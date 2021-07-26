In the fast-paced world of beauty, it’s difficult to keep track. New makeup launches, skincare lines, and many fabulous collaborations are always on the agenda. So what’s really worthy of your hard-earned bucks? We made a list of the coolest beauty buys that are worthy of your bustling cosmetic pouch or shelf.

Chanel Factory 5 Collection

Are you the kind of person that doesn’t just wear perfume but drowns in its heavenly aura? If so, then the Chanel Factory 5 collection is for you. A limited-edition collection was launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chanel N°5 perfume. Bath tablets, shower gels, and body lotions to slather onto your body and bask in the glory of the classic perfume. It’s not just the products that have us excited, the packaging is an industrial, pop art style update of mundane objects like cans, burettes, paint tubes, et cetera. Available till stocks last, it’s time you pick up a can of Chanel with a side of chic.

Best for: Chanel devotees

Wear to: A visit to the new French pâtisseries

Buy at: Chanel stores in Delhi with deliveries pan India

Naso Profumi IL Sesso

If you’re ready to embrace a world without gender boundaries or definitions that start your journey with a spritz of Naso Profumi’s IL Sesso collection of genderless fragrances. The home-grown perfume label is picking the non-binary road to appeal to your olfactory senses with this new launch. The experience of the perfume is said to be more inspired by experiences and consists of three new scents – Pepper infused in Wood, Tabac and Musk Saffron Amber.

Best for: Gender benders

Wear to: Your next gender reveal party

Buy at: Naso Profumi website

DHC

A new Japanese cult beauty brand that’s here to make you embrace the concept of wabi-sabi into your skincare routine. What is wabi-sabi you might ask? An idea that asks you to embrace imperfections in order to feel beautiful. Drawing from Japanese traditions like double cleansing, DHC is here in India with its top-selling beauty buys like the Double Cleansing Oil and Face Wash Powder.

Best for: K-beauty junkies looking for a change

Use at: Home and before stepping out to get that imperfect glow

Buy at: DHC’s India website

Natasha Moor

Years of helping brides achieve flawless looks have equipped internationally renowned makeup artist, Natasha Moor with all the elements and tools required to achieve one. Which was why she launched her eponymous cosmetics line in 2017 with super glamorous and high performing makeup products. Designed from her experience with Indian brides, her long-stay matte lipsticks and dramatic finish mascara are finally available in India, and we can’t express our excitement. Did we mention the super glamorous gold and mirror packaging?

Best for: Women on the move

Wear to: Your next power luncheon

Buy at: Nykaa’s Global Store

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Just because you can’t travel to the coastal areas doesn’t mean you can’t pick makeup inspired by the glamour of Italy or Costa Rica. Anastasia Beverly Hills’s new 3-in-1 palettes come in two ultra-charismatic shades ‘Italian Summer’ and ‘Off to Costa Rica’. A trio featuring bronzer, highlighter and blush, it’s the perfect and compact way to get that holiday glow and an essential item on our must-have beauty buys list.

Best for: Glam goddesses

Wear to: The pool at your next staycation

Buy at: Boddess website.