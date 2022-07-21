7 Beauty trends that are making a major comeback in 2022

Just like fashion, beauty trends keep coming back over time. We always end up going back and borrowing styles from history. Ever since the beginning of the 2020s, we have borrowed a lot from the early 2000s.

The onset of this decade came with a lot of chaos and in a time like that the world used nostalgia as a coping mechanism. From low-rise jeans to micro mini skirts, we can’t get enough of the Y2K styles. But a revival of these clothes isn’t the only thing that we’re borrowing from the past. Just like fashion, beauty trends keep returning over time. Here are some beauty trends that have made a comeback after 20 years.

The beauty trends that are making a comeback in 2022:

Frosted eyeshadows

Gone are the days of natural and nude makeup looks. The 2000s craze is back and it’s bringing frosted eyeshadow with it. Lilac, baby blue, mint, cool-toned shadows all over the lid was followed by a lot of 2000s pop stars like Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. This playful look brightens your face and has gone viral amongst younger celebrities and beauty influencers, those who aspired and looked up to these pop stars are transporting themselves back to that era with this eyeshadow trend.

Thin brows

Eyebrow styles change pretty often, from bold block brows with heavy eyebrow pomade to natural feather brows and now thin brows. We’ve seen a lot in the past 5 years. People who followed this trend in the 2000s still hold a certain amount of trauma from this. Those who lost their eyebrow hair after all the plucking and waxing to achieve this look were dreading the return of this moment. This trend that originally debuted in the 90s was big amongst supermodels and celebrities and was recently seen on fashion ‘it’ girls like Bella Hadid and Barbie Ferreira.

Lip gloss and brown liner

Applying lipgloss on top of the brown lip liner is a callback to the 90s. This trend which is a perfect nude lip is coming back in a subtler form. Back in the day, this look was stronger and the contrast in the lip gloss and liner shade was more. It’s popular among beauty gurus again, but this time it’s blended and gives an ombre effect.

Duck nails

A Y2K-inspired nail trend that might not be for everyone is the duck nail or the flared nail. This nail shape that has always been divisive, gives the nail a wider area at the end to be blinged out. This is one of those trends that is going viral on social media because of how weird it is. Flared nails are definitely one of those nail trends that will not be adopted by the masses.

Chunky highlights

Moving on to hair, chunky highlights take us back to a time when people all over the world were dying their hair in stark colours. These highlights contrasted with your natural hair colour, giving a very harsh appearance. This chunky hair look is the opposite of the blended and natural-looking highlights that have been popular over the last few years. Some are even giving the chunky highlights or ‘skunk hair’ a colourful twist.

Baby braids

Called the ‘biggest hair trend of the summer’, baby braids are yet another style taken from the 2000s. The braids that are two tiny strands braided on either side are face framing and a perfect way to add something extra to a boring hairstyle. This trend is not just reminiscent of an earlier era but also of our childhood and it compliments the nostalgic theme we’ve been seeing in fashion as well.

Claw clips

Claw clips may not be a beauty trend but this accessory is enough to be a hairstyle on its own. Undoubtedly, it is one of the easiest ways to style your hair and has been seen worn by countless fashion influencers in the past year or two. Many small brands have started selling these and they have so many varieties and designs. They create an effortless and easy hairstyle and were seen in the late 90s worn by iconic film and TV characters like Cher Horowitz and Rachel Green.

Hero Image: @sydneylcarlson/ig and @amandaleehair/ig. Featured Image: Courtesy @kyliejenner/ig.