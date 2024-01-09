Silver to fuchsia shimmer: Pull off the chrome nail polish trend at your next party

While metallic nails have been a long-standing trend, the non-glittery and highly reflective finish of chrome nail polish is currently stealing the spotlight. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Charlize Theron have been spotted effortlessly showcasing silver, gold, copper and other captivating shades throughout 2023, and the style looks like it’s here to stay. For your upcoming rendezvous, explore these fine options from your favourite brands.

The popularity of chrome nail polish

Natalie Minerva, the nail artist of the cast in the popular HBO hit show Euphoria (2019-2022) has been credited with making chrome nails a popular and hot trend. Her vibrant, eye-catching nail designs on characters Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in 2022 caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts and the chrome effect started going viral on the internet.

Next, actor Zendaya went with metallic silver nails at the Oscars that same year, while Dua Lipa rocked a gold and black onyx shade at the Grammys. In 2023, the style was carried further by Charlize Theron with a molten silver shade at Paris Fashion Week, while Vanessa Hudgens flaunted with a laser light effect (with flames) nail art on Instagram.

While the trend was first launched with chrome powder in salons, chrome nail paints have now become readily available, ensuring you can get the same effect easily at home.

All you need to know about chrome nail paint

The chrome effect was first achieved by applying a layer of shiny aluminium powder to gel polish and enhancing it with a top coat of transparent gel to seal the powder. This process results in a sleek, reflective finish.

However, you can now find nail polishes infused with chrome powder, enabling you to directly apply it to the nails to get a mirror-like effect. These chrome polishes are available in a variety of shades, including silver, gold, rose gold and copper.

Stylish chrome nail polishes to try now