Billionaire zodiac signs: Does lady luck smile more on one sign than the rest?

It might sound far-fetched that in this age of AI technology, astrology enthusiasts still look skyward for a suitable sign before making any significant investment or for any other matter related to finance. Astrology has been an intrinsic part of people’s lifestyles for centuries. Modern Western astrology has its origins in Babylon, where our ancestors determined important decisions about agriculture and business after observing constellations in the sky. Planetary positions and constellations in one’s birth chart help astrologers predict financial future, romantic partnerships and other important aspects of life. And, there are certain zodiac signs which are considered extra lucky when it comes to wealth and prosperity and are likely to be billionaires. For instance, Librans.

In Vedic astrology, specific houses in the birth chart help determine the flow of wealth, prosperity and financial opportunities for a particular individual. Jupiter is the planet associated with prosperity and money. Its placement in an individual’s birth chart, the combination of stars in the 2nd, 5th and 11th house of birth chart and its positioning concerning the moon give an idea of how wealthy a person is or will be. In Vedic astrology, the positions of the ascending lunar node, Rahu, and the shadow planet of Ketu are considered blockages by them that can cause wealth-related problems.

According to a survey conducted by lendingtree.com in 2021 in the United States, around 30.1 per cent of millennials and around 24.1 per cent Gen Z population look at their financial horoscopes before investing.

Here’s why Libra can be called a billionaire zodiac sign

If you just go by the numbers to deduce which is the luckiest sign of all zodiacs, the most common star sign would be Libra, symbolised by a weighing scale, which indicates balance. This is the most common zodiac sign of billionaires in the world. As per various reports, around 27 of the world’s billionaires belong to this one zodiac sign, hence it is termed the most successful star sign. The billionaires include Giovanni Ferrero, Ralph Lauren, Ken Griffin and Alice Walton.

It is clear that generally Librans are judicious investors and take decisions related to money only after weighing all aspects carefully, and so, are likely to be billionaires.

This is the seventh astrological sign and is ruled by the planet Venus, which symbolises love and money. They are considered pretty conservative when it comes to taking decisions about finances, but their choices usually pay off in the long run by providing stability and social security.

Librans are also known for their generosity and are liked by people for this quality.

Here are some of the billionaires and their zodiac signs

Alice Walton — Libra

Walmart heiress Alice Walton was born with a silver spoon as her father, Sam Walton, founded the successful multinational retail chain of supermarkets which grew after Alice took over. Her current net worth is USD 60.7 billion and her zodiac sign is Libra. Not surprisingly, she displays a typical Libran trait of being passionate about all things beauty and art. She is an art curator and runs the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Because Librans love maintaining a perfect balance in life, Alice is involved with the wellness industry as well, along with retail and art. She founded a health institute, Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, in 2022.

Ralph Lauren — Libra

Most billionaires belong to this sign and Ralph Lauren is no exception. He has a current net worth of USD 7.2 billion and needs no introduction for all the fashionistas out there. A true blue Libran at heart, Lauren has built a global fashion empire without limiting himself to one thing. He was instrumental in co-founding Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research in 1989 as well. His journey from a small-time employee in retail to being the founder of one of the biggest fashion houses is beyond inspiring.

Stefan Persson — Libra

This fashion and retail giant is known for his iconic brand, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), which has a global appeal for offering low-priced products of fast fashion. He currently stands at USD 16.2 billion and owns 36 per cent of the shares in the H&M group. Persson personifies the characteristic Libran attribute of appreciation towards finer things in life like art and fashion.

Beate Heister — Libra

Heiress of German grocery and retail giant, Aldi Group, Beate’s current net worth is USD 15.8 billion. Originally started as a local retail chain by her father Karl Albrecht Sr, Beate along with her brother Karl Albrecht Jr, expanded the business to around 12,000 stores globally. One can imagine Beate’s textbook Libra traits to come into play for contributing towards the success of her retail store chain. As an air sign, she is intelligent and equally sociable.

James Ratcliffe — Libra

Born in 1952, Ratcliffe is the founder of a London-based chemical conglomerate, INEOS Group with a net worth of USD 23.5 billion. Not the most obvious career choice for a Libran, yet quite an understandable one. His career graph, spanning at least four decades, is peppered with calculated risks and smart business decisions, which are the key traits of this air sign denoted by a weighing scale.

