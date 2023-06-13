Luxury in a bottle: Sensational BVLGARI perfumes for men and women

Exuding Italian excellence and fine craftsmanship with every product, luxury design house BVLGARI is known for its timelessness. Its legacy dates back to 1884 when Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari unleashed his flair for creating jewellery with his first store in Rome. As the brand ventured into the world of fragrances in 1992 with BVLGARI Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert, the foundation for a covetable line of perfumes was laid.

Much like its magnificent jewellery creations, watches and other accessories, BVLGARI’S perfumes surpass trends and generations. The brand celebrates the aromas of the hidden gems of nature in the concoctions of their fragrances. Bold yet not overpowering, BVLGARI perfumes have a mysterious and seductive appeal. Spray some on and everyone in the room knows that you’ve arrived!

Why are BVLGARI perfumes so expensive?

Apart from being synonymous with luxury and class, BVLGARI perfumes are expensive owing to factors such as the rarity of ingredients and opulent packaging.

BVLGARI combines some of the rarest components in its fragrances such as oud, ambergris, frankincense, Bulgarian rose and orris. The more extraordinary and unique the ingredients, the more expensive a perfume gets. Moreover, the complexity of the composition also affects the price of a fragrance.

What further impacts the perfume’s price point is the luxurious packaging, which is nothing less than a status symbol in itself. From using the finest glass to embellishing with iconic jewellery designs, BVLGARI ensures its bottles enhance the perfume experience.

For instance, the Rose Goldea EDP (Buy it for INR 11,902 on Nykaa) bottle features the brand’s staple Serpenti design, making it a great conversation starter. Not to forget the BVLGARI Opera Prima, which is the world’s most expensive perfume ever sold, thanks to its bottle bejewelled with gemstones such as citrine, amethyst and diamonds. It was sold to a private client at INR 2,06,14,625 (USD 250,000).

With over 100 perfumes in their collection, choosing from such an extensive range can be confusing. Hence, we’ve scouted out a few scents for you to pick from.

8 best BVLGARI perfumes for men and women to buy in 2023