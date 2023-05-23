Invest in these 10 hair straighteners to achieve picture-perfect sleek strands

Whether you like sporting smooth, straight hair all the time or only whip out your styling tools for that rare important occasion, having the right tools of the trade is vital. We’ve scoured the market to present you with the cream of the crop of all hair straighteners, complete with quality features and a wide range of price points.
Nothing beats the shine and sleekness that comes from styling your hair with a straightening iron. Hair straighteners are fairly simple, but a few key features can make a significant difference in performance. You can accommodate style and hair texture with a range of heat settings. Always opt for a lightweight body, as it is more comfortable, as well as dual-voltage flexibility which makes your flat-iron travel-ready.
From luxurious flat irons that call for big bucks to affordable straighteners that are a wise investment, there’s an option out there that will give you the scorch-free, sleek look you desire. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite hair straighteners, which include options that heat quickly, multi-taskers that can also be used to make waves, and more.
How to choose the best hair straighteners for your hair type
Choosing the best hair straightener for your hair type is crucial to achieve desired results while minimising damage. Consider the following factors when selecting a hair straightener:
Hair Type
Determine your hair type, whether it’s fine, thick, curly, or frizzy. Different hair types require different heat settings and plate materials.
Heat Settings
Look for a straightener with adjustable heat settings. Fine or damaged hair generally requires lower temperatures, while thick or coarse hair may need higher temperatures to achieve smooth results.
Plate Material
Ceramic or tourmaline plates distribute heat evenly and reduce frizz, making them suitable for most hair types. Titanium plates heat up quickly and are ideal for thick or coarse hair. For delicate or damaged hair, consider using plates with protective coatings.
Plate Width
The width of the plates affects the straightening process. Narrow plates work well for short or fine hair, while wider plates cover more surface area, making them suitable for longer or thicker hair.
Additional Features
Look for features like temperature control, quick heat-up time, and automatic shut-off for safety and convenience.
Reviews and Recommendations
Read customer reviews and seek recommendations from hairstylists or friends with similar hair types for insights and guidance.
How to use a hair straightener?
To use a hair straightener effectively and safely, follow these steps:
Prepare your hair
Start by washing and conditioning your hair. Apply a heat protectant spray to protect your hair from heat damage.
Dry your hair
Use a blow dryer or allow your hair to air dry until it’s completely dry before using a hair straightener. Wet or damp hair is more susceptible to damage.
Divide your hair into sections
Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties. Smaller sections are easier to work with and ensure that each strand is evenly straightened.
Heat up the straightener
Plug in your hair straightener and allow it to heat up to the desired temperature. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for recommended heat settings based on your hair type.
Start straightening
Take a section of hair and clamp the straightener near the roots. Slowly glide the straightener down the hair shaft towards the ends. For best results, move the straightener in one fluid motion without stopping or squeezing too tightly.
Repeat
Continue straightening small sections of hair until you’ve straightened your entire head. Make sure to work systematically and methodically to avoid missing any sections.
Cool down and store
After you’ve finished using the straightener, allow it to cool down completely before storing it in a safe place.
Do hair straightener damage hair?
Hair straighteners, when used improperly or excessively, can cause damage to the hair. The high heat from straighteners can strip the hair of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, brittleness, and breakage. Additionally, repeated use of straighteners without proper heat protection can result in heat damage, frizz, and split ends. To minimise damage, it’s important to use a heat protectant spray, avoid excessive heat settings, and limit the frequency of straightening sessions. Additionally, incorporating regular deep conditioning treatments and maintaining a healthy hair care routine can help mitigate the potential damage caused by hair straighteners.
Cop the best hair straighteners for the sleek look of your dreams
Maximum temperature:
- 210°C (410°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.56 kg
Cord length:
- Cordless
Heat settings:
- 3
This Dyson hair straightener is for you if you often straighten your hair and are willing to invest in something that’s high quality. The Corrale is getting a lot of positive feedback! The cordless straightener has intelligent heat control and changes its temperature according on your hair’s length, thickness, and texture. What also sets the Dyson apart from the other flat irons on this list is the use of flexible copper plates that shape and gather hair, allowing you to style with less heat and pressure on the hair strands.
Maximum temperature:
- 210°C (410°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.40 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 2
The Philips BHS738/00 Kerashine Titanium Wide Plate Straightener is a high-quality hair styling tool designed to straighten and smooth your hair with ease. It features wide plates made of titanium, a durable and heat-conductive material, allowing for quick and efficient styling. The straightener is equipped with Keratin-infused ceramic plates that help protect and nourish your hair while reducing frizz and static. With its advanced temperature control and fast heat-up time, you can easily customise the heat settings to suit your hair type and achieve your desired style. The floating plates ensure even pressure distribution, resulting in silky, straight hair that lasts. The straightener also has a long swivel cord for convenient manoeuvrability and a lock mechanism for safe storage.
Maximum temperature:
- 230°C (450°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.34 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 8
Remington’s Ceramic Straightener is among the most affordable straighteners in this list, featuring an ingenious twist dial temperature control that makes switching between eight varied heat settings a snap. The floating plates, which are suitable for all hair types, allow for superior hair alignment. There’s a 15-second heat-up period, and one swipe effectively straightens hair.
