6 best concealers on the market that you should be buying!

02 Mar 2022 03:55 PM

Divyanshi Shreyaskar
Concealers are the real MVP of makeup and here are our trusted choices!

It is the norm of today that anybody and everybody is graced with dark circles courtesy of our hectic work schedule. And revenge bedtime procrastination? Yeah, that’s definitely a thing! Sure we might have seen the tiktok trend where dark circles became trendy but even then influencers used their trusted concealers to cover up the reality and draw on prettier and more aesthetically pleasing ones instead.

When sleep alludes you and eye patches only get you so far, the right concealer is the greatest weapon in your arsenal. They are generally used to disguise pigmentation and blemishes for an even skin tone. However, it can be difficult to find a product that does not settle into fine lines or is rendered useless in a few short hours which is why here’s a roundup of 6 best concealers on the market that’ll be perfect companions to a party after all nighters and coffee chugging!

Daughter Earth - The Concealer

Daughter Earth - The Concealer

Daughter earth is a home grown non toxic beauty brand whose concealer is worthy of being on our radar. It is formulated with plant powered high performers: phyto retinol alternative bakuchiol, super antioxidant co enzyme Q10 and vegan squalane that will give effortless coverage.

INR 1250
Ilana - Soft blur concealer and foundation

Ilana - Soft blur concealer and foundation

Ilana Organics is a 100% natural brand with sustainably sourced ingredients. Their soft blur is concealer + foundation crafted in luscious texture that will blend like butter. It comes with the benefits of SPF 50 with PA++++ thats protects your skin from sun damage.

INR 690
Makeup Revolution - Conceal and Define Concealer

Makeup Revolution - Conceal and Define Concealer

Makeup Revolution offers one of the most affordable and trusted products in a lightweight formula that effectively covers up any imperfections, discolouration and under eye circles. It gives a beautiful, natural coverage without looking obvious.

INR 695
Rimmel London - Match Perfection Concealer

Rimmel London - Match Perfection Concealer

If your biggest woe are the dark circles under your eyes and catching up on beauty sleep seems to be off the priority list then this is the product for you. Rimmel London’s concealer comes with a skin tone adapting technology that will match your complexion perfectly. It’ll give you that well rested look because why not fake it till you make it!

INR 499
Maybelline New York - Fit Me Concealer

Maybelline New York - Fit Me Concealer

Who hasn’t heard of this? Coveted as the best affordable concealer on the market, Maybelline’s Fit Me truly lives up to its name. It matches and works well with Indian skin tones and offers natural coverage. Being one of the smoothest and well formulated products, it is great for beginners and makeup fans alike.

 

INR 499
M.A.C - Pro Longwear Concealer

M.A.C - Pro Longwear Concealer

One could say that M.A.C has an almost cult like following so how it could be off this list! It boasts of being long wear, say 15 hours to be exact! Its a non acnegenic and water and transfer resistant concealer. It is lightweight and provides medium to full coverage with a comfortable, natural matte finish.

INR 2700
