Beauty influencer, Ankita Srivastava aka Corallista on her makeup and skincare regime

From drugstore dupes to eyeliner hacks, Ankita Srivastava aka Corallista has been our go-to blogger for good, honest beauty feedback.

The way the beauty industry is burgeoning both on and off the internet is massive. It’s near impossible to keep track of the viral trends, buzzy ingredients, innovative new products, and brands that deliver what they say. Making our task easier is London-based Indian beauty influencer, Ankita Srivastava popularly known as Corallista. She’s left an indelible mark on the beauty industry and is our go-to guide for inclusive and authentic beauty. She’s gorgeous, genuine, and knows how to separate beauty gimmicks from the real gyan. It’s for this reason we swear by her reviews of drugstore brands, posts on how to take care of your skin, and reels on Bollywood makeup looks. In a tête-à-tête with Lifestyle Asia India, Ankita Srivastava aka Corallista shares her makeup and skincare regime, plus why she steers away from DIY beauty.

Beauty influencer Ankita Srivastava aka Corallista spills her makeup and skincare secrets:

What’s your idea of beauty? Is there a definition you live by?

Beauty to me is feeling comfortable in your skin. There is a radiance and confidence that comes with unshakable self-belief that I appreciate more now as I’m getting older.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

I love skincare and my routine can sometimes be a bit on the maximalist side, depending on what my skin needs! But in its most basic form, I usually double cleanse, double hydrate, and use sunscreen religiously. Acids have been a game changer for me and I make sure I use a chemical exfoliant 3-4x a week.

What is your daily makeup regime?

I like experimenting with makeup and I’m always testing new products. Lately, I’ve been a loving touch of colourful liner/wash of eyeshadow (purple being my favourite), lots of lash drama with a volumising mascara and well-defined brows. For skin, I usually like a light/medium coverage foundation with a luminous finish!

What are the makeup products you swear by?

I’ve been loving the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation lately as it’s not too matte but stays really well in the summer. The Clinique Zero Gravity mascara is a new launch that I’ve been loving for thick, lush lashes!! Some of my all-time favourites are MAC Strobe cream in Goldlite, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish, Benefit Precisely my brow pencil, Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Walk of No Shame, MAC Blush in Fleur Power, and Fenty Beauty highlighter in Mean Money/Hu$tla baby!

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

At a time when our mums and grandmothers were growing up, there was very limited access and options for beauty products and DIYs were almost a necessity. I don’t think that’s the case anymore. With the brilliant skincare and haircare products, we have available now, it’s not a matter of practicality anymore but about legacy and nostalgia around beauty rituals. I rarely do DIYs anymore but I do remember using a lot of mashed banana and yogurt on my hair in childhood.

What is an Instagram beauty trend you’re dead against?

Heavy foundation and concealer.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

More plant-based eating! Living in the UK, I don’t have access to the kind of amazing vegetarian options India has but lately, I’ve been seeing a lot more vegan and vegetarian options on menus and supermarket aisles.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I wish I could say I regularly go to the gym 3x a week but I’ve been really poor with my fitness this year. It feels really difficult to get back into it once you lose the momentum. At times like these, I find walking to be a nice and gentle way to get some movement and activity in.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

I like breaking up my day into time blocks with a clear objective for each time block. I used to make impossibly long lists that I could never check off which left me feeling dissatisfied at the end of the day. Switching to prioritising only a handful of important tasks a day gives me a clearer sense of purpose and achievement once I finish those!

Do you have a beauty bible or book you refer to?

When I was just starting to learn about makeup, Bobbi Brown’s makeup manual was such a great resource that I referred to often.

