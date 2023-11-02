A closer look at celebrity Botox and fillers wrt to Ariana Grande’s beauty evolution

Ariana Grande has long been an inspiration to her legion of fans. However, her transformation over the years has left many speculating about the secrets behind her ever-youthful appearance. Despite her announcement in 2018 that she was steering clear of Botox and lip fillers, her transformation hints at a more complex narrative. But don’t just take our word for it. Dr Kiran Sethi is an aesthetic and wellness specialist with over thirteen years of experience. She shares her point of view on the fascinating world of celebrity cosmetic enhancements and the subtle intricacies behind Ariana Grande’s evolving look.

Dr Kiran Sethi on Ariana Grande’s journey with Botox and fillers:

“In 2018, Ariana Grande made headlines when she publicly declared she’d stopped using Botox and Lip fillers. Her reasons were around her choice to embrace natural ageing gracefully to set an example for her fans. However, her appearance in subsequent years tells a different story, raising questions about the extent to which celebrities truly disengage from these treatments.

Of course, I acknowledge that celebrities, like anyone else, have the right to choose their appearance. While the pressure to maintain an image of perfection may be intense in their world, it’s essential to respect their autonomy in making these decisions. Earlier this year, in a video with Vogue – she got candid about having used Botox and lip filler before 2018. She shared that since then, her relationship with beauty had shifted.

A closer look at Ariana Grande’s facial transformation post that time appears to encompass a series of more extensive procedures, including a nose job, jawline slimming, cheekbone augmentation, and a brow lift. These changes, while perhaps subtle, emphasize that there are numerous cosmetic enhancements available beyond Botox and lip fillers.

Ariana Grande’s evolving look serves as a microcosm of the broader trends in the entertainment industry, where the pursuit of physical perfection is relentless. Despite her commitment to ageing gracefully, the various procedures she has undergone illustrate that celebrities continue to explore other avenues to maintain their youthful appearance.

The modern world of aesthetics offers a wide array of treatments and procedures to combat the signs of ageing. These include facelifts, laser therapies, dermal fillers for different facial regions, and more – in addition to Botox and lip fillers.

Ariana Grande’s journey underscores the complex balance between self-expression and societal expectations within the realm of beauty and aesthetics. It is a reflection of the constant evolution of beauty standards and the pressure that individuals in the public eye face. In this ever-changing landscape, it’s essential to remember that our perceptions of beauty, like Ariana’s evolving appearance, are subject to change. Beauty ideals shift over time, and what’s considered perfect today may be different tomorrow.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s transformation and her openness about her journey with cosmetic enhancements shed light on the complex and evolving nature of beauty in the celebrity world. While she initially aimed to embrace natural ageing, her path took a different turn, illustrating the pressures and expectations that celebrities grapple with. Whether it’s Botox, fillers, or other aesthetic procedures, Ariana’s story is a reminder that the pursuit of beauty, especially in the entertainment industry, is multi-faceted, continuously changing, and deeply personal. It’s a world where individuals navigate a fine line between self-expression and the relentless drive to meet societal expectations. Ariana Grande’s beauty evolution is not just her own but a reflection of our ever-evolving understanding of what it means to be beautiful in the public eye.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Ariana Grande.