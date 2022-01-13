The Boddess’ flagship store in Gurugram is packed with beauty tech tools and virtual trials

Multi-beauty platform, Boddess opens its first flagship store in Gurugram that is equipped with tech tools for an interactive experience.

In the past two years, beauty brands have transitioned into the digital sphere faster than any other industry. As an outcome of the lockdown, brands like Chanel, Dior Beaute, Gucci, and NARS have designed apps (or social media filters) that let you virtually try on makeup using augmented reality. Along with this trend, there has been an increase in the purchase of beauty items on digital platforms. In midst of this digitalization of beauty, there is a multi-brand beauty retailer, Boddess.com that has opened its first flagship store in Gurugram. While the move from digital to physical might seem regressive, it is in fact in synchrony with changing digital landscape.

Located in Ambience Mall in Gurugram, the store is spread over 1,700 square feet with over 100 Indian and international skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care labels on board. The store isn’t simply a display of a variety of brands available on the digital platform, Boddess but also a shopping experience powered by digital tools, augmented reality, and virtual shopping. It’s truly a seamless integration of the digital and physical. “We are excited to bring a one-of-a-kind beauty retail experience to our beauty enthusiasts with the opening of our first flagship store. From launching Boddess as a multi-beauty wellness platform in the digital space to seeing it manifest in the physical realm in the second year has been an incredible journey,” shares Ritika Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Boddess (House of Beauty).

Boddess launches its first flagship store in Gurugram

On the counters, you will find brands like supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Korean luxury skincare brands like Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, and natural skincare brands like Caudalie and Juice Beauty (both recent entrants into the Indian market). Finally, for makeup enthusiasts, there are iconic brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Givenchy, Elizabeth Arden, and Milani to name a few.

The Boddess flagship store is a great model for the incorporation of augmented reality and virtual try-on that can revamp your shopping experience. “The experiential-led store is an amalgamation of technology, services, and personalization and is fully equipped to answer beauty queries. The state-of-the-art digital touchpoints give consumers a truly distinctive beauty retail experience, shares Sharma as she takes us through the various tech-enabled tools available at the Boddess store. “The interactive screens at the store entrance allow customers to access product information or place an order. The Magic Mirror, another avant-garde installation uses advanced Machine Learning and allows consumers to diagnose their skin through the touchless virtual skin machine and receive a tailor-made skincare regime. It also recommends products from highly acclaimed brands like Caudalie, Kora, The Body Shop, Juice Beauty, Laneige, Sulwhasoo & Innisfree. The mirror also converts into a Make-Up Try-on where consumers can virtually try and scroll through a wide variety of foundations and lipsticks and find the perfect shade for them from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Elizabeth Arden, Milani etc.”

The store works as a seamless omnichannel and technologically interactive shopping experience,” says Sharma. Equipped with a ‘click and collect’ option wherein a customer can buy products from the website, and collect them from the store or vice versa.

Amidst digitalization, personalization is key to opening a flagship store for Bodess. With counters dedicated to hair, nail, and brows – the customers can not only shop but also get personalized consultations and services inside the store. The Nail Bar offers nail extensions, nail art, and various trending services while the Hair Bar is a spa-within-a-store and has a dedicated area for hair washes, styling, and massages. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bar, offers all the brow services required to achieve the correct brows for your face shape that is unique to the cult label. “The seamless integration of the physical and digital touchpoints will deliver a captivating in-store experience benefitting customers and bringing us one step closer to them”, concludes Sharma.

So if you’re in the area or simply a beauty enthusiast like us, visit the Boddess for a unique beauty shopping experience, and remember to take a selfie against the Boddess wings.

All Images: Courtesy Boddess.com.