5 Queer-owned beauty brands to add to your makeup kits

Pride month is all about celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community so here we have a lineup of queer-owned beauty brands to add that hint of the rainbow to your vanity kits.

When rainbows take over brand logos and flags go colourful we know that the pride month is upon us! With our Instagram feeds and the streets all covered in the spirit of love, we also know that it’s that time of the year when rainbow-themed collections take over the fashion and beauty world. Speaking of which, amidst the slew of brands falling under the category of rainbow-washing it’s high time we choose wisely and for once acknowledge the ones actually run by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. Fashion sure is an important aspect for queer people, but it is beauty that they resonate with the most. So, since makeup is an important tool for the queer community to express themselves, here we have a list of queer-owned beauty brands to shop from. From makeup to skincare, these queer-owned beauty brands are here to support the pride community with pride.

Queer-owned beauty brands to look out for

The Nature Masons

The Nature Masons, a conscious effort by the queer duo Mrinalini Deshprabhu and Jennifer Parras is a Goa-based brand that delivers wholesome skin and hair care products with sustainability at their core. Running around the lines of transparency and sustainability, The Nature Masons focuses on gender-neutral, cruelty-free, organic and zero-waste products, ranging from all thong body care, and hair care to even oral care.

KimChi Chic Beauty

The queer community is always incomplete without the drama of drag queens, and speaking of queer-owned beauty brands our next spot is KimChi Chic Beauty. Owned by the famous drag queen from Ru Paul’s Drag Race KimChi, this brand is a perfect blend of the drama of drag and the art of makeup. From vivid eyeshadows to full-coverage concealers, KimChi Chic Beauty offers it all.

Jason Wu Beauty

Reimaging beauty and embracing his feminine side are two things synonymous with Jason Wu’s beauty brand. Apart from the brand delivering all things ranging from fragrances, and skincare to makeup, it also supports GMHC an organisation that supports gay men’s health. 1% of his proceeds from the sale go directly to the organisation, hence making the brand truly worthy of a mention.

Studio TanaÏs

Kickstarted by TanaÏs and Talysha, Studio TanaÏs is one of the most celebrated queer-owned beauty brands, courtesy of the brand’s inclusive nature. From fragrances to makeup, Studio TanaÏs is all about exploring the extent of beauty by defying age-old norms and promoting an inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and especially queer brown people.

Flower Beauty

Owned by one of our common nineties crush, Drew Barrymore who apparently identifies as a bisexual, Flower Beauty runs around the notion of ‘Beauty is for everybody’. Flower Beauty provides cruelty-free products at affordable prices, hence making it one of the most renowned queer-owned beauty brands.

Hero Image: Shutterstock Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Flower Beauty