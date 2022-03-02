6 best concealers on the market that you should be buying!

Concealers are the real MVP of makeup and here are our trusted choices!

It is the norm of today that anybody and everybody is graced with dark circles courtesy of our hectic work schedule. And revenge bedtime procrastination? Yeah, that’s definitely a thing! Sure we might have seen the tiktok trend where dark circles became trendy but even then influencers used their trusted concealers to cover up the reality and draw on prettier and more aesthetically pleasing ones instead.

When sleep alludes you and eye patches only get you so far, the right concealer is the greatest weapon in your arsenal. They are generally used to disguise pigmentation and blemishes for an even skin tone. However, it can be difficult to find a product that does not settle into fine lines or is rendered useless in a few short hours which is why here’s a roundup of 6 best concealers on the market that’ll be perfect companions to a party after all nighters and coffee chugging!

