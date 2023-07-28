August Sturgeon Moon: How does the supermoon affect all the zodiacs

Stargazers and astrology aficionados are all revved up for August 2023, as there will be not one but two supermoons this month. Ushering in a significant cosmic shift, find out all about the first August full moon, called the Sturgeon Moon and its effects on the 12 zodiacs.

Like all the full moons, this lunar phenomenon can bring different prospects and changes in your life if you’re open to them. Gratitude is the key to thriving in the period, which reminds us of the bounty of nature. Understanding the position and significance of the Sturgeon full moon can help you decode the spiritual meaning behind it.

What is the full Sturgeon Moon and when will it occur?

Taking place on 1 August 2023, the Sturgeon full moon can be seen in its peak illumination at 6:31 pm GMT or 12 am IST on 2 August 2023. Nearly seven times brighter than its usual full phase, the second supermoon of the year will be only 3,57,311 kilometres away from the Earth.

Named by the Native Americans living by the Great Lakes, the Farmer’s Almanac explains the moniker for this lunar episode comes from the fact that August is the best time to hunt the freshwater fish species, Sturgeon. Also known as living fossils, they have been found in this region since ancient times.

Sturgeon Moon: Cultural and astronomical relevance

Coinciding with the harvest season, the supermoon is a marker of the abundance of nature in various cultures. As such, the Sturgeon Moon rises on the same date as the Pagan festival, Lammas. In Canadian Cree culture, it is known as the Flying Up Moon because the offsprings of birds learn to spread their wings and take baby steps to fly for the first time around this time.

Other names used for the August full moon are Corn Moon, Black Cherries Moon, Rising Moon and also Grain Moon in Anglo-Saxian culture. The Chinese called it Harvest Moon while it is known as Herbal Moon in the Wiccan culture.

Astronomically, the 1 August moon is used to calculate Earth’s orbit around the sun; it marks the mid-way point between June’s solstice and September’s equinox.

August’s first supermoon and its effects on the 12 zodiacs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Single Aries, rejoice, as you are likely to meet your soulmate through one of your friends during this period. Socially speaking, this is a gala time for this fiery sign denoted by the ram. Your heart will open up as you make many new connections and reconcile with old friends. Overall, this period brings in a lot of positivity and cheer.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This earth sign symbolised by the celestial bull is set to make some enviable strides in their professional lives. This period is all about achievement and glory for this sign which is destined for luxury. They should make the best of this time to grow in their career and accept new promotions or any such opportunities coming their way as stars are all in their favour.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This air sign, denoted by the twins, is set to embark on an unforgettable adventure either travel related or concerning their career, or both. Their curiosity will be piqued and they will be highly motivated to try new things and broaden their horizons.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This emotional water sign, symbolised by the crab, needs to take care of two factors during the full Sturgeon Moon: their closest personal relationship and their finances. There is an incoming shift in both these important facets of their life. While they will face serious questions relating to the future of their relationship, they will also need to focus on their investments. This period sure poses a challenging time for this cardinal sign.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Single and committed Leos will see a happy time as the emphasis will be on their relationships. This fire sign, denoted by the lion, is set to meet their soulmate. Those going on dates might have the potential to land a happy and long-term relationship, while those already in one will see some pleasurable times with their partner.

Virgo (23 August – September 22)

This earth sign, denoted by the virgin or maiden, is advised to take their health more seriously: both mental and physical. During this full moon, they will have a lot to deal with on personal and professional levels and they need to keep calm and ride through this wave with patience.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This intelligent and sociable air sign, denoted by the weighing scale, will truly come into its element during this period. They will be their social and charming selves and singles would want to put themselves out there and forge new and interesting connections.

Those trying to expand their family will be blessed with a piece of good news as this period also is conducive to fertility.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This intense water sign symbolised by the Scorpio will shift their attention homewards. Redecorating their house and focusing on their family will be their primary aim. There will be a lot of love, peace and a sense of belonging for this often misunderstood sign on a domestic level. Overall, this full moon will be quite fulfilling for this fixed sign.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

The last of the fire signs, denoted by the archer, will enter their most productive phase of the year this August! On the work front, they will be creative, energetic and inspired. On a personal level, they will be full of ideas to make the most of their free time and will do what they love doing the best: travel! The August full moon marks a very happening and interesting time for this mutable sign.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Monetarily, this is the best time for this last earth sign of the zodiac wheel. Symbolised by the mystical sea goat, this sign will work hard and will reap the benefits of their efforts too! They are likely to get a raise or a promotion or get a cash prize or even win a lottery!

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The full moon of 1 August is in the house of Aquarius and hence, it is the time for the manifestation of this final air sign. Denoted by the water carrier, this sign will receive conviction and good luck to fulfil all their personal and career-related dreams during this period.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

This dreamy water sign denoted by two fish swimming in opposite directions needs to take a break. One of the effects of this lunation would be on their mental health where they might feel a bit drained. This indicates they press the restart button and relax for a bit till they regain their energy and social bandwidth.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Ganapathy Kumar/Unsplash)