6 splendid ways to repurpose the excess serum from your sheet mask

If hydrated, fresh, and radiant skin within ten minutes is of interest to you, you probably have a gazillion sheet masks in your skincare stash. Sheet masks have definitely progressed from a mere beauty fad to a must-have item in everyone’s skincare arsenal. But if you’ve ever wondered what to do with that excess serum left at the bottom, we’ve got you! Here are a few ways to put your sheet mask’s excess serum to use.

Sheet masks, when used on a regular basis, can improve moisture levels, brighten the appearance of dull, dry skin, and provide a radiant glow. This handy skincare holy grail employs the benefits of face masks in a done-for-you sheet form for those looking for an easy and quick refresher. Slit open a pack to reveal a face-shaped sheet soaked in the goodness of skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, etc.

How to make use of excess serum from a sheet mask

Neck and décolletage

While wearing your sheet mask, apply the excess at the bottom of the packet to your neck and décolletage. The ingredients will do wonders for these areas, which are frequently overlooked. The serum will hydrate your skin nicely, and you will notice a significant difference after applying it to your neck and décolletage.

Give yourself a relaxing face massage

After removing the mask, instead of washing your face, gently massage the remaining serum into your skin. Facial massage can help with lymphatic drainage and puffiness. Finish with a moisturiser to lock in all of the goodness.

Dry skin areas

The excess serum will work effectively and revitalise dry areas like your knees, elbows, and ankles. These areas are frequently neglected and are typically very dry, with a ‘dusty’ appearance at times. Allowing them to soak in the serum will not only add moisture to the skin, but will also brighten it. Apply the serum in the evening, followed by body moisturiser and long-sleeved and bottomed pjs. This helps to keep the moisture locked-in and prevents the product from rubbing off while you sleep.

#DIY mask

With the remaining serum, you can make your own homemade DIY sheet mask! Gather some cotton pads and place them in an airtight container or pouch with the remaining serum. Next, seal it up and place it in the fridge to keep it fresh; it will last about two days, so use it as early as possible.

#DIY face mist

This is one of the simplest ways to make a DIY face mist at home. Remove any excess serum from your sheet mask and packet. Fill a spray bottle halfway with distilled water. Simply shake it well to ensure that the serum is well combined, and your mini DIY facial mist is ready to use!

Hands and cuticles

Your cuticles will be on cloud9 if you pop the serum from your sheet mask onto them and your hands. You can even reuse the sheet mask after you’ve finished face masking. Cut strips of the mask large enough to cover the nail and cuticle, dab the serum on your nails, then wrap the sheet strip around to lock in the product and hydrate the nails, leaving your cuticles soft and moist. Hang nails and split cuticles will be a thing of the past in the morning.

