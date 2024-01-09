facebook
Silver to fuchsia shimmer: Pull off the chrome nail polish trend at your next party
09 Jan 2024 08:00 PM

Silver to fuchsia shimmer: Pull off the chrome nail polish trend at your next party

Dinal Jain
While metallic nails have been a long-standing trend, the non-glittery and highly reflective finish of chrome nail polish is currently stealing the spotlight. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Charlize Theron have been spotted effortlessly showcasing silver, gold, copper and other captivating shades throughout 2023, and the style looks like it’s here to stay. For your upcoming rendezvous, explore these fine options from your favourite brands.

The popularity of chrome nail polish

Natalie Minerva, the nail artist of the cast in the popular HBO hit show Euphoria (2019-2022) has been credited with making chrome nails a popular and hot trend. Her vibrant, eye-catching nail designs on characters Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in 2022 caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts and the chrome effect started going viral on the internet.

Next, actor Zendaya went with metallic silver nails at the Oscars that same year, while Dua Lipa rocked a gold and black onyx shade at the Grammys. In 2023, the style was carried further by Charlize Theron with a molten silver shade at Paris Fashion Week, while Vanessa Hudgens flaunted with a laser light effect (with flames) nail art on Instagram.

While the trend was first launched with chrome powder in salons, chrome nail paints have now become readily available, ensuring you can get the same effect easily at home.

All you need to know about chrome nail paint

The chrome effect was first achieved by applying a layer of shiny aluminium powder to gel polish and enhancing it with a top coat of transparent gel to seal the powder. This process results in a sleek, reflective finish.

However, you can now find nail polishes infused with chrome powder, enabling you to directly apply it to the nails to get a mirror-like effect. These chrome polishes are available in a variety of shades, including silver, gold, rose gold and copper.

Stylish chrome nail polishes to try now

Emilie Heathe Nail Polish in Billions
Emilie Heathe Nail Polish in Billions

INR 2690

Emilie Heathe, an inclusive clean beauty brand, offers high-performance formulas enriched with Asian-inspired ingredients like bamboo extract, sea buckthorn oil, rice bran oil, vitamin E, zinc, biotin and coconut oil.

Elevate your nail game with The Billions nail paint in a shimmery gold hue from this New York-based label. This non-toxic nail polish comes in a sleek bottle that is made from 50 per cent recycled glass. Delivering a sophisticated matte finish, it effortlessly complements both modern party ensembles and ethnic outfits. For optimal results, add a long-wearing topcoat, as quick-dry top-coated nails may compromise the longevity of the nail polish.

Image: Courtesy Emilie Heathe

Buy the Emilie Heathe nail polish here

Zoya Nail Polish in Trixie
Zoya Nail Polish in Trixie

INR 2054

Focusing on natural nail treatments, Zoya’s high-quality products are safe, long-lasting and toxin-free. Try the sparkling chrome silver shade, Trixie, that gives a metallic foil finish. It comes with an intensity of five in terms of shade and looks amazing when you’re looking for a subtle but dazzling option.

Image: Courtesy Zoya

Buy the Zoya nail polish here

Nykaa Mirror Chrome Nail Lacquer in Sun-Kissed Gold
Nykaa Mirror Chrome Nail Lacquer in Sun-Kissed Gold

INR 199

Indulge in the chrome nail paint trend with Nykaa’s radiant sun-kissed gold shade – an absolute essential for those seeking an intense burst of colour. This long-lasting and quick-dry formula ensures a flawless application, giving your nails a mirror-like finish.

Whether you’re dressing up in a sequined dress or sharara set, this shining shade will make your manicure look on point for any celebration you choose to attend.

Image: Courtesy Nykaa

Buy the Nykaa nail polish here

ORLY Nail Lacquer in Gorgeous
ORLY Nail Lacquer in Gorgeous

INR 2474

With ORLY, your manicure will maintain its pristine appearance over time. Their formulas are equipped with UV inhibitors, effectively safeguarding the nail paint from yellowing and fading.

Add a stellar touch to your party looks with this fuchsia shimmer shade. This vegan nail paint is infused with argan oil, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin C, will ensure the health of your nails. It’s perfect to wear with floral dresses or glittering lehengas.

