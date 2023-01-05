6 beauty-centric books that’ll make you feel confident in your own skin

Being a beauty enthusiast is no easy business. You have to stay up-to-date with trends, do an in-depth research on ingredients and benefits and always remember that beauty is as subjective as it gets. So there’s always scope for learning something new, right? In times when we want to catch up on our reading, beauty-centric books give you a detailed insight into what’s working and what’s out in the expansive world of beauty.

Beauty obsessives are always keen on learning new aspects of anything or anyone that talks about beauty. Having said that, how many of you identify yourselves as beauty enthusiasts as well as avid readers? Well, if you do then get ready to experience the best of both worlds! Expanding your skincare shelves and trying out the latest TikTok trends sure sounds fun, but what’s even more intriguing are beauty-related reads that not only talk about trends but go deep into what makes the trend viral and how its beneficial for you. From skincare to wellness we have an incredible line-up of beauty-centric books to solve all your beauty queries and amp up your reading list too. So, gear up, and get your hands on some of these beauty bibles that are here to drop several tips and tricks in your beauty regimes.

These beauty-centric books will help you find the perfect trick to achieve that glow

Ritual by Vasudha Rai

Just when you thought Vasudha Rai’s ‘Glow’ had all that you were looking for that’s when she drops yet another stunner on your bookshelves- Ritual. Ritual by Vasudha Rai has all the qualities of being one of the best beauty-centric books, courtesy of the powerful and empowering mantras of beauty rightly stated and conveyed in the same. So, if you’ve been searching for a new beauty read then wait no more and grab Vasudha Rai’s latest read and make way for wellness, beauty, and bliss in your life.

Shop here

Skin Rules: A 6-week plan to radiant skin by Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Next up we have an intriguing six-week plan to give your skin a glowing makeover, courtesy of one of India’s top cosmetic dermatologists, Dr. Jaishree Sharad. ‘Skin Rules: A 6-week plan to radiant skin’ is all things beauty and makeup! From identifying the right skin type, and choosing the right makeup to acquaint oneself with to all the advancements in the domain of skincare, this is Dr. Jaishree Sharad’s full-proof guide to healthy-looking skin.

Shop here

The Glow Plan: Face Massage for Happy, Healthy Skin in 4 Weeks by Abigail James

Urging you to feel happy in your own skin and make self-care a hardcore practice, ‘The Glow Plan: Face Massage for Happy, Healthy Skin in 4 Weeks’ by Abigail James is one beauty bible you should swear by. Abigail James tends to present a holistic toolkit for 4 weeks, wherein it offers simple yet effective facial massage exercises alongside well-being tips in order to let your inner calm shine through your skin.

Shop here

Skin Sense by Dr. Kiran Sethi

Known for being a skin expert and wellness Doctor, Kiran Sethi blurts out a few facts and hacks to take the perfect care of your skin. From stating popular ingredients to mentioning the dos and don’ts Dr, Kiran Sethi’s ‘Skin Sense’ is one beauty-centric book you should make space for in your libraries.

Shop here

Essentially Mira: The extraordinary journey behind Forest Essentials by Mira Kulkarni

If you’re a big-time beauty obsessive well then I’m sure Forest Essentials is one permanent resident on the skincare shelf, isn’t it? Speaking of which, the woman behind building this empire aka Mira Kulkarni penned down a powerful account- ‘Essentially Mira: The extraordinary journey behind Forest Essentials’ to give you all a detailed insight into what went behind building this celebrated brand.

Shop here

The Skincare Bible: Your no-nonsense guide to great skin by Dr. Anjali Mahto

Looking for some practical advice for skincare? Say no more as Dr. Anjali Mahto’s ‘The Skincare Bible: Your no-nonsense guide to great skin’ is just what you need! With years of expertise in the domain of beauty, Dr. Anjali Mahto dropped one of the most appropriate beauty-centric books for all those dealing with the skincare conundrum. Filled to the brim with tips and tricks, this book will help you find all the confidence in your own skin.

Shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Vasudha.rai/IG