signs. The breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir are perfect for them, as they can immerse themselves in the rich culture of this place, also known as the heaven on earth!

Pisces (19 February-20 March): Kerala

The last of all zodiacs, this one sign is calm, peaceful, collected and very meditative. Pisces, a water sign, dislikes confrontation and is often more inclined towards finding a spiritual retreat to unwind. Kerala, with its backwaters and Ayurvedic camps, offers everything that a true-blue Piscean needs to enjoy a holiday.

(Feature Image: Courtesy Ibrahim Rifath/Unsplash)



