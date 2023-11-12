Vivid, vibrant vibe! Lucky and unlucky colours for Sagittarius

Though a matter of belief, colours do have the power to bring you luck or misfortune. This is why in astrology, each sun sign is associated with specific lucky and unlucky colours. In the case of Sagittarius, certain colours are believed to enhance their luck and positive energy, while others are considered less favourable. Now, let’s explore the lucky and unlucky colours for Sagittarius.

Sagittarius: Inner traits and moods that influence their lucky hues

Fearless, like their symbol, the archer, Sagittarians are always ready to shift into warrior mode at a moment’s notice! Bold and adventurous, they are born to travel and explore new things throughout their lives. Not the ones to settle down into monotony, they like to keep the spark alive by engaging in different interests, getting outdoors often and connecting with new people frequently.

With their astrological modality being mutable, they are known to be flexible and adapt to various situations in life. They are also quite popular among other zodiac signs due to their helpful and optimistic attitude.

Their ruling planet is Jupiter, which stands for adventure, growth and progress. Being a fire sign, they are spontaneous and a bit impulsive but always ready to turn things around with their positive temperament. They not only deeply care about their personal and professional relationships but also choose their best interests and inner peace over them. This is why this zodiac sign is advised to use bright colours to bring out the best in them.

It is recommended that they use colours that are associated with Jupiter and of course, their element, fire. These hues are generally bright and perfectly support their vibrant personality.

Lucky colours for Sagittarius

Orange

Orange is associated with fire and its life-giving properties. It also stands for renewal, adventure and positivity. In Vedic astrology, this colour is considered auspicious as it denotes progress and overall growth of the being, which the Sags passionately stand for. Wearing orange on important days and occasions spells good luck for the people born under this sign.

Yellow

Yellow is a shade usually associated with the planet Jupiter and symbolises energy, vitality and good fortune for the Sagittarians. This colour radiates an uplifting vibe, mirroring the archer’s inner world and creating a positive atmosphere. Additionally, it helps with tackling stress and steers the Sag towards professional growth. The natives can also opt for light yellow.

Red

Again, a shade associated with high energy, fearlessness and strength, red is among the lucky colours for Sagittarius. Pink, which is in the same colour family as red, is also one of the lucky colours for this dynamic sign.

Green

The colour green is a symbol of rebirth and fertility and aligns well with Sagittarian traits. Natives who are embarking on a new adventure or settling into domesticity should opt for this colour as it symbolises wealth and prosperity.

Unlucky colours for Sagittarius

Black

Black brings out negative emotions in Sag natives and hampers their positive and go-getter mindset. It also dampens their spirits and demoralises them, and the intense and weighty effect of this hue does not sit well with their cheerful nature. Therefore, Sags must keep away from this colour, as it restricts them from expressing themselves.

Blue

Coldness and depression are associated with this colour. Blue is an antithesis to the warmth of Sag’s heart, and it makes them retreat into a shell and negatively affects their communication skills and relationships with others. It is, thus, wise for this zodiac sign to steer clear of the colours blue and light blue, as they are not in sync with its friendly personality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which colour is not good for Sagittarius?

Black and blue are the colours that are considered unlucky for Sagittarius.

-What are Sagittarius power colours?

Orange, yellow, green and red are Sag power colours.

-Which colour is lucky for a Sagittarius girl?

Sagittarius’ lucky colours, irrespective of gender, are yellow, orange, red and green.

-Is pink a lucky colour for Sagittarius?

Yes, pink is one of the lucky colours for Sagittarius.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of John Flamsteed/Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)