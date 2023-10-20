Are lip oils overpowering lip glosses? Let’s find that out! 

Makeup and skincare have been mingling for a while now, but this time we have a debate to settle- lip oils v/s lip glosses!

It’s 2023 and the over-saturated beauty bracket is constantly witnessing new launches and brands without even leaving a breather. The constant need to innovate is what adds different iterations of our favourite beauty products to our vanities every day. From powder blushes to cheek tints, liquid foundations to powder foundations the shift in formulas is quite evident. Speaking of similar products, one duo that currently stands at loggerheads in the beauty space is lip oils v/s lip glosses. Lip glosses sure have been a veteran in our kits, but lip oils may have joined the party much later, but they are gaining as much popularity of late. Well, right before you answer the burning question ‘which of them is better?’ it’s feasible to at least consider the pros and cons of the two. Even though I am a bit biased towards lip glosses, courtesy of their intense shine, that doesn’t make me overlook the nourishing factors of lip oils. As believed by many, the two of them have plenty of similarities as well as differences, so let us leave it to the experts to settle this debate! Some of the best dermats, celebrity makeup artists and content creators weigh in on the above.

Lip oils v/s lip glosses: Celebrity makeup artists, content creators and dermats weigh in!

Tarini Shah, GenZ Digital Content Creator

Lip glosses have more of a thicker consistency as compared to lip glosses. I make my pick depending on what I am looking for when it comes to my look. When I am looking for something that gives more of a natural look and I don’t want to apply a lot of products while also making sure that it nourishes my lips; so whenever I am looking to go natural I tend to use lip oils When I am doing a full face of makeup and looking for an intense long-lasting glossy look, I go for a lipgloss over a lipstick.

Sanjana Batra, Luxury Influencer

“I think for me they 2 have very different purposes, lip oil is much more moisturising and nourishing so from a lip care perspective also it works really well and lip gloss is great if you like a glossy finish something with high shine but I don’t consider it to be moisturising or nourishing per se. So I think for different occasions I turn to different products, but usually during the day while I’m on the go, I like a tinted lip oil which is what I really go for”

Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand, Founder of Kosmodera Clinics & SkinQ

“The skin barrier which is called the hydrolippin membrane or the acid mantle exists in the upper layer of the skin. This protects the skin from any kind of damage from the external atmosphere. It also prevents the absorption of unknown materials into the skin.

This is formed by the combination of oil and water. The oil comes from the oil glands and the water comes from the sweat which is produced from the sweat glands. Since oil and water don’t combine it forms like a film on the skin. Now because of this it also holds back the dehydration of the skin as skin naturally has water stored in it as a natural moisturising factor and this is held within the skin safely and kept in place because of the hydrolippin barrier.

Now most products can’t penetrate into the skin beyond this barrier otherwise our skin would be like a sponge and it would just absorb everything. So only products which are ingredients that the skin recognises are allowed to pass through this hydrolippin barrier. So this is a sealant and this maintains the healthy skin barrier. When the skin barrier is healthy the skin looks fresh, dewy, glowy and very easy to take care of. The moment the skin barrier starts breaking down people start talking about having sensitive skin.

Lip oils are nourishing and have additives for them with a mild thy whereas glosses are more for a shiny coat on lips with a milder colour. Glosses are just colours whereas oils are colour tints with nourishing benefits”

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe clinic

Lip oils are made with natural oils like jojoba, coconut, or argan oil, which provide hydration and a glossy sheen to the lips. They have a lightweight and non-sticky texture, making them comfortable to wear, and they’re excellent for moisturising and preventing dryness and chapping. Lip oils often provide a sheer or translucent tint, enriching the natural lip colour. However, their longevity is generally shorter than lip glosses, requiring more frequent reapplication.

On the other hand, lip glosses encompass a broader range of ingredients, including oils, waxes, and synthetic polymers. Some lip glosses contain pigments or shimmer particles for added colour and shine. Lip glosses are known for their high lustre and can vary in texture from non-sticky to slightly sticky. While some lip glosses offer hydration, others may be less effective in moisturising the lips and can be drying over time. Lip glosses are versatile, offering various colours and finishes, from sheer to highly pigmented. They often have longer staying power due to their thicker consistency and added colour.

Applying gloss once in a while is fairly acceptable, but too much use of the lip gloss can leave your lips parched and dried out with the natural colour fading away. I recommend using lip oils to nourish your lips and make them look juicy at the same time.



If you prioritise hydration and prefer a subtle, natural look, lip oils could be an excellent choice. It’s also essential to consider your skin type, as lip oils with natural ingredients can be gentler for individuals with sensitive or easily irritated skin.

Mehak Oberoi, celebrity makeup artist

“Hey, so lip glosses and lip oils. The newest trend lip oil, basically a lot of people are switching from lip glosses to lip oil because it’s nourishing and it’s packed with vitamin E and every different lip oil is packed with different ingredients but all oily based.

And if you say about gloss, it’s a very thick texture. It is basically, how do I put it, it’s basically like a diluted lipstick. It also could be nourished but it is not something that penetrates the skin very easily because if you see it’s condensed.

So, that’s the main difference between a lip oil and a lip gloss. If you’re applying a lip gloss even if it’s packed with great ingredients the penetration of the ingredients in the skin is much lesser than the lip oil. And if you see lip gloss is heavier in texture. Lip oil is literally like an oily thin texture that penetrates the skin and still makes the lip look supple and it basically dilutes those fine lines on the lip making it look smoother and softer”.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kay Beauty Featured Image: Courtesy Anastasia Beverly Hills