A new book on Ayurveda reminds us how it is both the past and future of beauty

No matter the amount of beauty brands joining the bracket or the skincare routines we alter, we somehow always find ourselves back to our kitchen pantries in search of that flawless glow. Speaking of going back to our roots, Ayurveda is one evergreen concept changing beauty standards for ages, and Vicram Sharma’s ‘Ayurveda Advantage’ is here to remind us of how Ayurveda is still the future of beauty.

The urge for that glass-looking and flawless skin is what gave birth to a multi-billion dollar beauty industry today. The quest for youthful skin is taking the current generation from beauty stores, filling up carts to dermat visits, but amidst all of this, we walked past the fact that beauty is an inside job! Your modern-day skincare routines might be working perfectly well for you, but incorporating the teachings of the past aka the Ayurveda way is an evergreen route that’ll take you a step closer to that goal. Religiously believed and followed by author Vicram Sharma, ‘Ayurveda is the Future’ is laid out in his new read- Ayurveda Advantage! A result of Vicram’s insightful conversation with his learned mother during the pandemic, Ayurveda Advantage is an attempt to remind beauty enthusiasts of the world of holistic living. Here’s Vicram Sharma talking about his new book and sharing his two cents on the future of Ayurveda in beauty.

‘Ayurveda Advantage’ book written by Vicram Sharma

Tell us something about the inception and concept behind Ayurveda Advantage.

The inception of this book was a serendipitous convergence of circumstances. In early March 2020, my mother and I moved to Anand in Gujarat to await the birth of my son, at the hospital there. Shortly after we arrived, the country went into a total lockdown due to the Covid pandemic. During this period of forced isolation, as the world grappled with a new and unseen enemy, our conversations naturally turned towards health, Ayurveda and inner well-being. My mother is a trained Vaid and her knowledge of Ayurveda is vast. I began to record our discussions and immerse myself in research. And so, the book’s inception coincided with my son Shivay’s birth. I take that as a sign that he will one day carry our family legacy of Ayurveda to great heights.

The concept behind the book is very straightforward: to make this ancient science accessible to the layman. Most books on the subject are too academic and dense. I have written the book in an easy conversational style, simplifying abstract concepts and applying the teachings of Ayurveda to our modern lives in a very relatable way.

Amidst several new brands and concepts coming up, do you think Ayurveda is still the future of beauty?

I am glad you have brought up the subject of beauty. I have dedicated two chapters to the subject of youth and beauty. Today, with life expectancy having increased by more than two decades in just the last 100 years, the quest for youthful looks and beauty has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry. Yet all that is offered, through creams, serums, lotions or cosmetic procedures are like the outer paintwork of a building, literally only skin-deep. Besides being very short-lived and sometimes even harmful, these things cannot deliver real beauty. Real beauty glows from within – from a youthful metabolism, efficient digestive tract and a supple physiology. This is what Ayurveda delivers. It is just a matter of time before the world begins to view beauty more holistically. So yes, Ayurveda is the future.

What role does Ayurveda play in healthy living today?

What passes for healthy living generally refers to diets, gymming and fitness routines. That is not the Ayurveda approach. In Ayurveda, we view health holistically – with a mental and spiritual aspect, beyond the mere physical aspect. Beyond even that, we view health as being intimately integrated with the planet and the cosmos. That is the basis of the unique Tridosha theory. While these concepts may sound very abstract, in practice it is quite simple, and can easily be applied to modern lifestyles.

Where do you think the younger generation is going a bit wrong in terms of beauty today? What is your advice to the modern generation in this regard?

The advice is not just to the younger generation but also to my generation, because botox, implants etc. are fast becoming the norm rather than the exception. And these are not restricted to the big cities – they are hugely popular in small towns too. My advice is to seek beauty through health because beauty is an inside job. Reshaping your face and body artificially to resemble celebrities who are themselves the products of surgery, is a big mistake. No beauty can match up to clear skin, bright eyes, and a light step. And above all, my advice is to realize that there can be no physical health without mental health.

It says, “an ancient science for modern living”; please elaborate.

The historic beginnings of Ayurveda and the compilation of its treatises date back over thousands of years. But with the coming of modern Western medicine, traditional methodologies had become increasingly sidelined. But as people are faced with the limitations and side effects of allopathic treatments, there is now a greater recognition of traditional streams such as Ayurveda. But beyond offering cures, Ayurveda is a sophisticated system for holistic wellness which ‘modern’ science still has to catch up with!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.