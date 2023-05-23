Invest in these 10 hair straighteners to achieve picture-perfect sleek strands

Whether you like sporting smooth, straight hair all the time or only whip out your styling tools for that rare important occasion, having the right tools of the trade is vital. We’ve scoured the market to present you with the cream of the crop of all hair straighteners, complete with quality features and a wide range of price points.

Nothing beats the shine and sleekness that comes from styling your hair with a straightening iron. Hair straighteners are fairly simple, but a few key features can make a significant difference in performance. You can accommodate style and hair texture with a range of heat settings. Always opt for a lightweight body, as it is more comfortable, as well as dual-voltage flexibility which makes your flat-iron travel-ready.

From luxurious flat irons that call for big bucks to affordable straighteners that are a wise investment, there’s an option out there that will give you the scorch-free, sleek look you desire. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite hair straighteners, which include options that heat quickly, multi-taskers that can also be used to make waves, and more.

How to choose the best hair straighteners for your hair type

Choosing the best hair straightener for your hair type is crucial to achieve desired results while minimising damage. Consider the following factors when selecting a hair straightener:

Hair Type

Determine your hair type, whether it’s fine, thick, curly, or frizzy. Different hair types require different heat settings and plate materials.

Heat Settings

Look for a straightener with adjustable heat settings. Fine or damaged hair generally requires lower temperatures, while thick or coarse hair may need higher temperatures to achieve smooth results.

Plate Material

Ceramic or tourmaline plates distribute heat evenly and reduce frizz, making them suitable for most hair types. Titanium plates heat up quickly and are ideal for thick or coarse hair. For delicate or damaged hair, consider using plates with protective coatings.

Plate Width

The width of the plates affects the straightening process. Narrow plates work well for short or fine hair, while wider plates cover more surface area, making them suitable for longer or thicker hair.

Additional Features

Look for features like temperature control, quick heat-up time, and automatic shut-off for safety and convenience.

Reviews and Recommendations

Read customer reviews and seek recommendations from hairstylists or friends with similar hair types for insights and guidance.

How to use a hair straightener?

To use a hair straightener effectively and safely, follow these steps:

Prepare your hair

Start by washing and conditioning your hair. Apply a heat protectant spray to protect your hair from heat damage.

Dry your hair

Use a blow dryer or allow your hair to air dry until it’s completely dry before using a hair straightener. Wet or damp hair is more susceptible to damage.

Divide your hair into sections

Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties. Smaller sections are easier to work with and ensure that each strand is evenly straightened.

Heat up the straightener

Plug in your hair straightener and allow it to heat up to the desired temperature. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for recommended heat settings based on your hair type.

Start straightening

Take a section of hair and clamp the straightener near the roots. Slowly glide the straightener down the hair shaft towards the ends. For best results, move the straightener in one fluid motion without stopping or squeezing too tightly.

Repeat

Continue straightening small sections of hair until you’ve straightened your entire head. Make sure to work systematically and methodically to avoid missing any sections.

Cool down and store

After you’ve finished using the straightener, allow it to cool down completely before storing it in a safe place.

Do hair straightener damage hair?

Hair straighteners, when used improperly or excessively, can cause damage to the hair. The high heat from straighteners can strip the hair of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, brittleness, and breakage. Additionally, repeated use of straighteners without proper heat protection can result in heat damage, frizz, and split ends. To minimise damage, it’s important to use a heat protectant spray, avoid excessive heat settings, and limit the frequency of straightening sessions. Additionally, incorporating regular deep conditioning treatments and maintaining a healthy hair care routine can help mitigate the potential damage caused by hair straighteners.

Cop the best hair straighteners for the sleek look of your dreams