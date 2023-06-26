Be cautious of these unlucky colours for your Chinese zodiac sign

Whether it’s a prestigious ceremony, festival or ritual, colour symbolism plays a vital role in Chinese culture. Colours are endowed with powerful meanings for each Chinese zodiac sign, and the shades you wear can foster or fade your journey towards success, prosperity, and luck. While there’s a set of auspicious colours corresponding to your Chinese spirit animal, there’s also a group of unlucky colours that bode misfortune. So, what are the unlucky colours for your Chinese zodiac sign? Read on!

Chinese aesthetics are largely different and distinct from what we see in the West, owing to the former’s huge reliance on colour symbolism. An amalgamation of positive hues and eschewing the negatives is what creates the unique Chinese aesthetic.

Even psychologists read into the importance of colours to understand their impact on human behaviour. On the other hand, colour remedies also hold great importance in Feng Shui to attract wealth and abundance. Now that we have established the importance of colours, let’s take you through a detailed guide of unlucky colours for each Chinese zodiac sign that you would probably want to avoid.

Unlucky colours based on your Chinese zodiac sign

Rat — yellow, brown

The first sign of the Chinese zodiac cycle, rats are intelligent and popular. Their advice and opinions are sought by many. Despite being diligent and very imaginative with their ideas, rats often fail to secure recognition due to a lack of confidence.

Despite its bright hues, yellow is attached to feelings of cowardice, betrayal and anxiety, which further dulls the confidence of this sign. On the other hand, brown (especially deep shades of brown) evokes melancholy, dormancy and feelings of heaviness which impede the Rat’s growth.

This sign should give preference to its lucky colours like blue, gold and green.

Ox — Blue

Always striving for balance and equilibrium, ox-born folks have great leadership qualities that help them focus on their ultimate goal without any deflection. While xoes are often calm and composed, you don’t want to witness their ferocious temper which unravels when something angers them, or someone lets them down.

This sign must be wary of flaunting blue colour, which brings out their cold and unfriendly side. It also makes one come across as someone who lacks emotions or is emotionally unavailable.

Ox people should instead opt for white, yellow or green hues.

Tiger — brown

Strong-willed, courageous, and charismatic, Tiger folks are daring fighters who always stand up for what they think is right. This fiery passion and hyper-independence often make the sign come across as stubborn, aggressive and reckless. While they’re very generous towards people they love, they won’t ask for support from others or open up to them.

Brown stands in complete contradiction to Tiger’s personality, devoid of spirit, liveliness, and energy. It doesn’t provide the spontaneity sought by tiger-born people. Despite being one of the most dominant colours on earth, brown dulls this sign’s spark and evokes passiveness.

The tiger zodiac sign should choose blue, grey, or orange shades to attract positivity.

Rabbit — dark yellow, white

People belonging to this sign embody the peace, calmness and elegance associated with a rabbit. They’re artistic, very methodical, and watchful in most of the things they undertake, which often helps them taste success in their profession. Their gentle and quiet nature is also a result of the nervousness and hesitance brewing inside them.

Yellow is one of the strongest colours psychologically, which can either lift the person’s spirits or cause self-esteem to plummet and further induce anxiety and fear. For rabbits, yellow evokes the latter. On the other hand, white colour heightens this sign’s feelings of isolation and emptiness.

The rabbit zodiac sign should confide in red, pink, purple and blue for positivity and luck.

Dragon — blue, green

Outgoing, self-confident, and ambitious, dragons are quick to seize and make the most of every opportunity which comes their way. While their opinions are highly valued by people, dragon-born folks can be sharp and unfiltered while being critical of others. This sign also becomes gullible at times.

Blue is regarded as one of the most conservative colours, making the dragon look cold and aloof. You must have heard the phrase ‘feeling blue’, which ties the colour with feelings of sadness and passiveness. Meanwhile, the green colour fades dragon’s passion and ambition owing to its association with stagnancy and boredom.

Gold and silver have proven to be the dragon’s lucky colours, attracting success and opulence.

Snake — brown, gold

Born under the sign of wisdom, snakes are deep thinkers who like to meditate/reflect and are gifted with excellent intuition. They’re usually stubborn as well as overconfident, often unravelling their ruthless side to achieve their dreams. Because of their over-ambitious nature, they cannot bear failure or defeat.

