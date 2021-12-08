Beauty For Real: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her skincare regime and self love

As the brand ambassador for St. Botanica, Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about simple habits that keep your mind and body healthy.

When it comes to clean and natural beauty practices, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bit of a soothsayer. She has been instrumental in changing mindsets when it comes to beauty, fitness, and wellness. From talking about fad-free diets and grandmother’s immunity-building ingredients with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to promoting yoga with Anshuka Parwani, she’s a trailblazer we closely listen to.

In her recent collaboration, she is now the face of St. Botanica – a homegrown haircare label that uses vegan, cruelty-free, and organic ingredients. A scientifically-backed brand, St. Botanica that uses natural botanic ingredients in its products to help you achieve the ‘shampoo ad’ hair you desire. “I have always been extremely particular with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica’s belief of perfecting the art of hair care with quality-driven formulations and Bio-Actives is something I deeply resonate with.

Kareena Kapoor Khan interview: Skincare and beauty regime

What’s your idea of beauty?

I don’t believe that anyone can really define beauty because it’s so personal, and is something different for everyone. I would say for me it means to be confident and comfortable in your own skin. My approach to beauty is all about self-love and growth.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

My basic skincare regime includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing followed by sunscreen. Moisturising and sun protection is crucial to keep your skin healthy. I’m also getting into using more serums.

What is your daily makeup regime?

Usually, at home, I don’t wear any makeup at all and let my skin breathe. For casual events I keep it light and basic, a little kohl and concealer can go a long way. A bright lip can never do you wrong and just brightens up my face.

What are the makeup products you swear by?

I love black smokey eyes, a good red lipstick, and a blush as well.

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

Almonds and honey are my favorite homemade ingredients when it comes to DIY care. I love mixing almond oil and honey for my skin and hair. It makes my skin really soft and my hair shiny.

Hair Care routine you follow?

My hair care routine includes a deep oil massage once in a while. I shampoo and condition my hair every 2-3 days. I also incorporate the St. Botanica Hair Mask in my routine. I’m a big believer in nature-inspired home remedies to nourish hair, which is why working with St. Botanica has been such a good fit, as they are inspired by nature and elevated by science.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

With the lockdown, I have dived deeper into creating mindfulness through meditation and yoga.

How do you keep yourself fit?

It is really important to keep your body active every day. Even during my pregnancy, I found ways to keep working like yoga, walking, light weight lifting, and pilates. Apart from that, a healthy but sustainable diet is crucial. You should be able to enjoy your food and not fall into fad diets.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

I stay motivated through connecting with my friends, fans, and my family. It’s nice to take a walk with my kids or spend some time outside with my friends and family.

What’s your productivity plan? How do you maintain a work-life balance?

Maintaining a work-life balance can be hard, especially on the days, I have long shoots planned. I think technology comes really handy for this as I can always stay connected with my loved ones, especially my kids through texting and video calls.

Talk us through your morning routine?

I start my day with the practice of oil pulling with coconut oil even before I brush my teeth. In the meantime, I check my phone. After brushing my teeth I splash some cold water on my face to freshen up and meditate. I follow with yoga or gym next, it really depends on what I am feeling like.

What do you eat in a day to stay healthy?

I cannot stress the importance of whole foods enough. We tend to follow all the new trendy diets and fail constantly. Eat homemade food and eat carbs and fats. Moderation is the key.

What do you do in your spare time?

I love to spend my time away from work with my family but I also need some “me time” to rewind. I love doing skincare like face masks and online shopping.

What are you reading these days — a few books you can recommend?

I read a lot of children’s books to my kids really. As you may know, I have my own book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ so obviously I would recommend it to all expecting mothers.

Hero Image: Courtesy Puma. Featured Image: Courtesy St Botanica.

All Other Images: Courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram.