8 Viral Korean beauty treatments to try on your next trip to Seoul

If you have a trip planned to Seoul in South Korea, then you need to add these incredible and unique skincare, makeup and haircare beauty treatments to your itinerary. Or if you don’t, you need to plan a trip to try out these Korean beauty treatments in Seoul.

Korean beauty or K-Beauty have taken the world by storm because of its innovative use of natural ingredients, traditional remedies and cutting-edge technology. K-beauty has become the standard practice for all skincare enthusiasts and terms like Double Cleansing, Glass Skin, Snail Mucin and Masking have been added to our lexicon because of it. Other key factors like high efficacy, multi-purpose usage and fun packaging add to its charm. Whatever might be your hook, the fact remains that K-beauty practices are now the penultimate in our makeup and skincare routines. Now, when you apply these same principles to your regular salon and spa visits, the result is rather spectacular and reason enough to book a ticket to Seoul.

Seoul is now on the world map as a place tourists visit to get various beauty procedures done. From laser facials, extensive hair procedures, and personalised massages to skin assessments, the list is extensive and so is the way Korean Beauty Treatments are done in Seoul. We take a closer look at some of the highly popular (viral as per TikTok and Instagram) beauty procedures that you can opt for on your next trip to Seoul, South Korea.

Korean beauty treatments in Seoul that you need to try now:

1. Get a Colour Analysis to understand your skin tone

Are you a ‘dark Autumn’, a ‘bright Spring’ or ‘True Winter’? Learn all about the colours that best compliment your skin tone at one of the many colour analysis studios in Seoul, South Korea. The trend went viral last year and a colour consultation can help you determine the right clothes, makeup, nail paint and hair colour to suit your skin tone. Divided according to the four-season colour theory (founded by Swiss artist and colour theorist, Johannes Itten), warm or cool tones and 16 other subgroups, the colour analyst spends time matching each shade to your face to determine your colours.

2. An AI Skin Analysis before shopping for Korean beauty products

Before you empty your wallet at one of the Korean pharmacies, it’s a good idea to head to one of Seoul’s skin clinics. Developed with dermatologists and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), these digital tools help to detect and diagnose your skin strengths and concerns. The unique technology scans your photo and the highly specialised algorithm determines the current state like fine lines, wrinkles, pores, pigmentation, under-eye concerns etc and even recommends solutions. With thousands of travellers coming to South Korea inspired by its burgeoning beauty industry, this is a great first step to understanding what is worth exploring.

3. Opt for an extensive 15-Step Scalp Treatment

If you’re looking for the most relaxing treatment on your next trip to Seoul, then the 15-Step Scalp Treatment or Head Spa is a must-do. The first step is a microscopic scalp diagnosis (yes, they use tech everywhere in South Korea before recommending anything) that helps to understand the oiliness, damage, size of hair follicles etc. Other steps include oiling, cleansings, LED scaling, scrubbing and deep neck massages, apart from the regular use of shampoo, conditioner and hair serums. The integration of advanced tech products into the procedures makes the experience so much more interesting, and the results are all to visible for you not to give it a try.

4. Face analysis for a perfect foundation match

Finding your perfect shade of foundation is akin to finding a soulmate, which is the reason we are so in love with the Bespoke NEO service by Laneige. The K-Beauty brand is known for its viral Lip Sleeping Mask, but what excited us about this service is how one can use technology and personal counselling to determine the correct foundation, choose from over 150 shades, pick between cushion and liquid foundation, and finally, wrap it up a gift to yourself.

5. Get a custom massage in Seoul, Korea

One of the key reasons why Korean beauty treatments are so popular is because of how methodical it is. From a 10-step skincare routine to a 15-step scalp treatment, a process is followed for everything. The same rules apply to Korean massages that are typically full-body deep tissue ones with the addition of acupressure, stroking, kneading and herbal compress. Make sure to find a spa that offers one personalised to your needs.

6. Visit a hair salon in Seoul for a cut or colour

There are basically three main services that people visiting Seoul take out time when it comes to hair salons. They are a cut (you can ask for any style similar to K-Pop stars or designed to frame your face), colour (always done after an in-house colour analysis to determine the best hue) and finally a Jelly Perm (a style from the ’60s that gives you loose and messy curls). While the services might seem basic it’s the little ad-ons that make it such a crowd-pleaser. From a variety of drinks, special ear covers to prevent water from going in, heat protector sheets and masks, and even hot water bottles, these Korean hair salons are full of perks.

7. Visit a nail salon in Seoul

Get your nails done by the nail artists of some of the biggest K-pop stars on your next trip to Seoul. Basic manicures, gel manicures, glittery nails, nail extensions and 3D nails, the list is extensive and so are the designs on offer. Pro tip when getting your gel nails done at these salons, ask for the designs of the week as these pre-made styles are often completely on-trend and cheaper. The friendly staff and wide nail services make these salons a unique experience to try when in Seoul.

8. Shop all your beauty essentials at Olive Young

Yes, the city is dotted with huge flagship stores of all your favourite Korean beauty brands like Innisfree, Cosrx, Laneige, The Face Shop, Dear Klairs and Sulwhasoo but a visit to their local pharmacy Olive Young is a must-do for any beauty enthusiast.

