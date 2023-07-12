Bhumi Pednekar talks about being the face of MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam campaign 

From being a teenager obsessed with makeup and of course, MAC Cosmetics (because who isn’t) to now having a limited edition MAC lipstick to her name, Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way and is the new face of MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam Campaign.

There is no beauty connoisseur who isn’t obsessed with MAC Cosmetics and its wide range of makeup products. Just like us, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar’s love affair with MAC goes way back to her teenage years, and now that she is officially India’s first brand ambassador for MAC, it is safe to say that she has come full circle. Apart from being announced as the brand’s ambassador, the latest talk of the beauty town is the fact that she has been onboarded as the new face of the brand’s Viva Glam Charitable initiative. Joining the ranks of global stars like Elton John, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more, this initiative marks a huge milestone in Pednakar’s journey.

The Viva Glam Bhumi Pednekar lipstick is a limited-edition bullet, co-created by Bhumi Pednekar and MAC Cosmetics. It represents their unwavering dedication to making a positive impact as 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this lipstick will go to local organisations that support women and girls, HIV/AIDS relief efforts and the LGBTQIA+ community. In order to know more about this weight-less moisture matte lipstick and Bhumi’s association with the brand, here we have the diva herself sharing her gratitude towards the cause and opportunity.

How does it feel to be India’s first brand ambassador for a global beauty brand like MAC Cosmetics?

I think this was definitely on my bucket list because the first lipstick I ever bought was a MAC lipstick. I actually saved up money to buy my first velvet teddy and the journey hasn’t stopped ever. MAC has been so iconic in most of our lives growing up. Our first introduction to makeup happens with MAC and there are some cult favourite products of mine that I still use. So, it definitely feels like a very big achievement. It’s crazy how life has taken a full circle. From a girl who would save up money to actually being their brand ambassador. It’s very overwhelming and I am full of gratitude. Especially, something like Viva Glam happening which is such an important campaign. My heart’s full.

MAC is known for its versatile range of products. How do you as the brand ambassador resonate with the brand?

MAC Cosmetics, as a brand, has one of the largest shade ranges. It is a very diverse brand. Not only in terms of products but also because their ethos is for all races, for all genders, for all ages and that is something that I really resonate with. So, you will find something for a young teenager who is trying to buy her new lipstick or you will find something for somebody who is a professional because you know this is professional makeup and that’s the beauty of the brand. There is always something for somebody.

What are the three makeup products you can’t do without?

The Fix+ spray, I am totally obsessed with the new fluid foundation and I love the packaging. It is so easy, and so travel-friendly. The coverage is phenomenal. It is long wear. I double it up as a concealer and a foundation. I highlight it. I use it all the time, I am obsessed with it. That’s what we want. We want products with multi-purpose and that’s something MAC is cracking really well. The third is lipstick. Right now, my current favourite is a shade from our Viva Glam Campaign and this has been my favourite for the last few months. Obviously, I was a lucky one because I had access to the shade way in advance and I am wearing it for a very long time. I double it up as a cheek tint, I wear it on my lids. It’s just such a versatile beautiful product.

This campaign also tends to create awareness about HIV/AIDS programmes and supports the LGBTQIA+ community as well. How successful do you think such efforts by such big names are and what impact do you think they leave on society?

100% it impacts society. The Viva Glam Campaign isn’t just about creating awareness, they are actually giving back. So, 100% of proceeds go to an organisation that the company has partnered up with and I feel very fortunate that my first Viva Glam Campaign is a shade that I love. I have been completely involved at the packaging level, when we were selecting the shade, at many levels I was involved and not just that the shade is named after me and it’s such a huge honour. I am so overwhelmed. It feels very good that I can be a part of a larger solution and I really hope that the lipstick does well because it is for a cause and it’s a beautiful colour. It is so comfortable to wear, it’s long wear, and it’s a colour that is so versatile. It’s just something that I wear all the time.

A lipstick shade says a lot about one’s personality, so what are your go-to lipstick shades?

I swear I am not saying this because we’ve launched this colour, the Bhumi Pednekar colour from the Viva Glam Campaign is genuinely fantastic. One of my all-time favourites is ruby woo. I don’t think I will ever get over it and the velvet teddy. It’s again a colour I really love.

Lastly, tell us what is beauty for Bhumi…

Beauty for Bhumi is self-acceptance. Being comfortable with who you are. It is about just loving yourself because if you don’t love yourself, no external change will bring about that radiance that an internal change brings.

Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy M·A·C Cosmetics India