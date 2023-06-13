Luxury in a bottle: Sensational BVLGARI perfumes for men and women

Exuding Italian excellence and fine craftsmanship with every product, luxury design house BVLGARI is known for its timelessness. Its legacy dates back to 1884 when Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari unleashed his flair for creating jewellery with his first store in Rome. As the brand ventured into the world of fragrances in 1992 with BVLGARI Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert, the foundation for a covetable line of perfumes was laid.
Much like its magnificent jewellery creations, watches and other accessories, BVLGARI’S perfumes surpass trends and generations. The brand celebrates the aromas of the hidden gems of nature in the concoctions of their fragrances. Bold yet not overpowering, BVLGARI perfumes have a mysterious and seductive appeal. Spray some on and everyone in the room knows that you’ve arrived!
Why are BVLGARI perfumes so expensive?
Apart from being synonymous with luxury and class, BVLGARI perfumes are expensive owing to factors such as the rarity of ingredients and opulent packaging.
BVLGARI combines some of the rarest components in its fragrances such as oud, ambergris, frankincense, Bulgarian rose and orris. The more extraordinary and unique the ingredients, the more expensive a perfume gets. Moreover, the complexity of the composition also affects the price of a fragrance.
What further impacts the perfume’s price point is the luxurious packaging, which is nothing less than a status symbol in itself. From using the finest glass to embellishing with iconic jewellery designs, BVLGARI ensures its bottles enhance the perfume experience.
For instance, the Rose Goldea EDP (Buy it for INR 11,902 on Nykaa) bottle features the brand’s staple Serpenti design, making it a great conversation starter. Not to forget the BVLGARI Opera Prima, which is the world’s most expensive perfume ever sold, thanks to its bottle bejewelled with gemstones such as citrine, amethyst and diamonds. It was sold to a private client at INR 2,06,14,625 (USD 250,000).
With over 100 perfumes in their collection, choosing from such an extensive range can be confusing. Hence, we’ve scouted out a few scents for you to pick from.
8 best BVLGARI perfumes for men and women to buy in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
An ode to the mystical aura of tuberose in an equally enchanting midnight blue bottle, the Splendida Tubereuse Mystique captures the beauty of the blue hour. A part of the Splendida Collection that features distinctive floral scents, the Tubereuse Mystique was released in 2019.
The fragrance opens on addictive floral notes of davana essence and blackcurrant with the freshness of twilight tuberose at its heart. The oriental amber base notes of vanilla and myrrh add sublime hints of creaminess and sweet spiciness to the scent making it more intoxicating. Opulent, sensual and irresistible, this BVLGARI perfume for women is a great pick for your evening dates.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
Bold and sharp — the BVLGARI Man In Black perfume is a powerful, neo-oriental fragrance for the confident, seductive and charismatic man. Launched in 2014, the scent combines the vividness of spices, tobacco and rum in the opening notes with the richness of leather and sweetness of tuberose and iris at its core.
The boozy, spicy freshness of the fragrance is complemented by the calming base notes of guaiac wood and tonka bean, making it captivating but not overwhelming.
This BVLGARI perfume for men lends a mysterious yet warm aura to your look and is perfect for fall and winter nights.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Capturing the essence of the sea in a stunning spherical flask-like bottle, the BVLGARI Aqva Pour Homme Eau De Toilette is perfect for beach days. It’s a refreshing and clean aquatic fragrance that opens on citrusy notes of mandarin, orange and petit grain. Besides its heart notes of santolina lavender, Posidonia seaweed and cotton, the scent takes on a further relaxing and slightly woody aroma with the base notes of mineral amber and clary sage.
Just like the beach sun transitions from a scorching ball of heat during the day to a calm orb during the sunset, the fragrance mellows down to a lingering soothing hint as the hours pass by.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
The BVLGARI Rose Goldea was launched in 2016 after the popularity of the 2015 Goldea collection. It is a soft yet expressive fragrance that epitomises beauty and femininity with its classy blend of rose and musk. At the top of the composition pyramid of this perfume lies vibrant floral notes of pomegranate, bergamot and jasmine, while the heart notes consist of rose petal extracts and Damascus rose absolute.
