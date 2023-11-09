Makeup artists weigh in on the ongoing and upcoming bridal trends

Curating a perfect wedding mood board is as crucial as the ‘I do’ part, especially for the brides. From celebrity-inspired pastel and sunny weddings to revamping ancestral ensembles, bridal trends are all about evolution, so weighing in on the same we have renowned professionals sharing their insights.
The ‘shop till you drop’ season is back with the latest trends and palettes to offer. Yes, we are referring to the festive season, the one which gives us a perfect excuse to revamp our wardrobes for the big fat Indian weddings. The constantly whirling wheel of fashion moves from one trend to another in a blink of a second, and when the wedding season is round the corner you know you’re about to witness plenty of bridal trends. From donning traditional reds, and pastels having a moment to embracing the no makeup makeup look, bridal trends have come a long way. While some are still old school at heart others are welcoming new-age fads with open arms. With that said, as the wedding season sets to knock on our doors it’s time to figure out what trends have currently been gaining traction. So, contributing to this dialogue we have some of the most renowned makeup artists weighing in on bridal trends and sharing advice or two for all the upcoming brides.
Celebrity makeup artists on bridal trends for 2023/24
Aradhana Khanna
Riviera Lynn
Shradha Luthra
“I think the trend that’s gaining traction is been in trend for a while, but I think a very natural no-makeup makeup look is what is in trend, and in 2024 everyone’s moving towards a very natural look for their wedding. And even relatively the trend of tying up the hair is also dying out, everyone’s leaning towards open hair. Moreover, the idea of keeping the look minimal and natural without a caky and heavy base is what seems in the limelight of late, and I would say for bigger and non-wedding events one should focus on keeping the details on the eyes”.