Image: Courtesy ORLY

Buy the ORLY nail polish here

JINsoon Nail Polish in Heirloom
JINsoon Nail Polish in Heirloom

INR 1600

A chrome nail lacquer with the goodness of a gel-like finish is all the reason why the JINsoon chrome nail paint must be in your collection. Made with high-tech polymers, the nail paints from this clean beauty brand are long-lasting and give an intense sparkle.

Their Heirloom shade, part of the Tess Giberson Collection, comes in a rich turquoise blue. In one application, you can get a double chrome finish. Not just that, but the nail paint is formulated without harsh chemicals.

Image: Courtesy JINsoon

Buy the JINsoon nail polish here

MyGlamm Wanderlust Matt Chrome Nail Paint in Jamaica
MyGlamm Wanderlust Matt Chrome Nail Paint in Jamaica

INR 199.20

If you’re looking to try a unique shade, this Jamaican pink chrome nail paint from MyGlamm is the best pick. Achieve a mesmerising matte chrome effect with just three smooth strokes.

Made from a quick-drying formula, the nail polish gives your manicure a velvety texture. The rich pigment lasts long and is chip-resistant. This vegan option ensures your nails remain a vibrant and durable expression of your style.

Image: Courtesy MyGlamm

Buy the MyGlamm nail polish here

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Mirror Mirror
Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Mirror Mirror

INR 5094

Hailing from the United States, Ella + Mila, a professional nail polish brand, has the Mirror Mirror chrome colour in a timeless silver shade. Whether you’re amping up for a club night or attending an engagement party, this classic hue is a go-to choice for your nails.

What sets it apart is the 17-free formula, which is also vegan, cruelty-free and chip-resistant. Embrace lasting elegance, as this polish not only delivers an elegant look but also ensures your manicure endures with its superior quality.

Image: Courtesy Ella + Mila

Buy the Ella + Mila nail polish here

Revlon Nail Enamel in Amethyst Smoke
Revlon Nail Enamel in Amethyst Smoke

INR 2694

Immerse your nails in the glamour of Revlon Amethyst Smoke nail paint. Part of the Mirror and Halo Collection, the captivating chrome shade adds a touch of mystique to your manicure.

The luxurious and reflective quality of this chrome polish catches the light to showcase its depth and richness.  A smooth application ensures an even, bubble-free finish, while the chip-defiant and anti-fade technology promises long-lasting beauty.

Image: Courtesy Revlon

Buy the Revlon nail polish here

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image: Courtesy Eddy Chen/ HBO & Featured Image: Courtesy JINsoon)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is chrome nail polish?

Chrome nail polish comes in metallic shades like gold and silver, but what differentiates them is the mirror-like finish and non-glittery formula. These are popular for their shiny, reflective look.

– How is chrome nail polish different from other nail polishes?

Chrome nail paints give a distinctive reflective finish that is almost mirror-like. The polish comes in different consistencies, like gel-based and matte finishes. Their sleek, metallic finishes make them different from other nail polishes, like glossy and nude colours.

– Is chrome nail polish in style?

As seen on Charlize Theron at 2023 Paris Fashion Week, Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram, Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars, Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammys and on characters like Maddy and Cassie in the second season of the hit HBO show Euphoria (2019-), chrome nails are currently in style.

– Why is chrome nail art on trend?

Chrome nail art is celebrated as an understated extension of the quiet luxury aesthetic. It is also frequently seen on trendsetters such as Emma Chamberlain and Dua Lipa, further solidifying its status as a trend.

– What are the best chrome nail polish colours?

Some of the most popular shades of chrome nail paints are gold, silver, pink, copper, black and turquoise blue.

nail polishes best nail polish shades chrome nail paints chrome nail polish
An interior design graduate, Dinal is a writer by passion and profession. She is an avid traveller and has worked with lifestyle brands and publications like Nykaa Fashion and Little Black Book. When she's not recommending the coolest things to do, she explores offbeat villages, writes poems, and goes stargazing! She is an enthusiast of all things handmade.

   

