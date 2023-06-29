Are liquorice based products the next big thing for skincare? Here’s all that you need to know

The current ingredient shining on the skincare bulletin is liquorice extract, so before you add those licorice-based products to your skincare regime here is all that you need to know.

The beauty bandwagon is witnessing several ingredients that have been there around for centuries, but it is only now that they are starting to find their way into our skincare routines. Speaking of which, one such ingredient that’s under the spotlight nowadays is liquorice extract! Let’s just say that, in your quest for that glass skin, liquorice-based products might actually act as a deal breaker, courtesy of their ability to brighten your skin. Earlier found in pantries and especially in Indian households, liquorice is gradually making a move towards the skincare market. Popularly known as ‘mulethi’ the Ayurvedic properties of liquorice are what make it a wonder ingredient today. But before you get lured into adding the liquorice based products to those carts, let us have a detailed insight into the ingredient as shared by Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore.

Dr Sravya C Tipirneni gives us a detailed guide to liquorice-based products

Liquorice extract is a natural ingredient derived from the root of the liquorice plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra). It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine due to its numerous health benefits. In recent years, liquorice extract has gained popularity in skincare due to its remarkable benefits for the skin.

One of the key components of liquorice extract is glycyrrhizin, which possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties. This helps soothe irritated skin and reduce redness, making it an ideal ingredient for individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Liquorice extract also contains glabridin, a compound that inhibits the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots and hyperpigmentation. By preventing excess melanin production, liquorice extract can help brighten the complexion and fade the appearance of dark spots, resulting in a more even skin tone. Additionally, liquorice extract is a rich source of antioxidants that combat free radicals, protecting the skin from environmental damage and premature ageing. These antioxidants also promote collagen production, enhancing skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Overall, liquorice extract is a versatile ingredient that offers a range of benefits for the skin, including anti-inflammatory, brightening, and anti-ageing properties. Incorporating skincare products containing liquorice extract can help achieve a healthier and more radiant complexion.

A few liquorice-based products to add to your skincare shelves