This sign should stay away from the dark hues of brown, which heightens their negative emotions. It instils feelings of loneliness and isolation, devoiding this sign of happiness. Flaunting too much gold is linked with egoism and opportunism. Snakes are viewed as extremely arrogant and flashy while wearing gold.

This sign should instead trust black, red, and yellow to attract luck.

Horse — white, blue

Elegant and charming by nature, horses enjoy the utmost popularity at parties and social gatherings. They’re always juggling multiple interests and activities and end up wasting their energy on frivolous things. This sign loves challenges and failing is humiliating and disastrous for them.

White lacks depth, creating a sterile and cold environment for the horse sign which makes it difficult for them to engage in fruitful activities. Blue makes horses feel unsettled and threatened, playing with their peace of mind.

Yellow and green work best for horses, quickly soothing and uplifting their mood.

Goat — black, blue

The most artistic sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle, Goats are blessed with strong creativity and succeed greatly in their profession. The kind and considerate folks never try to hurt feelings and will always be at the forefront for their close ones in times of need. However, this sign requires too much attention and approval from others, which instils feelings of insecurity and high dependence on others.

Black is essentially an absence of light, concealing this sign’s good qualities instead of illuminating them. It also evokes feelings of anger, as opposed to goat’s tranquil nature. On the other hand, blue makes them come across as unfriendly.

This sign should try incorporating brown, red, and purple in their everyday lives for growth.

Monkey — red, pink

Imaginative, inquisitive and sharp, monkeys have charming personalities. Their quick wit helps them outsmart their opponents. However, they can often be dishonest and crafty with people to get what they desire. They often guise this cunning nature with their charm, making it hard for others to understand their true personality.

The colour red is a ‘red flag’ for those born in the year of the monkey, brimming with aggression and irritation. It also fosters their overly competitive side, wherein they disregard others’ feelings to get to the top. While pink looks physically soothing and nurturing, it represents weakness and lack of strength. It dulls the monkey’s magnetic personality.

This sign should opt for white, blue, or gold hues to reach their best potential.

Rooster — red

The flamboyant rooster embodies confidence and authority in all its activities and is very meticulous about its appearance and actions. These people are excellent organisers, who like to lead highly sociable lives and build influential contacts with ease. However, this air of confidence can sometimes come across too strongly, making people think they’re very egoistic and deeply centred on their own achievements.

Red is the unlucky colour for this Chinese zodiac sign. Red is one of the strongest hues that lacks simplicity, establishing roosters as aggressive and overbearing. The colour screams dominance and fuels this sign’s narcissistic streak.

Roosters should put their faith in gold, brown and yellow for warmth and light.

Dog — white, gold

Honest, amiable, loyal and reliable, the dog zodiac sign stands true to its name. Dogs always champion noble causes, constantly on the lookout for less fortunate people. People love this sign for their integrity and sincerity, someone who’s always exuding confidence. This sign isn’t a big socialiser, preferring to stay put with only its close entourage. They often come across as pessimistic, overthinking made-up scenarios and incessantly worrying about things.

White heightens this sign’s feelings of detachment and disinterest, further drawing it into its cocoon. It’s also less stimulating to the senses and doesn’t justify the sign’s personality. Meanwhile, gold is linked to pretentiousness, a trait polar opposite to dog’s persona.

Red, green, and purple hues work wonders to bring balance into dog’s life.

Pig — red, green

Ending the zodiac cycle is the honest, peace-keeper pig. People belonging to this sign are the epitome of calmness, always acting as a mediator to bring opposing factions together. They dislike pretence, falsehood, or vendetta-seeking people. Pigs have immense patience and maturity to forgive others for their wrongdoing, however, they’re often considered weak for this naivety.

Red often brings out feelings of dominance and aggression, which stands in stark contrast to pig’s personality. On the other hand, green is associated with materialism and envy and disrupts the sign’s intelligent thinking.

Pigs should flaunt yellow, grey, or brown colours to maintain balance and calmness.

Hope this list of unlucky colours for Chinese zodiac helps you steer clear of negativity!

Hero image: Courtesy msandersmusic/ Pixabay; Feature image: Courtesy StockSnap/ Pixabay