Kim Kardashian — Libra

Socialite and global fashion icon, Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Right from her sartorial choices to her personal life, everything has been a part of the public discourse of popular culture for at least a decade. She stands for everything that a typical Libran personality is made up of, including love for beauty and of course, money. Her current net worth is USD 1.2 billion with her most profitable business being the shapewear clothing line Skims.

Giovanni Ferrero — Libra

Ferrero is indisputably a confectionery king with a current net worth of USD 39.9 billion. His firm is the producer of some of the fastest-selling treats which are lapped up by the world, including Nutella spread and Kinder chocolates. It comes as no surprise that this Libran is a connoisseur of delectable chocolate and all things irresistible, along with cutting-edge business acumen to get optimal monetary returns out of his passion.

Ken Griffin — Libra

This hedge fund giant and Harvard alumni started his career with a rather humble beginning. His net worth is USD 35 billion, owing to his profit-making firm, Citadel. A very characteristic Libran trait displayed by Griffin is generosity, other than being a self-made man depicting determination. He donated USD 300 million to Harvard, and the university has decided to acknowledge this by naming one of its graduate school of arts and sciences after him.

John Mars — Libra

Estimated at USD 38.3 billion, John Mars’ company is a world leader in the production of candies and pet-care items. He has displayed a calm and collected attitude since he took over the company with his siblings, after his father’s death in 1999. A typical Libra trait.

Mukesh Ambani — Aries

Highly focused, assertive and a natural leader are some of the qualities that can be used to describe the Arian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani. Worth USD 84.5 billion, he chairs Reliance Industries which spans various areas such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, telecommunications, retail and entertainment. Since the ruling planet of Aries is Mars, they are passionate and seek power.

Larry Page — Aries

Aries, symbolising the ram, is considered to be the next lucky sign after Libra, if the signs are to be appraised based on their money-making abilities. Page, who co-founded Google has a net worth of around USD 92.4 billion. As an Arian ruled by the planet Mars, a strong driving force and assertiveness are associated with his zodiac. This indicates that he is a natural leader and creative in his approach.

Mark Zuckerberg — Taurus

Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Meta platforms, shot to fame after he started Facebook in 2004 when he was just 19 and a student at Harvard. He is among the world’s topmost billionaires with a net worth of USD 78.6 billion. He belongs to the earth sign Taurus which is ruled by the planet of money and love, Venus. Hardworking and steadfast in their approach, Taureans display a great love for material pleasures which motivates them to amass wealth. Often regarded as stubborn, the Facebook founder’s zodiac displays great conviction and commitment towards their decisions. Their stable approach works well in their professional lives.

Bernard Arnault — Pisces

Arnault owns one of the biggest luxury conglomerates, Paris-based Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), and the total net worth of his family business is USD 240.1 billion. He belongs to the dreamy zodiac sign, Pisces, which is one of the most unlikely or even less successful star signs associated with money in astrology. But because of an inherent Piscean trait of slipping away from reality and getting really creative with their imagination, they can make it big. All the brands owned by the group are demonstrative of this trait — Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere and Hennessy.

Pisceans are symbolised by two fish swimming in opposite directions and are believed to be patrons of everything, from arts to other finer things in life. Arnault is a shining example of what people belonging to this water sign can achieve if they optimise all their trademark traits.

Elon Musk — Cancer

Best known for what can be considered an invention of the century, the Tesla car, Musk has co-founded five other companies which have catapulted his net worth to USD 188.5 billion. Interestingly, this eccentric billionaire belongs to the water sign of Cancer, denoted by a crab. Last year, his hostile takeover of Twitter showed that he goes by his gut and taps into the typical Cancerian emotional acumen to close business deals.

Jeff Bezos — Capricorn

Among many other things, Bezos brought a revolution in the e-commerce space as the founder of the retail giant, Amazon. Bezos, whose current net worth is USD 125.5 billion, belongs to the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn. Their key characteristics involve a determination to get work done, tenacity to pursue their professional dreams and complete adherence to rules and discipline. These qualities surely make them great businessmen and shrewd negotiators. Also, since their ruling planet is Saturn, they are governed by the need to be productive and value time.

(All net worth figures are from Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s List )

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)