With a musky, creamy base of sandalwood milk and olibanum, the perfume stands out with its distinctive oriental scent that’s both floral and woody.
While the exquisite bottle is inspired by the brand’s iconic Serpenti design, the fragrance is ideal to add a touch of passion to your day.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Inspired by the glimmer of the amethyst gemstone, the Omnia Amethyste Eau De Toilette is an everyday wear BVLGARI perfume that is moderately floral and has a powdery aroma. It is the perfect spring-summer fragrance that combines the freshness of morning dew with pink grapefruit, iris flower, rose and green sap.
Supported by heliotrope and woody undertones, this invigorating fragrance leaves you smelling fresh throughout the day sans an overdose of a fruity, floral aroma. Released in 2006, the perfume is reminiscent of blooming gardens while its geometrically unique bottle makes it a perfect collectable for your dresser.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
An intense and enchanting modern-day fragrance captured in an equally glamorous black bottle, the Goldea The Roman Night Absolute Eau De Parfum channels the art of seduction and sensuality like no other. Launched in 2018, this elevated version of the original blend (Goldea The Roman Night) is best suited for date nights and evening social events.
This bold and majestic scent opens with intoxicating black plum and orange blossom notes with an all-floral heart comprising jasmine sambac absolute and the sweetness of vanilla. Underneath the lively composition, lies grounding base notes of black musk, patchouli and crystal moss that subtly yet irresistibly linger on for hours.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
Crafted to capture the essence of the natural elements — air, water, fire and earth — the BVLGARI MAN collection is a rather recent fragrance from the luxury house. One of the most popular selections from this assortment is the Wood Essence, which was launched in 2018. This neo-woody scent is formulated for the urban man who is also in touch with nature.
The fragrance opens with refreshing notes of coriander essence, mandarin, lemon and bergamot with an earthy core of cypress wood and vetiver. The base notes of cedar wood, benzoin siam and ambergris accord render the aroma raw, earthy and woody.
It makes for a great addition to your repertoire of spring fragrances.
Image: Courtesy Nykaa
Another addition to BVLGARI’S olfactive family of floral and woody fragrances is the Splendida Jasmin Noir Eau De Parfum. Combining the contrasting freshness of florals and dryness of the wood, this perfume was originally released in 2008 and relaunched in 2017.
A single spritz of this scent can transport you to the bounty of gardenia and earthy greens followed by the middle notes of sambac jasmine and sandalwood topped with subtle hints of patchouli. The gentle creaminess and woodiness of tonka bean combined with the muskiness of the synthetic Cashmeran compound comprise the dry-down base notes.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy BVLGARI)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You should always store your perfumes away from light, heat and warmth. It is always advised to store them in dark places with cooler temperatures to slow down the ingredient degradation and diffusion. While storing fragrances in a beauty fridge makes for a great option, you may also store them in the cupboards of bedrooms with cool or non-varying temperatures.
Answer: Yes, BVLGARI fragrances are also available in mini sizes that are travel-friendly.
Answer: Yes, BVLGARI perfumes can be worn throughout the year. Whether you want to choose separate fragrances for different seasons or wear your favourite one all the time is completely up to you.
Answer: On an average, a perfume typically lasts for six to eight hours but it can also stay on longer than that. How long-lasting a particular fragrance will be depends on various factors such as the type of oil and its concentration, the ingredients and how you store it. For instance, a perfume stored in a cool, dark place tends to last longer as they can alter the scent. Spritzing the perfume on pulse points (behind the ears, insides of the wrists and elbows, back of the knees) ensures it stays for long. Moreover, an Eau De Parfum (EDP) tends to last for more hours as compared to an Eau De Toilette (EDT), owing to a higher concentration of perfume oil in its formulation.
Answer: BVLGARI’S range of perfumes comprises both unisex and gender-specific fragrances for you to choose from.