Beauty influencer Tarini Peshawaria on the secret behind her glowing skin and lush hair

Beauty influencer Tarini Peshawaria gave us all the tea about her skincare regime, the Instagram accounts she follows for wellness and the hair hacks that has done wonders for her.

The thing about the lives of content creators is that you already know everything there is to know about their daily routines to their life landmarks. Yet there is an innate curiosity about what they do and think. If you’ve followed beauty influencer, Tarini Peshawaria‘s journey as a beauty and lifestyle blogger (on Instagram or YouTube), you would already be familiar with her move from Amritsar to London to Jakarta as well as the skincare products she loves and loathes. Yet the curiosity prevails. We take a deep dive into her skincare routine, productivity plan, and the wellness mantra that helps her balance her hectic life.

What’s your idea of beauty? Is there a definition you live by?

I don’t think I live by a definition. As much as I would like to say I think beauty lies within and in how you feel, the truth is that the pressure to look a certain way, especially in women is massive in our society. So I think beauty lies in breaking those norms and in choosing your own path. It lies in being strong but also vulnerable, and it lies in being okay with yourself even when you don’t feel or look your best.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

I’m always trying and testing new products due to my job but my basic skincare routine revolves around two things, i.e. prevention and treatment. My daytime routine is all about prevention so I start with a gentle cleanser followed by a vitamin c serum that helps fight against free radicals and pollutants and of course a good, broad-spectrum sunscreen. At night, my motive is treatment, so I switch between a chemical exfoliator or a retinol-based serum, followed by some hydration and moisturisers.

What is your daily makeup regime?

I am very lazy and minimal when it comes to makeup. I like multi-purpose products like tinted sunscreen which can work as a base and SPF. I never skip brows so I always fill them up and apply some tint on my cheeks and lips.

What are the makeup products you swear by?

I swear by my Benefit Precisely Brow pencil, it’s always with me, the Chanel CC cream and the Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé especially in the color Brave. It literally lights up a tired face. I also love the Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk mascara for those perfect doll-like lashes and the Nykaa Strobe N Glow blushed moonlight highlighter for that dewy, wet look.

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

My favorite hair DIY which I absolutely swear by and I’ve suggested this on my page and also to so many friends who also love it as much as I do now, is to mix equal parts of sesame oil with aloe vera gel and apply it on the scalp and hair for thirty minutes before shampooing. For my face, I’m very selective with DIYs. One of the safest, most gentle yet effective DIYs is to mix aloe vera gel with green tea (from a teabag that’s been soaked in warm water and then cooled down) and apply it on the face for ten minutes. This is a really calming and soothing face pack for all skin types.

What haircare routine you follow?

I am often trying a lot of hair products to review so it keeps changing from time to time. But I always like to apply something to my hair pre-shampoo. It could be a hair tonic, an oil, or a DIY mask. I do have frizzy hair so a thick conditioner or a mask is a must for me. My last rinse is always under chilled, cold water. This seals the cuticles and makes the hair look shiny. Currently, I’m loving the L’Oréal No Haircut Cream on damp hair before I apply heat to my hair and then I usually dry my hair into a natural blowout.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

A wellness trend that has personally worked well for me is biotin! It’s been super effective in helping me deal with post-hair fall and helping me with newer hair growth.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I have a lot of days when I don’t feel fit at all, so no two days are the same and that’s okay. I do fall off the healthy eating bandwagon every few days, but I always pick myself up and get back to routine! I aim to work out three to four times a week, shuffling between free weights, HIIT, and functional training. Besides that, I avoid gluten because it doesn’t suit me much, and I try to get my sugar from natural sources.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

Making a to-do list helps me to stay motivated. Without that, I’m all over the place. Also waking up, doing my skincare routine, and having coffee for a quiet few minutes gets me charged up for the tasks ahead. I always plan my day the night before so if I’m shooting something exciting, usually I cannot wait to go into my studio and get started! Having said that, there are days when I can barely get myself to get up from my bed and on those days I allow myself to take time off if need be.

Instagram accounts you follow for wellness and fitness?

I love Rujuta Diwekar’s account and I follow her advice religiously when it comes to eating seasonal and local. I also love this page, Get Me Therapy that talks about how to deal with mental health and help those around you who are struggling with it. My go-to fitness workout channel is Fitness Blender on YouTube. I’ve been working out to their videos for over five years now.

What’s your productivity plan? How do you maintain a work-life balance?

My goal for 2022 has been to maintain a work-life balance. 2021 was a total blur and I found myself having next to no time for myself amongst the overload of work. I’ve consciously made a choice to say no to a lot of work that doesn’t resonate with me and choose quality over quantity. Even though my job requires me to work on weekends, I don’t plan any of my shoots on weekends and take digital detox on Sundays when I can. These little things keep me from not getting burnt out.

Talk us through your morning routine?

My morning routine usually starts with drinking a lot of water followed by a simple skincare routine. I usually work out in the evenings, because I’m not a morning person. I don’t drink coffee empty stomach so I will have a banana or a hot Indian homemade breakfast like idli or poha followed by my Nespresso latte. Post that I have a call with my team regarding what’s on the calendar and the tasks for the day. I then set up my lighting and get ready for the shoot that I’ve planned on for that day.

What do you eat in a day to stay healthy?

I love Indian home-cooked food and I rarely eat out except on weekends. My breakfast is usually something South Indian like idli or dosa with chutney. I do snack between meals on either a vegetable juice, hummus or a ragi ladoo, or even plain old buttermilk. For lunch, I usually have rice with a curry. Evenings are usually another cup of coffee with a fruit after which I work out. Then I have a protein shake. For dinner, it depends on the mood, sometimes it’s something continental like a baked with a toast or a sabzi with a ragi roti.

What do you do in your spare time?

I like to spend my spare time talking to my loved ones and going on a solo trip to the mall. I like taking long walks and exploring new cafés, shops and that’s literally like therapy to me. I’m also a bit fanatic when it comes to my nails so getting my nails is also my ‘me time’.

What are you reading these days — a few books you can recommend?

I’m reading this book called Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media which I recently finished. It’s a great book for anyone who is an aspiring influencer or those work in this industry, in general. I am also reading Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra which is an interesting read.

Hero and Featured Image: Tarini Peshawaria/IG.