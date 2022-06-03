BeautyWithLSA: 9 Indian celebrities who started their own beauty brands

Beauty and skincare is a very essential part of showbiz. Celebrities spend hours with makeup and extravagant hairstyles everyday. This has lead to many eminent names venturing into the business side of beauty with successful brands that have built a name for themselves in a very short time

Beauty, skincare and haircare brands started by Indian celebrities:

The entrepreneurship bug bit the entertainment world eons ago. Celebrities around the world have started successful ventures and one community that’s accepted them with open arms have been the beauty industry. The space is now reigned on by celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and many more.

The wave of entrepreneur in this field struck the Indian film industry relatively late, but when it did, it was a riot of exceptional brands and products. We saw names like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Masaba and many more start their own line of makeup, skincare and hair products in the last few years.

As we kickstart #BeautyWithLSA this month, here’s listing down 9 Indian celebrities who started their own beauty, skincare or haircare lines. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif:

One of the biggest celebrities in B-town and a name that is synonymous to beauty, Katrina Kaif started her own makeup brand, Kay Beauty in 2019. Within no time, the brand went on to become a favourite amongst the masses and now holds position as the finest drugstore line of cosmetics in India. With the tagline, “It’s ‘Kay to be You,” the brand connected with women and placed itself as a perfect and affordable makeup line with premium quality products.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra is a woman with many feathers to her hat. She’s an actor, a producer, a philanthropist, a restaurant owner and she started her own haircare brand, Anomaly that is both environmentally conscience and promotes clean beauty. Anomaly is currently focused on sustainable haircare products and is not only cruelty free and vegan but also packaged in 100% recyclable plastic.

Masaba Gupta:

Fashion designer turned actor, Masaba Gupta joined hands with Nykaa to launch her own line of cosmetics in 2019. Keeping true to her zany and earthy personal style, her products are not only good to use, but also have the most stunning packaging to go with it. Masaba’s lipsticks turned out to be a big hit amongst the masses as the shades worked beautifully with the Indian skin tones.

Manish Malhotra:

Thirty years of experience in the fashion world, it was only fair for designer Manish Malhotra to try out his hand in the world of beauty. In 2019, he become the first couturier to introduce his own makeup line, in collaboration with MyGlamm. Needless to say, the products along with the packaging exude luxury and elegance.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Moving away from the conventional beauty products, the latest to join the entrepreneurial journey, Sonakshi Sinha started her line of press-on nails, SoEzi. The brand has a wide range of easy to apply press-on nails that not only save you time, but also give you a wide range of options in an affordable price. As the name suggests, it’s so easy to give your nails a makeover, thanks to Sonakshi Sinha.

Lisa Haydon:

The first of the lot, Lisa Haydon started her delicious line of skincare products, Naked in 2013. The products are all handcrafted, organic and preservative-free.

Sunny Leone:

One of the first celebrities to dabble into beauty was Sunny Leone. She started her fragrance line in 2017 and introduced Startstruck by SL in 2018 with a line of affordable makeup. Her entire range is vegan and cruelty-free and is specially made with colours and products that go with the Indian skin and complexion.

Anusha Dandekar:

One of the most amazing things to come out of the pandemic was Anusha Dandekar’s skincare line, BrownSkin Beauty. The biggest selling point of this collection is that it is specifically made for brown skin and uses natural ingredients to bring out the glow. Eco-friendly, cruelty-free and made in India, BrownSkin checks all the points for clean and sustainable beauty.

Lara Dutta:

When it comes to beauty and ageing right, we sure can place our bets on Lara Dutta. The actor started her line of skincare and fragrances in 2018 with Arias and credits her own journey from the beauty pageant days, acting to being a mom for the inception of the brand.