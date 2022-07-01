BeautyWithLSA: Debasree Banerjee gets real about her makeup and skincare regime

With a community of over 300k Instagram followers, beauty influencer Debasree Banerjee is a force to reckon with. In conversation with the beauty junkie about her skincare, makeup routine and her cruelty-free makeup label, Debasree Beauty.

From easy-to-follow makeup tutorials to colourful eye makeups, Debasree Banerjee knows how to keep the audience excited and intrigued. With an intrinsic understanding of the beauty industry, Debasree started her vegan and cruelty-free label during the pandemic. Unable to find a good quality white eyeliner, she decided to start her own venture. “I couldn’t find like a good white eyeliner that was very multi-purpose and that’s how the idea of the brand came in. It’s a fully made-in-India brand, everything is sourced and manufactured here in India. It’s vegan, it’s cruelty-free and all of the products are made with natural origins,” shares Banerjee. At present, the brand’s focus is coloured eyeliners, one that is the signature of the beauty blogger herself. Highly pigmented, opaque colours that are hard to find in India. The new line of liquid eyeliners is available in six amazing colours that are super easy to use, waterproof, and long-lasting. “I really want people to express themselves with makeup and I want my brand to be a medium of that. Even if I can help people just a little bit to express themselves to show who they are and how they feel with makeup, so ya that’s what my brand is all about. And we have some amazing launches coming up as well that I’m so excited to share with everyone”.

What is your idea of beauty?

I think the idea of beauty for me is self-love. It is a regime that you follow to take care of yourself to feel better and it’s never really to hide anything or to change the way I look or feel.

Is there a basic skincare regime you follow, and what does it entail?

This is the routine that I follow, it is set for me by my dermatologist and it really works for me and I’ve been doing this diligently since December. I wash my face in the morning and apply a Vitamin C serum followed by a gel-based moisturiser. This is followed by a water-based sunscreen, lip balm and eye cream. Then at night, I double cleanse and remove my makeup and use the same facewash and use a Niacinamide serum. I alternatively use retinol and an azelaic acid serum followed by moisturiser, eye cream and lip balm, so pretty simple and basic.

What is your daily makeup regime?

So my makeup is also very basic lately, I either use an illuminator primer or a matte primer depending on how my skin is feeling. Then I mostly wear tinted moisturisers followed by a little bit of concealer underneath my eyes. Currently, I’m loving cream products, cream blushes, cream highlighters etc. I love wearing my define liquid liners almost (from Debasree Beauty) every single day. I love wearing Demonitise or Dehydrate and then I apply some mascara. On my lips, I love wearing nude lipsticks. Currently, I’m loving glosses so I always top it up with a clear shiny gloss.

Are there any DIYs you follow when it comes to your skin and hair?

Honestly, I’ve not really used a lot of DIYs lately maybe for my hair. I do love doing a mixture of coconut oil with methi seeds soaked in it. It’s something that I’ve been doing ever since I was young, all my hair oils like coconut always have some methi seeds in them. It really helps in rejuvenating my hair scalp and promoting hair growth and ensuring that my hair loss isn’t as bad.

What is an Instagram beauty trend you’re dead against?

I think the trend that I’m really dead against is using a bottle of foundation on your face. I really cannot relate to that I think for me less is always more and is just something I wouldn’t follow ever.

A wellness trend that you have been loving?

A wellness trend that I’m loving is how to be that IT girl and it’s all about prioritising yourself and making sure you eat well, you sleep well, you do things that really make you happy and I think that is my favourite trend going on, and I think I want to be that girl.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I like to keep myself disciplined which means making sure that I take out a particular day and time for my workout regime. I have set days for yoga and set days for workouts. I also do something that is fun which is pole dancing on the weekend. So ya I make sure that I am not just doing one thing. So, I break it down to yoga, gym and the pole and that keeps it really exciting and I always look forward to my workout regime that way.

How do you stay motivated throughout the day?

Oh, that’s a great question and I’d be lying if I say that I stay motivated throughout the day I do not. I have days where I’m not motivated at all but I think for me it’s that discipline comes to play it’s when you do things when you don’t feel like doing because you set aside that time. At the end of the day look at it as your job and you finish it off and usually, when I’m done it feels better. I also really follow the 10 minutes rule even if I don’t feel like doing something I tell myself you do it for 10 minutes and once I’m in the flow I genuinely enjoy doing it.

