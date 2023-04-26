Meet the water sign zodiacs — Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Driven by raw feelings and often characterised as emotionally vulnerable by others, the water signs of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces bring much-needed emotional balance to the zodiac system, with sensitivity becoming their greatest strength. The water signs also possess innate wisdom and are highly instinctive. They run deep like water and are perfectly in sync with their inner world. Intelligent and introspective, other zodiacs can seldom get away from the probing lens of these zodiacs. Heavily ruled by the element of water, these signs look deep into your soul.

While the fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) and air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) are categorised as masculine signs (yang), earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) and water signs bring in the feminine energy (yin). The balance of yin and yang constitutes the smooth functioning of the entire universe, as believed in astrology.

Just because the three zodiac signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are big on emotions it does not mean that they cry at the drop of their hat. But they are always mindful of the way they are feeling and are known to have a tendency not to let go when hurt. It is believed that they have psychic abilities and can gauge others’ intentions towards them effortlessly.

They are spiritual, kind and compassionate towards everyone in general and are believed to do very well in artistic fields, owing to their excellent imaginative capabilities and commitment to creativity.

Just like the air signs, water signs, too, are equidistant from each other in the zodiac system. This is called the ‘trine’ in astrology. This means that all three signs belonging to the water element are harmonious with each other. They hate rigidity and are their best selves when treated softly, with kindness and love.

Individual traits of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Personality: The first water sign of the zodiac is cardinal according to its modality and is ruled by the moon. It is deemed the most emotional sign among the 12 zodiacs and has a caring and nurturing nature. The sign symbolised by the crab holds on to its feelings deeply, does not trust very easily and has difficulty in letting go if they are truly invested in a relationship. They are famously moody and retreat into a shell to avoid discomfort and confrontation of any kind, just like the marine animal they are denoted by.

Despite being sensitive, they are no pushovers. They also possess good leadership qualities and are fair and empathetic. They will politely distance themselves and stop being warm and caring if they feel they are disrespected in any relationship.

Love compatibility: They get along well with the other signs of Scorpio and Pisces and are compatible with the steadfast Virgo, an earth sign. For one, both Virgo and Pisces are homebodies and love to take care of their family life.

Famous celebrities: Meryl Streep, Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Mindy Kaling, Princess Diana, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Scorpio (22 October – 21 November)

Personality: The eighth sign in the zodiac, the Scorpio is symbolised by its namesake animal and is ruled by the planets, Pluto and Mars. Anyone with even basic knowledge of the zodiac would know that this sign is dreaded because it is perceived to be vengeful and mysterious. Often assumed to be dark and shady, they are quite different. The true strength of this fixed sign is its deep psychological understanding of human emotion and, of course, its intense passion. Scorpios are believed to be highly skilled lovers and are charismatic as well.

While Mars signifies aggression, Pluto denotes destruction and renewal. Hence, their core nature is assertive, opinionated and deep. They are great secret keepers and take loyalty very seriously.

Love compatibility: Scorpios have harmonious relationships with other water signs of Cancer and Pisces. They share a ride-or-die relationship with the career-oriented and disciplined earth sign of Capricorn.

Famous celebrities: Hillary Clinton, Kendall Jenner, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Cook.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Personality: The final sign of the zodiac, if there was a word to describe Pisces denoted by the two fishes swimming in opposite directions, it would be ‘dreamy’. Governed by the planet of dreams, Neptune, the fishes love to live in their world. Disconnected from reality, they are creative souls who love slow living, weaving stories and indulging in art. Piscean personalities make up for great psychics or healers.

They are a mutable sign and, hence, imbibe the go-with-the-flow attitude. They also are spiritual and self-reflective as well as meditative in their approach. Knowing and loving them is a privilege, as the peace-loving sign empathises and understands one’s needs to feel loved and appreciated.

It is believed that since this is the last sign of the zodiac, it has absorbed all the learning of the other 11 signs and, therefore, is evolved and very wise.

Love compatibility: Besides the fellow water signs of Scorpio and Cancer, they get along very well with the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius and the air sign of Gemini.

Famous celebrities: Rihanna, Trevor Noah, Justin Bieber, Steve Jobs, Drew Barrymore, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt.

