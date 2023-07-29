Chanel your inner Barbie vibes with these top pink lipstick shades

Pink is never out of fashion in Barbie’s world. From dresses to shoes and her unmatchable collection of products, we all love the pink plastic world. While the Barbiecore trend is at its peak, we’ve got a fantastic collection of Barbie-inspired pink lipsticks for you to try.

Barbie never fails to present iconic outfit goals. Her all-pink looks are to die for. The most striking feature is those classic pink lips. From hot pink, baby pink, Fuschia pink and all other pink variants, this lipstick shade is quintessential and goes with all kinds of makeup looks. To add a similar vibe and aura to your next look, we have shortlisted some of the hottest pink lipsticks to get hands-on and bring out your inner Barbie vibe.

Barbie-inspired pink lipsticks to add to your vanities

MAC COSMETICS: Mehr

A vibrant range of pink lipsticks is available at MAC Cosmetics. Whether it’s a party or a casual day out, MAC lipsticks are always travel-friendly and are highly pigmented and long-lasting. What’s interesting about the shades is that they can go very well with any Barbie-inspired outfit and can make you stand out with that dash of bright pink colour on your lips. ‘Mehr’ matte lipstick shade is a perfect fit for those Barbiecore lips.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS: Rose Dream

A renowned name in the makeup industry, Anastasia Beverly Hills houses a huge collection of high-class makeup products. From their formulation to packaging, we are in love with the brand. Now you can get your hands on their Satin Lipstick in the shade ‘Rose Dream’ to match that ultimate barbiecore aesthetic. The shade is brilliantly pigmented and housed in a luxurious, rose-gold component that makes its own gorgeous statement.

RENEE: Dare You

With a matte finish and intense colour, Renee’s Stunner Matte Lipstick in the shade ‘Dare You’ is another highly recommended pink shade to add charm and glamour to your lips. For that perfect pout and Barbie vibe, Dare You pushes the limits of regular pink shades with its bold colour. It is enriched with Vitamin E & Hyaluronic acid, giving your lips the nourishment they deserve. The shade can gel well with any professional, casual or ceremonial look.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY: K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Velvet Underground

K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Velvet Underground not just gives royal vibes but also promises luxury and hydration in one single stick. It is a bright Fuschia moisturising lipstick which leaves a satin finish. The packaging and the colour are mesmerising. It is an ideal pick to match the Barbie vibe and give your lips a makeover with this luminous shade.

RARE BEAUTY: Ascend

The Selena Gomez-owned beauty brand, Rare Beauty houses a vast variety of lip oils, tints and matte lipsticks. From browns, reds and pinks, you can find all your favourite shades in one place. But what caught our eyes is the Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in the shade ‘Ascend’. It’s a dark, fuschia pink lip shade which matches Barbie’s vibes and can be your favourite companion when choosing the right lip colour for your look.

MAKEUP FOREVER: Spirited Pink

The Rouge Artist Intense Colour Lipstick in the shade ‘Spirited Pink’ is a must-add-on to your vanities for those pout-perfect pink lips. The Oprah Magazine’s pick for Best Lipstick in the 2020 Beauty O-Wards, this lipstick is ultra-pigmented with a satin finish and provides 24 hours of hydrated lips.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP: Dreamhouse Pink

A limited edition Barbie makeup collection, all donned in bright pink shades is available at NYX Cosmetics. The most vibrant of all is the Barbie Smooth Whip Lip Cream in the shade ‘Dreamhouse Pink’. It is a bright pink liquid lipstick with the right amount of pink colour. This Barbie-inspired lipstick has become the favourite of many influencers and now you can also become a part of this Barbiecore clan and slay in style with those pink lips.

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK: Coy

Looking for super glossy and luscious lipstick? Maybelline New York’s Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick promises the same. The shade ‘Coy’ is budge-resistant vinyl colour and lasts up to 16 hours. This long-wear lipstick has a colour Lock formula preventing smudging and transfer and provides an instant shiny finish. The shade is very ecstatic and has that perfect Barbie vibe to it.

Hero & Featured Image: Shutterstock