All the action from Lifestyle Asia India x Dessange Salon and Spa launch in Mumbai

As Dessange opened doors to a new luxury salon and spa in Bandra, we at Lifestyle Asia India called up some of Mumbai’s finest for a pampering session. Here’s a glimpse into the evening full of glamour, stars and express salon services provided by Dessange.

A good blow dry can instantly elevate your mood. So when one of your favourite destinations opens doors for a quick, accessible, and elevated blow-dry experience you are quick to jump on the bandwagon. Haute Coiffure brand, Dessange already has a strong presence in Mumbai and has been the go-to place for both glamorous updos and everyday hair care. Plus, a whole gamut of beauty experiences such as acrylic nail extensions, nail art, hair colouring services such as the popular French balayage. Spread over 37 countries, the Parisian salon is growing at a fast pace with salons in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

True to its promise, the launch co-hosted by Dessange Salon and Spa and Lifestyle Asia India was an evening of pampering and wellness. It was a space for old friends and acquaintances to meet and quite literally, let their hair down. From quick blow-drys to express manicures, the one-stop salon for all your beauty needs served as an environment of relaxation and hobnobbing. In attendance was costume designer Akshay Tyagi, fashion designer Falguni Peacock, fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique, actress Kubbra Sait, couturier Neeta Lulla, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda, celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav, actor Sahil Salathia, actor/model Elnaaz Norouzi, actor Nikhil Bhambri and many more. The minimalistic monochromatic interiors and the flowing champagne, canapes and conversations made it feel like a night out around town with the added bonus of bouncy hair and immaculate nails.

Talking about the launch, Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief at Lifestyle Asia India shared, “We are delighted to have partnered with Dessange for the launch of the new Salon in Bandra. The latest opening is an innovative concept which has not been seen in Mumbai and acts as another step in giving the community access to the good life”. Echoing the sentiment, Riyaz and Nadia Nagani, owners of Dessange Salon and Spa, said, “The latest Dessange Salon and Spa opening will offer local consumers more options for professional salon services and experienced hair experts and stylists. In addition to providing top-notch services, our expertise in hair and haircare has earned us a reputation for excellence. We aspire to redefine the luxury salon and spa market with our unique and groundbreaking services and premium aesthetics. We’re ecstatic to be able to offer these opportunities to our community in Mumbai.”

As a parting gift to the event were haircare essentials from Kerastase and the promise of many more such soirees.