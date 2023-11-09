Makeup artists weigh in on the ongoing and upcoming bridal trends

Curating a perfect wedding mood board is as crucial as the ‘I do’ part, especially for the brides. From celebrity-inspired pastel and sunny weddings to revamping ancestral ensembles, bridal trends are all about evolution, so weighing in on the same we have renowned professionals sharing their insights.

The ‘shop till you drop’ season is back with the latest trends and palettes to offer. Yes, we are referring to the festive season, the one which gives us a perfect excuse to revamp our wardrobes for the big fat Indian weddings. The constantly whirling wheel of fashion moves from one trend to another in a blink of a second, and when the wedding season is round the corner you know you’re about to witness plenty of bridal trends. From donning traditional reds, and pastels having a moment to embracing the no makeup makeup look, bridal trends have come a long way. While some are still old school at heart others are welcoming new-age fads with open arms. With that said, as the wedding season sets to knock on our doors it’s time to figure out what trends have currently been gaining traction. So, contributing to this dialogue we have some of the most renowned makeup artists weighing in on bridal trends and sharing advice or two for all the upcoming brides.

Celebrity makeup artists on bridal trends for 2023/24

Aradhana Khanna

“It’s good to see that natural and less is more which is been my philosophy and signature for the past 10 years is coming back with brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Mahira Khan sticking to absolutely natural and minimalist makeup it’s a reminder to focus on what’s inside and underneath all those layers which are your skin and inner happiness. So to answer the question less is more will be trending and I’m so happy to know that. My go-to advice for brides would be to be comfortable in their own skin and not follow trends blindly just because it’s trending doesn’t mean it will look good on you, be your own unique bride focus on being super hydrated and good sleep that’s key”.

Riviera Lynn

“The clean girl aesthetic is here to stay. A lot of people are opting to wear less makeup on a daily basis and focusing more on skincare. In 2023 we’ve seen fresh-faced brides with barely their makeup; a trend I see following into 2024. My advice avoid heavy false lashes that will make your eyes droopy. Opt for creamy lipsticks/glosses that won’t make your lips dry out and last you through the day”.

Shradha Luthra

“I think the trend that’s gaining traction is been in trend for a while, but I think a very natural no-makeup makeup look is what is in trend, and in 2024 everyone’s moving towards a very natural look for their wedding. And even relatively the trend of tying up the hair is also dying out, everyone’s leaning towards open hair. Moreover, the idea of keeping the look minimal and natural without a caky and heavy base is what seems in the limelight of late, and I would say for bigger and non-wedding events one should focus on keeping the details on the eyes”.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Riviera Lynn/IG.