Maximum temperature:
- 210°C (410°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.58 kg
Cord length:
- Rotative cord
Heat settings:
- 3
Designed to give you beautifully sleek and manageable tresses, this Professionnel Steampod is an new innovative hair styling invention from L’Oreal that can be used to create a variety of finishes, from smooth and supple looks to soft, tumbling waves. The continuous steam pressure of this unique tool, combined with its anodized ceramic plates, straightens and smooths the hair to leave it feeling smooth and looking glossy.
Maximum temperature:
- 230°C (450°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.8 kg
Cord length:
- 2.7 meters
Heat settings:
- 6
Smoothen your strands quickly with the Ikonic’s Slim Titanium Shine hair straightening machine that has floating plates for styling longer, thicker hair. This hair straightener is ultra-fast, heats up with instant recovery, and is primed with a one-hour auto shut-off function and professional PTC and dual ceramic heaters.
Maximum temperature:
- 200°C (392°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.56 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 2
The Philips Hair Straightener Brush with CareEnhance Technology is a versatile styling tool designed to straighten and smoothen your hair with ease. This brush features advanced CareEnhance Technology that combines heat and gentle bristle action to provide efficient straightening while minimizing hair damage. The brush is equipped with heated ceramic bristles that heat up quickly and evenly distribute heat to straighten your hair strands effectively. The gentle bristle action helps to detangle and reduce frizz, leaving your hair sleek and shiny. The brush also offers variable temperature settings, allowing you to customize the heat level based on your hair type and styling preferences. With its user-friendly design and innovative technology, the Philips Hair Straightener Brush with CareEnhance Technology offers a convenient and effective way to achieve straight and polished hair.
Maximum temperature:
- 230°C (450°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.55 kg
Cord length:
- 2.5 meters
Heat settings:
- 8
It’s a straightener with wide tourmaline ceramic plates. If saving time is the first thing on your mind, then this wide plates straightener is for you.
Maximum temperature:
- 210°C (410°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.46 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 5
This all-in-one styler allows you to straighten, curl, and crimp your hair, giving you the freedom to create a variety of hairstyles. The straightening plates are designed to glide smoothly through your hair, providing sleek and straight results. The curling barrel allows you to create beautiful curls and waves, while the crimper plates add texture and volume to your hair. The styler heats up quickly and offers adjustable temperature settings, enabling you to choose the right heat level for your hair type and desired style.
Maximum temperature:
- 210°C (410°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.35 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 4
The NOVA Temperature Control Professional NHS 870 Hair Straightener is a versatile hair styling tool that allows you to achieve salon-like sleek and straight hair effortlessly. With its selfie hair straightening feature, you can style your hair from wet to dry, eliminating the need for blow-drying that can strip moisture from your strands. The straightening rod offers quick operation, heating up in just 30 seconds, and provides variable temperature settings, making it suitable for all hair types. The infused ceramic plates ensure a gorgeous sheen, smooth edges, and perfect straight hair. The straightener offers customised operation with four temperature levels, and the long swivel cord provides flexibility and ease of use. What sets it apart is its ability to be used on wet hair, allowing for precise styling with maximum hair protection.
Maximum temperature:
- 230°C (450°F)
Weight:
- Approximately 0.39 kg
Cord length:
- 1.8 meters
Heat settings:
- 5
The Havells Wide Plate Hair Straightener – HS4121 is a high-quality hair styling tool with wide plates for faster straightening. It features advanced temperature control, quick heat-up time, and automatic shut-off for safety. The ergonomic design and swivel cord enhance maneuverability, while the ceramic plates ensure even heat distribution. Suitable for all hair types, this straightener delivers smooth, frizz-free results and salon-like straight hair at home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The best hair straightener to buy for everyday use is Dyson Corrale Straightener as this cordless straightener has intelligent heat control and changes its temperature according on your hair's length, thickness, and texture. It has copper plates that shape and gather hair, allowing you to style with less heat and pressure on the hair strands.
Answer: There are many types of hair straighteners: ceramic flat irons, ionic flat irons, tourmaline flat irons, titanium flat irons, wet to dry irons
Answer: Using heat styling appliances to straighten your hair dehydrates it and causes breakage. Blow-dryers, ceramic straighteners, and hot curling irons may all cause damage over time, leaving even the most perfectly styled hair looking dry and coarse.
Answer: Titanium, according to experts, is a strong, durable metal that is ideally suited for professional salon use. These plates often heat up faster and more evenly than ceramic plates, allowing for fewer passes over the hair, a smoother finish, and far better results than the ceramic iron.
Answer: The GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron is great for beginners. Their professional range of hair straighteners are the perfect addition to your styling essentials, whether you’re after big, bouncy curls, loose, beachy waves or a sleek, poker-straight finish. The ghd platinum+ is their SMART hair straightener and uses predictive ultra-zone technology to recognise the thickness of the hair and styling speed, as well as monitoring the temperature 250 times per second to keep the plates at the optimum heat. With a rounded barrel for easy curling and waves, achieve healthy, glossy hair in just one stroke.
Answer: It's generally suggested that heat styling be done not more than once a week.
Answer: If you find titanium plates in a hair straightener, remember that titanium is not only sturdy and lightweight, but it also quickly reaches a high temperature. Ceramic coated plates have uneven heating and can burn your hair if the temperatures are too high, but they are reasonably priced. This implies that you should seek for a straightener with a plate that is suitable for both your hair type and your budget.