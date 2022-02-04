11 shower essentials from our favorite Indian Ayurvedic and natural beauty brands

With natural beauty on the rise, here’s tracking down 11 Indian brands embracing Ayurveda and veganism that will solve all your bath and body care needs.

The recent influx of knowledge regarding skincare has led us all to adopt multi-step nightly routines that keep our skin clear, soft, and glowing but it seems that bath and body care are still fairly neglected and it’s time that we pay as much attention to it as we do to our skincare. These days, everyone wants to have a clean and natural body care routine, something that gives long-lasting results with no harmful effects. The ancient Indian principles of Ayurveda have become more and more popular in the last few years with people incorporating these techniques and ayurvedic products into their everyday routine.

If you are someone who wants to have more authentic, handmade, artisanal, and vegan products blessed with ancient Indian roots in your shower then here’s a list tracking down homegrown Indian Ayurvedic brands with extensive body care ranges that offer something to love for everyone.

Best Indian Ayurvedic and natural beauty brands: Shower, body-care, and more

1. Just Herbs India

Just herbs hold true to its name with their line of Ayurvedic-driven skin and hair care made from organic and wildcrafted ingredients collected from across India. Their product range consists of a wide variety of body care including scrubs, butter, oils, washes, lotions, handmade bathing bars, and ubtans. The brand stands for simplicity with its product formulas carefully crafted with ancient Indian wisdom.

Top pick – Shirolepam Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask

2. Neemli Naturals

Neemli offers some great products for your bath and body care needs. The brand has various hand-crafted and natural body care products including soaps, body scrubs as well as hair care. This mumbai based brand stands for the very meaning of ‘natural’ and aims to provide products that give immediate results with long-lasting benefits. They are inclined to be organic and cruelty-free with no compromises on quality.

Top pick – French Pink and Multani Clay Gentle Bathing Bar

3. Forest Essentials

One of the most known and beloved Indian Ayurvedic brands when it comes to Ayurveda-inspired products is Forest Essentials. It offers products that fulfill all your bath, body needs, and beyond. The brand has become synonymous with luxury Ayurveda and works with the philosophy that ‘if you can’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin’. It has garnered much love for its extensive portfolio of products across body and skincare needs.

Top pick – Body Polisher Sandalwood & Turmeric

4. Om ved therapies

They are arguably one of the lesser-known entrants on the list but their wide range of products and affordable prices are sure to put them on your radar. The brand believes that being ‘all natural’ is a way of life and hence creates products that are chemical-free, natural, and hand-crafted made in India and biodegradable while keeping in touch with vedic roots. It offers hair, body care, and aromatherapy with more to explore.

Top pick – Hibiscus Brahmi Hair Mask – Scalp Repair Therapy

5. Shuddhi Therapy

Shuddhi therapy has quite the eventful and magical backstory leading to the conception of the brand. Its founders Richard and Shikha developed the first few products mere months away from their wedding day, on seeing the positive response, “Shuddhi Therapy” was born. The products are handmade while performing Sound Therapy referring to healing & beauty chants and include products for body and hair care.

Top pick – Shuddhi Holistic Skincare Paste

6. Kama Ayurveda

Kama is an indian ayurvedic brand that offers various products in its repertoire of bath and body products. It works with authentic ayurvedic knowledge and ensures that the products are free from harmful chemicals. All their products are created to prioritise long-term efficiency rather than temporary results.

Top pick – Kokum Almond Body Butter

7. Pure Earth

Pure earth takes its approach through slow skincare, it is an artisanal skincare and wellness brand. The brand ensures that the ingredients used to create their products are gathered in the Himalayas by microcredit and women self-help groups. Customers are sure to find a product that fits the bill as Pure Earth offers a range of products for the urban market.

Top pick – Himalayan Salt Body Polish

8. Fab Essentials

A venture by FabIndia, FabEssentials brings home a variety of pure, sustainable, and natural products within their personal and body care range. And right in time is their line of Rose-infused products that include body yogurt, bathing bar, and body lotion amongst various other lovely products.

Top pick – Damascena Rose Body Yogurt

9. Kimirica

Kimrica aims for a vegan and ethical way of living life. The brand has recently introduced a body and hair care range. These luxurious products are formulated to keep your hair and skin hydrated. Kimirica takes a science-led innovative approach aided by the inherent goodness of plants. Within its wide variety, the brand offers everything from shower gels to bath salts.

Top pick – The Gulistaan Shower Gel

10. The Tribe Concepts

Another brand bringing ayurvedic goodness to their products is The Tribe Concepts. It aims to serve its customers with skin, body, and hair care products that are safe and formulated in a pollution-free environment.

Top pick – Ubtan Body Cleanser

11. Mantra Herbal

Mantra combines all things good and natural into their brilliant ayurvedic body care products. Their products are crafted with help from recognized and reputable Ayurvedic doctors and are sure to win your heart. Mantra has definitely carved a place for itself on our list of must watch Indian Ayurvedic brands.

Top pick – Pitta Pacifier Soap with Lavender and Amrita

Surely by now, you know of more than enough brands to find your body care soulmate within so hop in the shower and clear some shelves.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Pure Earth Instagram